Every Monday VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog and veteran coach Mick Haley hook up to talk about NCAA volleyball. This week, the subjects include how powerful the state of Texas is overall, the Baylor-Texas matchup, the state of the SEC, and another wacky week in the Pac-12.

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: http://volleyballmastercoaches.com