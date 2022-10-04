Editor’s note: This is John Tawa’s list of the top performers throughout the country as we hit the midseason point of the high school volleyball season. Today, Alabama through Massachusetts, and Wedesday, Michigan through Wyoming.



As the calendar turns to October, VolleyballMag.com presents its ION List, the top high school performers in each of the 50 states plus D.C. through the midway point of the 2022 fall season. It’s like a “watch list,” but with a cuter name. These are players to keep an eye on … ION … get it?

While we’ve been paying attention since first serve in mid-August, the task of identifying the top players began in earnest 10 days ago. More than 200 high school coaches and media sources were consulted and asked: “Who are the best players in your state, based on their play so far in 2022?”

Opinions varied, but eventually a consensus emerged of the players most deserving of recognition. In smaller states or those still trying to find their volleyball footing, the ION List only goes five players deep. In powerhouse states like Texas and California, the ION List exceeds 15 players. If coaches couldn’t choose between two or three on the margin, we included all of them. The more the merrier.

At the end of the year, VolleyballMag.com will choose a Player of the Year from every state. We’re not saying that the winners will come from the ION List, but it certainly is a good first resource.

Enjoy.

ALABAMA

Brooklyn Allison, 5-6 Sr. libero, Spain Park

Emily Breazeale, 5-11 Sr. OH, Spain Park

Jorda Crook, 6-0 Sr. MB, Ohatchee

Emma Moore, 6-3 Jr. MB, MB McGill-Toolen

Ellie Pate, 5-10 Sr. OH, Auburn

Haley Patterson, 6-0 Sr. MB, St. Luke’s Episcopal

Anna Grace Sparks, 5-11 Sr. OH, McGill-Toolen

ALASKA

Emma Beck, 5-10 Jr. MB, Kenai Central

Salvation Elia, 5-10 Sr. RS, West Anchorage

Jolee Kelzenberg, 5-11 Sr. S/RS, Dimond

Lauren Sulte, 5-11 Sr. OH, Dimond

Taylee Weiss, 5-9 Sr. OH, Colony

ARIZONA

Kierstyn Barton, 6-2 Sr. RS, Corona del Sol

Neomi Beach, 6-0 Sr. OH, Hamilton

Avery Burks, 6-1 Sr. OH, Perry

Kamryn Gibaldo, 6-2 Sr. OH/MB, Cactus Shadows

Evan Hendrix, 5-8 Jr. OH, Notre Dame Prep

Eryn Jones, 6-0 Sr. OH, Millennium

Ella Lomigora, 6-3 Sr. MB, Corona del Sol

Kendal Murphy, 6-3 Sr. OH, Horizon

Teraya Sigler, 6-2 Soph. OH, Horizon

Ali Wiest, 6-0 Sr. OH, Sandra Day O’Connor



ARKANSAS

Abigail Lagemann, 5-11 Sr. OH, Benton

Myia McCoy, 5-10 Jr. OH, Greenwood

Kennedy Phelan, 5-8 Sr. S, Fayetteville

Brooke Rockwell, 5-10 Sr. OH, Fayetteville

Romani Thurman, 5-11 Sr. RS/S, Little Rock Christian

CALIFORNIA

Olivia Babcock, 6-5 Sr. RS, Sierra Canyon

Julia Blysahov, 6-2 Sr. OH, Cathedral Catholic

Katelyn Cochran, 6-1 Sr. S/RS, Whitney

Mele Corral-Blagojevich, 6-1 Sr. OH, Redondo Union

Kaci DeMaria, 6-4 Soph. OH, Palos Verdes

Lily Dwinell, 6-2 Sr. MB/RS, San Clemente

Charlie Fuerbringer, 5-11 Jr. S, Mira Costa

Fatimah Hall, 5-9 Sr. S, Lakewood

Jenna Hanes, 6-3 Jr. MB, Cathedral Catholic

Havannah Hoeft, 5-9 Sr. S, Saint Francis (Mountain View)

Jaidyn Jager, 6-1 Soph. OH, La Costa Canyon

Audrey Liddle, 6-0 Sr. OH, Archbishop Mitty

Claire Little, 6-3 Sr. OH, Vista Murrieta

Torrey Stafford, 6-3 Sr. OH, Marymount

Eva Travis, 5-11 Sr. OH, Laguna Beach

Morgan Wijay, 5-10 Jr. OH, Alemany

Drew Wright, 6-0 Sr. OH, Mira Costa

COLORADO

Avah Armour, 6-5 Sr. OH, Rampart

Paityn Chapman, 6-2 Jr. OH, Castle View

Sasha Cohen, 6-2 Sr. MB, Valor Christian

Emerson Deferme, 5-11 Jr. OH, Grandview

Andi Jackson, 6-1 Sr. OH, Brighton

Regan Kadel, 5-10 Jr. S, Legend

Erin McNair, 5-11 Sr. OH, Valor Christian

Annika Sokol, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Heritage

Izzy Starck, 6-1 Jr. S/OH, Rampart

Ella Vogel, 5-8 Jr. libero, Chaparral

CONNECTICUT

Maggie Carley, 5-8 Sr. S, Trumbull

Leilani Gillespie, 6-0 Sr. MB, Darien

Ally Hadley, 5-8 Sr. OH, RHAM

Tatum Holdereid, 6-2 Sr. MB, Fairfield Ludlowe

Avery Mola, 5-9 Sr. OH, Cheshire

Jillian Roche, 6-1 Sr. OH, Darien

Lily Stevens, 6-0 Jr. OH, New Canaan

DELAWARE

Hannah Kelley, 5-10 Sr. OH, Ursuline

Jocelyn Nathan, 5-6 Sr. libero, Wilmington Friends

McKenna Ritchie, 5-6 Sr. libero, Newark Charter

Chloe Sachs, 5-8 Sr. S/OH, Tower Hill

Julia Yurkovich, 5-11 Sr. OH, Saint Mark’s

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Jada Aksu, 6-0 Soph. RS, Georgetown Day

Isabel Fowlkes, 6-2 Sr. OH, Maret

Pam McCune, 6-1 Sr. MB, St. John’s College Prep

Maya Reeves, 5-8 Sr. libero, St. John’s College Prep

Clara Yu, 5-10 Jr. S, Georgetown Day



FLORIDA

Sam Bowron, 6-0 Jr. OH/S, Lake Brantley

Jordyn Byrd, 6-4 Sr. OH, Cardinal Mooney

Deanna Dollar, 5-11 Sr. OH, Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

Madison Gravlee, 6-4 Sr. OH, Vero Beach

Rylee Johnson, 6-1 Sr. OH, Tampa Prep

Kelly Kinney, 6-2 Soph. OH, King’s Academy

Emily Matias, 5-10 Sr. OH, Westminster Christian

Jenna Otts, 6-1 Sr. OH, Bartram Trail

Taylor Parks, 5-11 Jr. S, Clearwater Central Catholic

Raegan Richardson, 5-11 Jr. S, Jensen Beach

Jessica Shattles, 5-10 Sr. S, Ponte Vedra

Jalyn Stout, 5-10 Sr. OH/S, Santa Fe

Lindsay Walch, 6-2 Sr. MB, Jensen Beach

Zeta Washington, 6-2 Sr. MB, Ponte Vedra

GEORGIA

Cooper Abney, 5-8 Jr. S, Pope

Grace Agolli, 6-2 Jr. OH, Pace

Isa Boyd, 5-8 Jr. S, St. Pius X

Emma Duffield, 6-1 Jr. OH, Lovett

Jaidyn Garcia, 6-0 Sr. RS, North Cobb

Sophie-Katherine Harvey, 6-1 Jr. OH, Pope

Skylar Martin, 5-4 Sr. libero, Sequoyah

Taylor Pecht, 5-9 Sr. S, Sequoyah

Joya Screen, 6-4 Sr. OH, North Gwinnett

Ashley Sturziou, 6-0 Sr. OH, Buford

Jordyn Towns, 6-6 Sr. MB, Loganville Christian Academy

Shelby Walker Chamblin, 5-10 Sr. OH, Whitewater

Logan Wiley, 6-2 Jr. MB, Alpharetta



HAWAII

Reese Diersbock, 6-1 Sr. OH, Le Jardin Academy

Grace Fiaseu, 6-0 Sr. MB, Punahou

Kamaluhia Garcia, 6-1 Jr. RS, Moanalua

Brooke Naniseri, 5-7 Sr. OH, Iolani

Tessa Onaga, 5-2 Sr. libero, Iolani

Senna Roberts-Navarro, 5-11 Sr. OH, Iolani

Marley Roe, 5-7 Sr. S/RS, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Haiti Tautuaa, 6-1 Sr. S, Waianae

Lulu Uluave, 5-9 Jr. OH, Punahou

Melie Viaoleti, 5-5 Sr. libero, Punahou

IDAHO

Alex Acevedo, 6-2 Jr. OH, Skyview

Alex Bower, 5-10 Jr. S, Skyview

Sierra Grizzle, 5-8 Sr. libero/OH, Mountain View

Kaylee Kofe, 5-6 Jr. S, Bonneville

Kinley Krebs, 5-7 Sr. S, Madison

Kylie Munday, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Post Falls

ILLINOIS

Lucy Arndt, 5-11 Sr. OH, Aquin Catholic

Kam Chaney, 6-1 Sr. OH, Marist

Makenna Cox, 5-11 Sr. OH, Springfield Lutheran

Ava Falduto, 5-8 Jr. OH/libero, IC Catholic Prep

Jordan Heatherly, 5-10 Sr. S/OH, Montini Catholic

Jessica Horwath, 6-0 Sr. OH, Barrington

Kamryn Lee-Caracci, 6-1 Sr. MB, Lyons Township

Gigi Navarette, 5-6 Sr. libero, Mother McAuley

Grace Nelson, 6-1 Jr. OH, Oak Park-River Forest

Ellie White, 5-11 Jr. OH, Mother McAuley

Kenna Wollard, 6-1 Sr. OH, Illinois Valley Central

INDIANA

Raegan Burns, 5-5 Sr. libero, McCutcheon

Chloe Chicone, 5-9 Sr. OH, McCutcheon

Morgan Gaerte, 6-4 Jr. OH, Angola

Emilie Hill, 5-10 Sr. S/OH, Yorktown

Avery Hobson, 5-11 Sr. OH, Hamilton Southeastern

Grace Purichia, 5-7 Sr. S, Providence

Lola Schumacher, 5-4 Jr. libero, Brebeuf Jesuit

Ava Smith, 6-1 Sr. OH, Park Tudor

Molly Urban, 5-2 Sr. libero, Martinsville

Charlotte Vinson, 6-2 Soph. OH, Yorktown

Kennedy Wagner, 6-0 Sr. OH, Valparaiso

IOWA

Lily Dykstra, 6-0 Sr. OH, Urbandale

Cassidy Hartman, 6-1 Sr. MB, Iowa City Liberty

Jadyn Petersen, 5-8 Jr. OH, Dike-New Hartford

Payton Petersen, 5-11 Jr. OH, Dike-New Hartford

Avery Van Hook, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Marion

Stella Winterfield, 5-9 Sr. OH, Western Christian

KANSAS

Brooklyn DeLeye, 6-2 Sr. OH, Washburn Rural

McKenzie Fairchild, 5-10 Sr. OH, Andale

Betsy Goodenow, 6-0 Sr. OH, St. Thomas Aquinas

Jaya Johnson, 6-2 Sr. MB, Olathe South

Ryan McAleer, 5-5 Jr. libero, Blue Valley

Reese Messer, 5-11 Soph. S, St. James

Logan Parks, 5-11 Soph. S/OH, Blue Valley North

Alayna Pearson, 5-6 Sr. libero, Blue Valley Northwest

Skyler Pierce, 6-2 Jr. OH, Olathe Northwest

Ava Testrake, 6-3 Sr. OH, Olathe West

KENTUCKY

Addie Atcher, 6-0 Sr. OH, Central Hardin

Meredith Brown, 6-3 Sr. MB, Mercy Academy

Nya Bunton, 6-3 Sr. OH, DuPont Manual

Gabrielle Gerry, 6-5 Sr. MB, Assumption

Maddie Hagan, 6-1 Sr. OH, Mercy Academy

Julia Hunt, 6-2 Jr. MB, Holy Cross (Covington)

Charlotte Moriarty, 5-11 Jr .OH, Assumption

Sydney Nolan, 6-3 Sr. MB, Notre Dame Academy

Kamden Schrand, 5-6 Sr. libero, Notre Dame Academy

Alivia Skidmore, 5-10 Jr. OH, St. Henry

Whitney Woodrow, 6-1 Sr. S, Assumption

LOUISIANA

Sophie Bonnaffee, 5-7 Jr. OH, Archbishop Hannan

Camryn Chatelier, 5-10 Jr. OH, Dominican

AC Froehlich, 6-1 Sr. OH St. Thomas More

Ellie Schneider, 6-4 Sr. MB, Metairie Park Country Day

Lindsey Wickersham, 5-8 Sr. OH, Mount Carmel Academy

MAINE

Dorcas Bolese, 6-0 Sr. MB, Yarmouth

Danielle Emerson, 5-8 Jr. S, Biddeford

Lizzy Gruber, 6-4 Sr, MB, Gardiner

Natalie Moynihan, 5-9 Soph. OH, Scarborough

Olivia Smith, 5-10 Jr. S/RS, Scarborough

MARYLAND

MacKenzie Calhoun, 5-9 Jr. S, River Hill

Gabrielle Grantham-Medley, 5-7 Sr. OH, North Hagerstown

Safi Hampton, 6-1 Sr. OH, Hammond

Natalia PeBenito, 5-6 Jr. libero, Our Lady of Good Counsel

Emmerson Sellman, 6-4 Jr. OH, Academy of the Holy Cross



MASSACHUSETTS

Quinn Anderson, 6-0 Jr. OH, Westborough

Ella Gizmunt, 6-0 Sr. OH, Lynnfield

Julia Leonardo, 5-10 Soph. OH, Attleboro

Emily Sawyer, 6-5 Sr. MB, King Phillip

Sydney Scanlon, 5-7 Sr. S, Frontier Regional

