JT Wenger joins Mondays with Mick, the weekly NCAA volleyball discussion with the coach, Mick Haley, and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog.

Wenger is the coach at Texas-Arlington and his Mavs pulled a big Sun Belt Conference upset this past weekend as the league heads into its tournament starting Wednesday in Foley, Alabama. He joined the conversation from the UTA bus, making the 12-hour-plus drive to Alabama.

And we also talk about the Big 12 and SEC.

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: https://volleyballmastercoaches.com