Each Monday we visit with veteran coach Mick Haley to talk some NCAA volleyball. This week, we reflect on the Texas-Baylor match, parity or lack thereof around the country, what scheduling does to a team, and, of course, another unpredictable week in the Pac-12, including UCLA’s two big upset wins:

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: http://volleyballmastercoaches.com