Mondays with Mick (and BC’s Jason Kennedy) talking about the ACC, Baylor-Texas

Boston College coach Jason Kennedy, his former USC assistant, joins the weekly conversation with Mick Haley and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog.
Of course there was Baylor-Texas, but we also talk about BC and the ACC, and there’s a great story about Mick from Jason.
Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: https://volleyballmastercoaches.com