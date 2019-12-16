Mondays with Mick: Looking at the NCAA final four and making — almost — predictions

The NCAA Tournament is down to Baylor vs. Wisconsin and Stanford vs. Minnesota. The national semifinals are Thursday in Pittsburgh and before they headed out, Lee and Mick talked about what got those teams there and what to expect. And Mick almost makes predictions:

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: http://volleyballmastercoaches.com