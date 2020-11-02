Mondays with Mick: LSU’s Flory joins in the weekly NCAA volleyball conversation

LSU coach Fran Flory played for Mick Haley when Texas won the 1981 AIAW national championship. Her Tigers have played Texas A&M and Mississippi State, had last week off, and now prepare for Ole Miss as the shortened SEC fall season continues.

She joins Haley and VBM editor Lee Feinswog for their weekly visit about NCAA volleyball, which includes some thoughts about the big Big 12 matches this when Baylor visits Texas.

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: https://volleyballmastercoaches.com