Mondays with Mick: Jenny Hazelwood joins the conversation after a busy week

Jenny Hazelwood joins our weekly NCAA women’ s volleyball chat with Mick Haley and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog.

The former Mississippi State standout and head coach is now an ESPN analyst and among our topics was the match she called featuring Pitt and Louisville.

We also talk about other teams in the ACC, some SEC and Big 12, and what’s happening in the Sun Belt.

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: https://volleyballmastercoaches.com