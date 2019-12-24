Mondays with Mick: Putting a bow on Stanford’s win and the NCAA season

In the last Mondays with Mick of the 2019 NCAA Division I volleyball season, VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog and coach Mick Haley talk mostly about Stanford’s dominance, led by Kathryn Plummer. But, of course, there’s plenty more:

Haley, the 2000 USA Olympic coach, who won two national titles at Texas and then two more at USC, is still deeply involved in the game. He’s not only working as an ESPN analyst on college matches, but is coaching with Brian Gimmillaro, Ruth Nelson and Bob Bertucci, running clinics and giving skills instruction. For more: http://volleyballmastercoaches.com