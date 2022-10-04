Editor’s note: This is John Tawa’s list of the top performers throughout the country as we hit the midseason point of the high school volleyball season. Today, Alabama through Massachusetts, and Wedesday, Michigan through Wyoming.
As the calendar turns to October, VolleyballMag.com presents its ION List, the top high school performers in each of the 50 states plus D.C. through the midway point of the 2022 fall season. It’s like a “watch list,” but with a cuter name. These are players to keep an eye on … ION … get it?
While we’ve been paying attention since first serve in mid-August, the task of identifying the top players began in earnest 10 days ago. More than 200 high school coaches and media sources were consulted and asked: “Who are the best players in your state, based on their play so far in 2022?”
Opinions varied, but eventually a consensus emerged of the players most deserving of recognition. In smaller states or those still trying to find their volleyball footing, the ION List only goes five players deep. In powerhouse states like Texas and California, the ION List exceeds 15 players. If coaches couldn’t choose between two or three on the margin, we included all of them. The more the merrier.
At the end of the year, VolleyballMag.com will choose a Player of the Year from every state. We’re not saying that the winners will come from the ION List, but it certainly is a good first resource.
Enjoy.
ALABAMA
Brooklyn Allison, 5-6 Sr. libero, Spain Park
Emily Breazeale, 5-11 Sr. OH, Spain Park
Jorda Crook, 6-0 Sr. MB, Ohatchee
Emma Moore, 6-3 Jr. MB, MB McGill-Toolen
Ellie Pate, 5-10 Sr. OH, Auburn
Haley Patterson, 6-0 Sr. MB, St. Luke’s Episcopal
Anna Grace Sparks, 5-11 Sr. OH, McGill-Toolen
ALASKA
Emma Beck, 5-10 Jr. MB, Kenai Central
Salvation Elia, 5-10 Sr. RS, West Anchorage
Jolee Kelzenberg, 5-11 Sr. S/RS, Dimond
Lauren Sulte, 5-11 Sr. OH, Dimond
Taylee Weiss, 5-9 Sr. OH, Colony
ARIZONA
Kierstyn Barton, 6-2 Sr. RS, Corona del Sol
Neomi Beach, 6-0 Sr. OH, Hamilton
Avery Burks, 6-1 Sr. OH, Perry
Kamryn Gibaldo, 6-2 Sr. OH/MB, Cactus Shadows
Evan Hendrix, 5-8 Jr. OH, Notre Dame Prep
Eryn Jones, 6-0 Sr. OH, Millennium
Ella Lomigora, 6-3 Sr. MB, Corona del Sol
Kendal Murphy, 6-3 Sr. OH, Horizon
Teraya Sigler, 6-2 Soph. OH, Horizon
Ali Wiest, 6-0 Sr. OH, Sandra Day O’Connor
ARKANSAS
Abigail Lagemann, 5-11 Sr. OH, Benton
Myia McCoy, 5-10 Jr. OH, Greenwood
Kennedy Phelan, 5-8 Sr. S, Fayetteville
Brooke Rockwell, 5-10 Sr. OH, Fayetteville
Romani Thurman, 5-11 Sr. RS/S, Little Rock Christian
CALIFORNIA
Olivia Babcock, 6-5 Sr. RS, Sierra Canyon
Julia Blysahov, 6-2 Sr. OH, Cathedral Catholic
Katelyn Cochran, 6-1 Sr. S/RS, Whitney
Mele Corral-Blagojevich, 6-1 Sr. OH, Redondo Union
Kaci DeMaria, 6-4 Soph. OH, Palos Verdes
Lily Dwinell, 6-2 Sr. MB/RS, San Clemente
Charlie Fuerbringer, 5-11 Jr. S, Mira Costa
Fatimah Hall, 5-9 Sr. S, Lakewood
Jenna Hanes, 6-3 Jr. MB, Cathedral Catholic
Havannah Hoeft, 5-9 Sr. S, Saint Francis (Mountain View)
Jaidyn Jager, 6-1 Soph. OH, La Costa Canyon
Audrey Liddle, 6-0 Sr. OH, Archbishop Mitty
Claire Little, 6-3 Sr. OH, Vista Murrieta
Torrey Stafford, 6-3 Sr. OH, Marymount
Eva Travis, 5-11 Sr. OH, Laguna Beach
Morgan Wijay, 5-10 Jr. OH, Alemany
Drew Wright, 6-0 Sr. OH, Mira Costa
COLORADO
Avah Armour, 6-5 Sr. OH, Rampart
Paityn Chapman, 6-2 Jr. OH, Castle View
Sasha Cohen, 6-2 Sr. MB, Valor Christian
Emerson Deferme, 5-11 Jr. OH, Grandview
Andi Jackson, 6-1 Sr. OH, Brighton
Regan Kadel, 5-10 Jr. S, Legend
Erin McNair, 5-11 Sr. OH, Valor Christian
Annika Sokol, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Heritage
Izzy Starck, 6-1 Jr. S/OH, Rampart
Ella Vogel, 5-8 Jr. libero, Chaparral
CONNECTICUT
Maggie Carley, 5-8 Sr. S, Trumbull
Leilani Gillespie, 6-0 Sr. MB, Darien
Ally Hadley, 5-8 Sr. OH, RHAM
Tatum Holdereid, 6-2 Sr. MB, Fairfield Ludlowe
Avery Mola, 5-9 Sr. OH, Cheshire
Jillian Roche, 6-1 Sr. OH, Darien
Lily Stevens, 6-0 Jr. OH, New Canaan
DELAWARE
Hannah Kelley, 5-10 Sr. OH, Ursuline
Jocelyn Nathan, 5-6 Sr. libero, Wilmington Friends
McKenna Ritchie, 5-6 Sr. libero, Newark Charter
Chloe Sachs, 5-8 Sr. S/OH, Tower Hill
Julia Yurkovich, 5-11 Sr. OH, Saint Mark’s
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Jada Aksu, 6-0 Soph. RS, Georgetown Day
Isabel Fowlkes, 6-2 Sr. OH, Maret
Pam McCune, 6-1 Sr. MB, St. John’s College Prep
Maya Reeves, 5-8 Sr. libero, St. John’s College Prep
Clara Yu, 5-10 Jr. S, Georgetown Day
FLORIDA
Sam Bowron, 6-0 Jr. OH/S, Lake Brantley
Jordyn Byrd, 6-4 Sr. OH, Cardinal Mooney
Deanna Dollar, 5-11 Sr. OH, Calvary Christian (Clearwater)
Madison Gravlee, 6-4 Sr. OH, Vero Beach
Rylee Johnson, 6-1 Sr. OH, Tampa Prep
Kelly Kinney, 6-2 Soph. OH, King’s Academy
Emily Matias, 5-10 Sr. OH, Westminster Christian
Jenna Otts, 6-1 Sr. OH, Bartram Trail
Taylor Parks, 5-11 Jr. S, Clearwater Central Catholic
Raegan Richardson, 5-11 Jr. S, Jensen Beach
Jessica Shattles, 5-10 Sr. S, Ponte Vedra
Jalyn Stout, 5-10 Sr. OH/S, Santa Fe
Lindsay Walch, 6-2 Sr. MB, Jensen Beach
Zeta Washington, 6-2 Sr. MB, Ponte Vedra
GEORGIA
Cooper Abney, 5-8 Jr. S, Pope
Grace Agolli, 6-2 Jr. OH, Pace
Isa Boyd, 5-8 Jr. S, St. Pius X
Emma Duffield, 6-1 Jr. OH, Lovett
Jaidyn Garcia, 6-0 Sr. RS, North Cobb
Sophie-Katherine Harvey, 6-1 Jr. OH, Pope
Skylar Martin, 5-4 Sr. libero, Sequoyah
Taylor Pecht, 5-9 Sr. S, Sequoyah
Joya Screen, 6-4 Sr. OH, North Gwinnett
Ashley Sturziou, 6-0 Sr. OH, Buford
Jordyn Towns, 6-6 Sr. MB, Loganville Christian Academy
Shelby Walker Chamblin, 5-10 Sr. OH, Whitewater
Logan Wiley, 6-2 Jr. MB, Alpharetta
HAWAII
Reese Diersbock, 6-1 Sr. OH, Le Jardin Academy
Grace Fiaseu, 6-0 Sr. MB, Punahou
Kamaluhia Garcia, 6-1 Jr. RS, Moanalua
Brooke Naniseri, 5-7 Sr. OH, Iolani
Tessa Onaga, 5-2 Sr. libero, Iolani
Senna Roberts-Navarro, 5-11 Sr. OH, Iolani
Marley Roe, 5-7 Sr. S/RS, Kamehameha-Kapalama
Haiti Tautuaa, 6-1 Sr. S, Waianae
Lulu Uluave, 5-9 Jr. OH, Punahou
Melie Viaoleti, 5-5 Sr. libero, Punahou
IDAHO
Alex Acevedo, 6-2 Jr. OH, Skyview
Alex Bower, 5-10 Jr. S, Skyview
Sierra Grizzle, 5-8 Sr. libero/OH, Mountain View
Kaylee Kofe, 5-6 Jr. S, Bonneville
Kinley Krebs, 5-7 Sr. S, Madison
Kylie Munday, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Post Falls
ILLINOIS
Lucy Arndt, 5-11 Sr. OH, Aquin Catholic
Kam Chaney, 6-1 Sr. OH, Marist
Makenna Cox, 5-11 Sr. OH, Springfield Lutheran
Ava Falduto, 5-8 Jr. OH/libero, IC Catholic Prep
Jordan Heatherly, 5-10 Sr. S/OH, Montini Catholic
Jessica Horwath, 6-0 Sr. OH, Barrington
Kamryn Lee-Caracci, 6-1 Sr. MB, Lyons Township
Gigi Navarette, 5-6 Sr. libero, Mother McAuley
Grace Nelson, 6-1 Jr. OH, Oak Park-River Forest
Ellie White, 5-11 Jr. OH, Mother McAuley
Kenna Wollard, 6-1 Sr. OH, Illinois Valley Central
INDIANA
Raegan Burns, 5-5 Sr. libero, McCutcheon
Chloe Chicone, 5-9 Sr. OH, McCutcheon
Morgan Gaerte, 6-4 Jr. OH, Angola
Emilie Hill, 5-10 Sr. S/OH, Yorktown
Avery Hobson, 5-11 Sr. OH, Hamilton Southeastern
Grace Purichia, 5-7 Sr. S, Providence
Lola Schumacher, 5-4 Jr. libero, Brebeuf Jesuit
Ava Smith, 6-1 Sr. OH, Park Tudor
Molly Urban, 5-2 Sr. libero, Martinsville
Charlotte Vinson, 6-2 Soph. OH, Yorktown
Kennedy Wagner, 6-0 Sr. OH, Valparaiso
IOWA
Lily Dykstra, 6-0 Sr. OH, Urbandale
Cassidy Hartman, 6-1 Sr. MB, Iowa City Liberty
Jadyn Petersen, 5-8 Jr. OH, Dike-New Hartford
Payton Petersen, 5-11 Jr. OH, Dike-New Hartford
Avery Van Hook, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Marion
Stella Winterfield, 5-9 Sr. OH, Western Christian
KANSAS
Brooklyn DeLeye, 6-2 Sr. OH, Washburn Rural
McKenzie Fairchild, 5-10 Sr. OH, Andale
Betsy Goodenow, 6-0 Sr. OH, St. Thomas Aquinas
Jaya Johnson, 6-2 Sr. MB, Olathe South
Ryan McAleer, 5-5 Jr. libero, Blue Valley
Reese Messer, 5-11 Soph. S, St. James
Logan Parks, 5-11 Soph. S/OH, Blue Valley North
Alayna Pearson, 5-6 Sr. libero, Blue Valley Northwest
Skyler Pierce, 6-2 Jr. OH, Olathe Northwest
Ava Testrake, 6-3 Sr. OH, Olathe West
KENTUCKY
Addie Atcher, 6-0 Sr. OH, Central Hardin
Meredith Brown, 6-3 Sr. MB, Mercy Academy
Nya Bunton, 6-3 Sr. OH, DuPont Manual
Gabrielle Gerry, 6-5 Sr. MB, Assumption
Maddie Hagan, 6-1 Sr. OH, Mercy Academy
Julia Hunt, 6-2 Jr. MB, Holy Cross (Covington)
Charlotte Moriarty, 5-11 Jr .OH, Assumption
Sydney Nolan, 6-3 Sr. MB, Notre Dame Academy
Kamden Schrand, 5-6 Sr. libero, Notre Dame Academy
Alivia Skidmore, 5-10 Jr. OH, St. Henry
Whitney Woodrow, 6-1 Sr. S, Assumption
LOUISIANA
Sophie Bonnaffee, 5-7 Jr. OH, Archbishop Hannan
Camryn Chatelier, 5-10 Jr. OH, Dominican
AC Froehlich, 6-1 Sr. OH St. Thomas More
Ellie Schneider, 6-4 Sr. MB, Metairie Park Country Day
Lindsey Wickersham, 5-8 Sr. OH, Mount Carmel Academy
MAINE
Dorcas Bolese, 6-0 Sr. MB, Yarmouth
Danielle Emerson, 5-8 Jr. S, Biddeford
Lizzy Gruber, 6-4 Sr, MB, Gardiner
Natalie Moynihan, 5-9 Soph. OH, Scarborough
Olivia Smith, 5-10 Jr. S/RS, Scarborough
MARYLAND
MacKenzie Calhoun, 5-9 Jr. S, River Hill
Gabrielle Grantham-Medley, 5-7 Sr. OH, North Hagerstown
Safi Hampton, 6-1 Sr. OH, Hammond
Natalia PeBenito, 5-6 Jr. libero, Our Lady of Good Counsel
Emmerson Sellman, 6-4 Jr. OH, Academy of the Holy Cross
MASSACHUSETTS
Quinn Anderson, 6-0 Jr. OH, Westborough
Ella Gizmunt, 6-0 Sr. OH, Lynnfield
Julia Leonardo, 5-10 Soph. OH, Attleboro
Emily Sawyer, 6-5 Sr. MB, King Phillip
Sydney Scanlon, 5-7 Sr. S, Frontier Regional
