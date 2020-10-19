Mondays with Mick: Poor hitting percentages, SEC plays, ups and downs of the ACC, Big 12

The hitting percentages are awful.

The SEC finally got under way.

And how about the individual numbers after eight matches for Miami’s Elizaveta Lukianova, Polina Shemanova of Syracuse, and Logan Eggleston of Texas?

That and more as VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog and the coach, Mick Haley, talk about the week in NCAA Division I volleyball:

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: https://volleyballmastercoaches.com