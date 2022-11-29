The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) 32-team post-season Division I tournament begins Thursday.

There are eight host schools in the fifth-year event conducted by Triple Crown Sports.

This is the strongest NIVC field ever. A total of seven automatic qualifiers won or had a share of their regular-season conference championship, and 12 teams in the 32-team field won at least 20 matches this season.

The event previously ran from 1989-95. Champions of the current NIVC era include UNLV (2021), Georgia Tech (2019), Iowa State (2018) and Ole Miss (2017).

All times are Eastern and the winners play the next day. Click here for more info and to see the bracket.

Thursday, December 1

at Ohio

Xavier (19-11) vs. Central Michigan (20-11), 5 p.m.

Valparaiso (22-10) vs. Ohio (19-11). 7:30 p.m.

at Troy

Alabama State (20-14) vs. Southern Miss (18-11), 4 p.m.

UT Martin (22-11) vs. Troy (18-12), 7 p.m.

Friday, December 2

at UT Rio Grande Valley

Louisiana (15-12) vs. South Dakota State (17-14), 5 p.m.

Houston Christian (23-10) vs. UTRGV (25-6), 8 p.m.

at Wake Forest

Davidson (20-10) vs. North Dakota State (21-11), 3 p.m.

Coppin State (23-10) vs. Wake Forest (16-13), 6 p.m.

at Boston College

Buffalo (19-13) vs. Boston College (19-13), 4 p.m.

Binghamton (17-8) vs. St. John’s (19-13), 7 p.m.

at Portland State

Pacific (16-13) vs. Omaha (20-10), 7 p.m.

Santa Clara (12-18) vs. Portland State (18-12), 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 3

at Liberty

Western Carolina (18-12) vs. Liberty (23-8), 1 p.m.

Clemson (13-17) vs. Toledo (18-12), 4 p.m.