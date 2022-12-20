VolleyballMag.com presents its players of the year for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Thanks to the more than 150 coaches nationwide surveyed for their input, and to the great players considered for these honors.

ALABAMA

Anna Grace Sparks, 5-11 Sr. OH, McGill-Toolen (Mobile)

Sparks was listed as the No. 5 senior in the state in the preseason. The Queen’s University recruit proceeded to lead the Dirty Dozen to a 51-8 season, which included a 7A state title, the 22nd title in school history. Sparks was named MVP of the state championship match, first team All-State and an AVCA first team All-American. Over 154 sets, Sparks amassed 570 kills, 314 digs, 41 aces and 37 blocks. She plays at a different level than the rest of the state, head coach Kate Wood said.

ALASKA

Lauren Sulte, 5-11 Sr. OH, Dimond (Anchorage)

The Lynx captain the past two seasons, Sulte led her team back to the top of the 4A heap in 2022. She had 18 kills and 19 digs over four sets in the championship matches versus West Anchorage, capping a year in which Sulte compiled 447 kills, 546 digs and 60 aces over 149 sets. She was named MVP of the 20-team Dimond/Service Tournament and first team All-Region CIC, the top region in the state. A high academic student as well, this six-rotation standout is headed to the Naval Academy.

ARIZONA

Kierstyn Barton, 6-2 Sr. RS, Corona del Sol (Tempe)

Barton had an outstanding senior campaign in leading the Aztecs to the Arizona 6A title. The University of Washington recruit amassed 467 kills, 373 digs, 41 aces and 40 blocks as a low-error, six-rotation pin. A first team All-State selection, Barton might have been challenged for the Player of the Year honor by sophomore Teraya Sigler of 5A champion Horizon had she played more matches.

ARKANSAS

Kennedy Phelan, 5-8 Sr. S, Fayetteville

The first “no doubter” pick on this list, Phelan has been a four-year superstar for the Bulldogs. This past year, Phelan, a Florida State indoor and beach recruit, led Fayetteville to a 36-2 record and its third 6A title in a row. The senior amassed 977 assists, 227 digs, 217 kills and 80 aces. A coach’s kid, there is no skill that Phelan doesn’t do exceptionally. Teammate Brooke Rockwell and Brandon superstar Sunni Shepard both had outstanding 2022 campaigns, but Phelan stood high above everyone else this season.

CALIFORNIA

Torrey Stafford, 6-3 Sr. OH, Marymount (Los Angeles)

California produced an undefeated national-championship team and saw several superstar players have outstanding seasons, making the selection of just one for POY a nearly impossible task. Stafford was one of just two players with any significant experience back from Marymount’s 2021 undefeated national-championship team. The Pittsburgh recruit carried the Sailors to Division 1 in the CIF Southern Section and to a final No. 5 finish in the CIF State rankings. Named first team All-CIF, Stafford finished 2022 with 568 kills, 305 digs, 57 blocks and 35 aces. She often led Marymount in kills, digs and blocks in a match! Her undeniable impact on her team gave her the slightest edge over Olivia Babcock of talent-laden Sierra Canyon, her club teammate and future collegiate teammate; and all of those stars on undefeated Open Division champion Cathedral Catholic.

COLORADO

Sasha Cohen, 6-3 Sr. MB, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch)

The Eagles had a dominant 2022, going 29-0 and taking the Colorado Class 5A state title. Cohen’s return from an ACL tear her junior year was the catalyst in Valor Christian’s perfection. The CHSAA 5A Player of the Year amassed 224 kills and 89 blocks over 83 sets and showed the quick first step, bounce and athleticism that caught the eye of UCF, with whom she signed.

CONNECTICUT

Ally Hadley, 5-8 Sr. OH, RHAM (Hebron)

Hadley was Class L state tournament MVP in 2021 when the Raptors won the Connecticut Class L title a year ago. She repeated as MVP in 2022 in Class M, where RHAM again reigned. On the 2022 season, the senior amassed 334 kills, 383 digs and 59 aces for a 27-5 team.

DELAWARE

Julia Yurkovich, 5-11 Sr. OH, Saint Mark’s (Wilmington)

Yurkovich has been the best player in Delaware for several years. In her four years as a starter for the Spartans, the team has compiled a 67-4 record, with two state championships in four finals appearances. In 2022, Yurkovich recorded 298 kills (4.9 per set) while hitting .330. She added 165 digs and 22 aces over 61 sets. She was first team All-Conference, first team All-State and the 2022 Delaware Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year. She did it all for St. Mark’s over four years. The only thing she did not do was win a state title in her senior year.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Clara Yu, 5-10 Jr. S, Georgetown Day

Georgetown Day captured its first D.C. State Athletic Association title in 2022, led by Yu, the tournament MVP. Over the season’s 74 sets, Yu amassed 523 assists, 114 digs, 66 aces and 50 kills. She was in the middle of everything the Mighty Hoppers did and was a prime reason the program soared to new heights.

FLORIDA

Jalyn Stout, 5-10 Sr. OH/S, Santa Fe (Alachua)

Stout, a Coastal Carolina signee, was recently named “Miss Volleyball” again after helping the Raiders win the Florida 4A state title for the second straight year. Stout finished 2022 with 563 kills while hitting .433. She added 368 assists, 245 digs and 55 aces. Stout edged out senior OH Breanah Rives of 2A champion Seacrest Country Day. Rives broke the Florida career kills record this season.

GEORGIA

Ashley Sturziou, 6-0 Sr. OH, Buford

Sturziou recorded 22 kills, 11 digs and three aces to lead the Wolves to their third consecutive Georgia AAAAAAA title in 2022. The Mississippi State signee finished the season with 487 kills, 302 digs and 71 aces. She was Region 8-AAAAAAA POY and Gwinnett Daily News Player of the Year among her many accolades.

HAWAII

Senna Roberts-Navarro, 5-11 Sr. OH, Iolani (Hawaii)

Roberts-Navarro had 10 kills and 11 digs to propel the Raiders in the Hawaii Division I championship match. The Seton Hall recruit was the best player on the best team in the state and the glue that kept Iolani together during a very difficult schedule as it faced the best of Hawaii and many of the best teams in the nation. Her 2022 season included 394 kills, 224 digs, 36 blocks and 26 aces. She was named the ILH Division I Player of the Year. She was named to the Division I All-State Tournament Team. She was All-Tournament at the Durango Fall Classic and an AVCA first team All-American. “Senna Roberts-Navarro is the top player in Hawaii, by far!” one coach exclaimed. “Without her, Iolani didn’t have a chance.”

IDAHO

Alex Acevedo, 6-2 Jr. OH, Skyview (Nampa)

Acevedo edged out her teammate, junior setter Alex Bower, for this recognition after both led the Hawks to an undefeated record against in-state teams and an Idaho state title for the third straight year. Acevedo, an Oregon recruit, was named Conference and State Player of the Year in 2022 after recording 286 kills (4.7 per set), while hitting .421, with 112 digs and 28 blocks. She played back row only at the Durango Fall Classic but was a standout in six rotations at the GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational.

Illinois

Ellie White, 5-11 Jr. OH, Mother McAuley (Chicago)

A University of Michigan recruit as a setter, White transitioned to the outside for the Mighty Macs and the rest is history. I’ll let the All-State narrative prepared by IllPrepVolleyball.com take it the rest of the way:

“There are not enough superlatives to describe White, who led Mother McAuley to its state-record 16th IHSA championship this fall with 20 kills in the title game against Benet and 23 in the semifinals against St. Charles East. The all-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference and three-time all-tournament selection – Metea Valley/Oswego East, the Asics Challenge and Glenbard East Autumnfest – finished her junior year with 542 kills, 103 blocks and 289 digs. “Ellie is a special kind of player,” said coach Jen DeJarld. “She is graceful, poised, laser-focused, humble, always seeking knowledge to be better, open to new ideas … I could go on and on. I’ve always referred to her as that 1 percent-type of player – one who has that ‘world vision’ and understands the game at the highest level. She has a greatness about her, and it is a privilege to coach her.”

INDIANA

Chloe Chicoine, 5-9 Sr. OH, McCutcheon (Lafayette)

One Indiana native son, a current college coach, described Chicoine recently as the best player in the state’s storied history. Others describe how the Purdue recruit plays as “Chloe doing Chloe things.” There is no doubt that Chicoine is special, as she was last year while leading the Mavericks to the Indiana 4A title; or as she was this year, helping McCutcheon take a 33-1 record into a four-set regional loss to eventual champion Hamilton Southeastern. Chicoine had 31 kills and 21 digs in that match and the HSE coach described her play as “unreal” despite her missing time in the final set due to leg cramps. The AVCA first team All-American recorded 549 kills (5.9 per; .469 hitting percentage), 271 digs and 49 aces in 2022. She recently was named Indiana’s first Miss Volleyball.

IOWA

Payton Petersen, 5-11 Jr. OH, Dike-New Hartford (Dike)

One of four daughters of Northern Iowa coach Bobbi Petersen, Payton Petersen is the tallest and most offensive oriented. A member of two 2A championship teams, Petersen led the Wolverines to within a whisper of a third this past season, before they lost 16-14 in the fifth set to Western Christian. Petersen had 26 kills, 11 digs and three aces in that match. The Louisville recruit finished her junior year with 515 kills, 298 digs, 64 aces and 51 blocks. She was named to the Iowa Elite All-State team and was the 2A co-Player of the Year.

KANSAS

Brooklyn DeLeye, 6-2 Sr. OH, Washburn Rural (Topeka)

A four-year standout, DeLeye had her best season yet in 2022, which culminated with the 45-1 Junior Blues taking home the Kansas 6A title. A Kentucky recruit, DeLeye was Conference POY, Kansas 6A POY and made the All-State Tournament team for the fourth straight year. DeLeye’s final season included 457 kills (hitting .341), 324 digs and 64 aces. Her 2,090 career kills are the most for any player above 1A in Kansas history.

KENTUCKY

Nya Bunton, 6-5 Sr. OH, DuPont Manual (Louisville)

Bunton is our choice over Sydney Nolan, a tall outside who led Notre Dame Academy to the single-class state title, because Bunton put Manual on the map in 2022. Very few schools EVER defeat the Louisville-area parochial “Big three” of Assumption, Mercy and Sacred Heart and the public school Crimsons defeated both Mercy and Sacred Heart (twice) this past fall, thanks to Bunton. The Texas recruit finished with 512 kills over 108 sets, 400 more kills than her nearest teammate, while adding 51 aces, 53 blocks and 85 digs. Bunton was named Miss Kentucky Volleyball by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association.

LOUISIANA

AC Froehlich, 6-1 Sr. OH St. Thomas More (Lafayette)

There were three more than worthy candidates in 2022, as both Country Day middle Ellie Schneider and Dominican OH Camryn Chatelier had dominant seasons and led their teams to state titles. Froehlich got the nod because she put up monster numbers on the best team in the state. The LSU recruit played 111 sets for the 41-1 Cougars and recorded 552 kills (300 more than any teammate), 84 aces, 48 blocks and 252 digs. Her amazing year helped St. Thomas More twice defeat Division I champion Dominican and repeat as state champions in Division II. Froehlich was named all-Metro POY, and dominated at the East-West All-Star match.

MAINE

Danielle Emerson, 5-8 Jr. S, Biddeford

Emerson was named Varsity Maine POY after helping Biddeford win the Maine Class A state title in 2022. The junior improved massively during the offseason and helped her team go from bridesmaid to wearing white thanks to 168 kills, 114 assists and 94 digs over 17 matches. Rival coaches called her the most dominant player in the state. She led the most dominant team in the state.

MARYLAND

Emerson Sellman, 6-4 Jr. OH, Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington)

An Ohio State recruit, Sellman played like one of the best juniors in the nation this past fall. She had 339 kills, 188 digs, 53 aces and 50 blocks over 70 sets for the Tartans, who were undefeated in the state of Maryland. Sellman was WCAC POY and should be the Washington Post All-Met POY when it is announced, probably this week.

MASSACHUSETTS

Quinn Anderson, 6-0 Jr. OH, Westborough

Regarded as the best player in school history, Anderson took the Rangers to the Massachusetts Division II title thanks to sweep in the semifinals and finals. The junior averaged also averaged almost six kills per set and added 21 digs and four blocks over the final six sets of the state tournament and had 10 kills in the final set of the state final, including the clincher. Over 61 sets in 2022, Anderson finished with 322 kills, 144 digs, 48 aces and 30 blocks. Anderson, who touches 9-10, was an All-State pick of the Massachusetts coaches for the third straight year.

MICHIGAN

Ava Sarafa, 6-0 Sr. S, Marian (Bloomfield Hills)

Sarafa lost out on Michigan’s Miss Volleyball to superstar hitter Harper Murray of Ann Arbor Skyline, but she’s our pick after leading the Mustangs to a 49-1 record and the Michigan Class A state title. The Kentucky signee recorded 1,359 assists over 123 sets (11 assists per set) while adding 291 digs, 98 kills, 54 blocks and 47 aces this past fall. Sarafa was a first team All-State pick, again, and finished her career with more than 5,000 assists, one of only 16 players nationwide to reach that mark.

MINNESOTA

Stella Swenson, 6-1 Jr. S, Wayzata

After graduating 10 seniors off of last year’s 4A title team, Wayzata found a way to repeat behind the play of Swenson. The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year finished 2022 with 755 assists, 185 digs and 117 kills. The Minnesota recruit was the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, MNVBA All-State and Lake Conference All-Conference.

MISSISSIPPI

Lakin Laurendine, 6-2 Sr. OH, Jackson Academy (Jackson)

A four-year high school standout between Clinton and Jackson Academy, Laurendine helped the Raiders to a 40-5 mark in 2022 and the MAIS Division I title. The Raiders were undefeated against in-state competition this season. The Auburn signee finished the fall campaign with 623 kills, 526 digs, 97 aces and 35 blocks. The AVCA first team All-American will graduate as Mississippi’s career kills leader.

MISSOURI

Carlie Cisneros, 6-1 Jr. OH, Liberty North (Liberty)

Cisneros led the Eagles back to the Class 5 final four by having a big, big year. The Arizona recruit played 111 sets for the 31-6 Eagles, amassing 534 kills, 425 digs, 63 blocks and 31 aces, while passing a 2.45. Her team defeated Class 5 runner-up Kickapoo and the Rock Bridge team where her rival for this recognition, Ella Swindle, played. Her team lost in-state only to state-champion teams. Cisneros was a Missouri All-State pick and a finalist for the KC-area Evelyn Gates Award, which is the local Heisman Trophy. Said one rival coach: “She’s a difference-maker. Takes on the role of leader and go-to, as in ‘what do I need to do?’ If you need a team to put on someone’s shoulders, put them on hers and she will carry you.”

MONTANA

Rylee Kogolshak, 5-9 Sr. S, Billings Senior (Billings)

Kogolshak led Billings to its first state Class AA title in 2022, the first under coach Courtney Bad Bear, a former star setter for the Broncs. Named first team All-State and Eastern Conference Player of the Year, Bad Bear insists that Kogolshak was the “best of the best.” This season, the senior recorded 962 assists, 65 kills, 962 assists, 53 aces and 71 blocks.

NEBRASKA

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, 6-1 Sr. OH, Omaha Westside (Omaha)

The Omaha World-Herald named Ndam-Simpson its state Player of the Year after the Creighton recruit led the Warriors to rare heights for the program: a 30-9 record and berth in the Class A final opposite powerhouse Papillion-La Vista South. Westside lost that match in four, but Ndam-Simpson made her presence felt to the tune of 25 kills, 23 digs and three blocks. On the season, Ndam-Simpson finished with 507 kills, 473 digs, 63 blocks and 40 aces over 111 sets.

NEVADA

Angelina Sayles, 5-9 Sr. OH, Coronado (Henderson)

This was a brutally hard choice between Sayles, the top player on the 5A state-champion Cougars; and junior OH Leilia Toailoa of Bishop Gorman, who was statistically the best in the state. Sayles, the Southern Region 5A POY, finished 2022 with 266 kills, 233 digs and 75 aces. Toailoa’s 2022 season included 434 kills, 356 digs and 50 blocks. The determining factor, for me, was the state championship. Gorman lost to Reno in a five-set state semifinal. Coronado swept the same team one day later, a championship match in which Sayles had eight kills, seven digs and a whopping seven aces! Several coaches said that Sayles’ clutch gene was enough to give her the slightest of nods. Added one coach: “I would push more for Angelina. She is a more dynamic player and is the only female athlete in Vegas with the top spin serve consistently down. In the women’s game, that is very rare.”

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Sophia Jordan, 5-6 Sr. S, Hollis-Brookline (Hollis)

We liked Jordan just a bit better than state champion Bedford’s dynamic junior duo of Lana McCarthy and Lindsey Healey, because Jordan always made her team better and Hollis-Brookline would not have reached the Division I championship match without her. For the season, Jordan had 584 assists, played sound right back defense and scored points for the Cavaliers behind the service line. Jordan, a three-year starter, also was a great leader and made her hitters shine with the way she created opportunities for them.

NEW JERSEY

Brookelyn Talmadge, 6-0 Sr. MB, Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township)

The Blue Eagles returned to the top of the podium after a one-year hiatus, thanks in large part to Talmadge’s net play. The Bryant recruit was named state Player of the Year by NJ.com after leading IHA to a 29-1 record and the New Jersey Non-Public title. Talmadge finished the season with 323 kills (5.0 per set) and 51 blocks.

NEW MEXICO

Ella Sanders, 5-10 Sr. OH, La Cueva (Albuquerque)

Sanders had a huge year for the Bears, who were undefeated and captured the New Mexico 5A state title in 2022. Over 84 sets, Sanders compiled 401 kills, 246 digs, 49 blocks and 30 aces. She had 14 kills and 19 digs in the four-set state championship final. Sanders led the All-Metro team, which was recently released.

NEW YORK

Reagan Ennist, 6-2 Soph. OH, Shenendehowa (Clifton Park)

Ennist had 15 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and an ace over three sets as Shenendehowa captured its first-ever state title, in Class AA, this past fall. That capped a season for the sophomore in which she recorded 497 kills, the most by anyone in the Empire State. She added 273 digs, 83 blocks and 27 aces for a 46-5-1 Plainsmen squad, whose only losses came versus Penfield and Fairport. The 10-foot toucher, who saw varsity time as an eighth grader, was named first team All-State Class AA, to the NYSPHAA Class AA All-State Tournament Team, a Suburban Council 1st Team All-Star and a Times Union first team All-Star. Ennist narrowly edged out University of Miami-bound setter/hitter Ariana Rodriguez of Poly Prep in Brooklyn. Both were outstanding in 2022.

NORTH CAROLINA

Kiarrah (“Kiki”) Horne, 6-1 Jr. OH, Millbrook (Raleigh)

Horne was an easy pick after a dominant fall campaign, leading Millbrook to the North Carolina 4A title. On the season, Horne amassed 522 kills over 92 sets and added 220 digs, 37 blocks and 44 aces. She had a state-record 27 kills, plus three aces, as the Wildcats, 29-1, swept to the state title. Horne was named MVP of the state final and was Player of the Year in her conference. “Having played almost all top North Carolina schools this year, she had a way of influencing games that I haven’t seen in high school volleyball here in a long time,” said head coach Steven Abbott.

NORTH DAKOTA

Kailee Waasdorp, 5-9 Sr. OH, Sheyanne (West Fargo)

This was a brutally tough decision between Waasdorp, who played for the Class A champions; and Logan Nissley, a 6-0 senior OH for Class A runner up Century. Both were first team All-State choices. Nissley was voted Class A POY by the state’s coaches, but we give the slightest of nods to Waasdorp, because winning championships matter to us and, when state supremacy was on the line, Waasdorp shined brightest. Nissley had 20 kills, 23 digs and three blocks in the five-set finals loss. The reigning North Dakota Gatorade POY led her conference in kills and digs despite getting off to a slow start following double foot surgery in June. Waasdorp was the catalyst in the Mustangs’ winning their first-ever state title. The senior amassed 27 kills, 28 digs and five blocks in the state final. “She was selected ‘Player of the Game’ for all three state matches and really did a great job of leading throughout our playoffs,” said coach Leah Newton. Waasdorp finished the season with 339 kills, 492 digs, 45 aces and 26 blocks.

OHIO

Caroline Jurevicius, 6-2 Sr. OH, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon)

Jurevicius had a memorable senior campaign, which culminated in her leading the Lions back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Gilmour Academy for the Ohio Division II state title. A Nebraska recruit, Jurevicius’ fall season produced 445 kills over 91 sets, 280 more than her closest teammate. She hit .360, compiled 224 digs, 41 aces and 44 blocks in a truly dominating season. Jurevicius, a four-year starter, shined even brighter in the state final, where she amassed 27 kills (no one else on her team had more than five), eight digs, three aces and two solo stuffs. She was a first team All-State pick and recently was named Cleveland area Player of the Year.

OKLAHOMA

Kat Rowe, 5-7 Soph. S/OH, Edmond Memorial (Edmond)

Rowe emerged as the clear choice based on an informal survey of state coaches. She was named MVP of the state tournament after leading Memorial (30-5) to its first state title since 2016. On the year, Rowe recorded 424 kills, 350 digs, 41 aces and 33 blocks. She also had 337 assists despite setting for only half the season. Rowe also was named conference Player of the Year. “She was the biggest difference maker for our team this season,” noted head coach Natalie Murray.

OREGON

Aly Herber, 6-1 Sr. MB, Salem Academy (Salem)

Herber had a record-setting 2022 campaign in leading the Crusaders to a repeat of their 2A state title. She led the state with 678 kills – which ranks fourth all-time for a single season – and was among the state leaders in digs (326) and blocks (93) as well. In the five-set state championship win over Monroe, Herber recorded 22 kills, 12 digs, four blocks and two aces. Herber was named All-Mid Valley Player of the Year.

PENNSYLVANIA

Mia Tuman, 6-0 Sr. S/OH/RS, North Allegheny (Wexford)

North Allegheny won the Pennsylvania 4A title, its sixth straight crown, behind the all-around excellence of Ohio State signee Tuman. The senior finished with 841 assists, 287 digs, 171 kills and 70 aces for a Tiger team that was 22-1 in three-set matches and also won two of the three tournaments in which they participated. Tuman was an All-State pick and Player of the Year by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, among other accolades.

RHODE ISLAND

Anna Draper, 5-10 Jr. OH, North Kingstown

A reserve a year ago, when the Skippers were ousted from the playoffs short of the state championship match, Draper improved leaps and bounds to become among the best in the state AND she led North Kingstown to an 18-2 record and the Division I title. Draper played 66 sets and recorded 206 kills, 152 digs and 22 aces. She had nine kills in the three-set finals sweep. Let’s give a nod to Portsmouth MB Morgan Casey, who was named POY by the coaches association after amassing 197 kills and 42 blocks for a 13-7 semifinal team in Division I. We went with Draper, because she played six rotations and led her team to a title. “There were nights that no one could stop her and she simply took over matches,” noted head coach Brian Garrepy.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Jurnee Robinson, 6-0 Sr. OH, Mauldin

Robinson, an LSU signee, had 25 kills, including 11 in the first set, as the Mavericks captured their first-ever state title, in Class AAAAA. Perhaps the best pure athlete nationally in the Class of 2023, Robinson’s year included 538 kills, 324 digs, 51 aces and 51 blocks for the 32-7 state champs, the first public school from the Greenville area to win in almost 10 years. Robinson was AAAAA Player of the Year and a lock to make the All-State team for the fourth consecutive season.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Bergen Reilly, 6-1 Sr. OH, O’Gorman (Sioux Falls)

Reilly is probably the best senior setter in the nation. This past fall, she turned into the best outside hitter in South Dakota. The Nebraska recruit thrived despite being asked to play a new position her final season in high school. She finished with 440 kills, 338 digs, 60 aces (and only 29 assists) for a 26-6 team that finished among the final four in the state’s largest class. Reilly, who amassed 59 kills and 48 digs over 11 state tournament matches, was named first team All-State for the fourth straight year, as well as Argus Super Six Player of the Year.

TENNESSEE

Lauren Hurst, 6-3 Soph. OH, Cleveland

Folks around Cleveland have never seen a player as young and talented as Hurst, who teamed with her senior sister, Addison, to lead the Blue Raiders to a 49-5 record and the Tennessee Class AAA title. Lauren Hurst played 149 sets and recorded a team-high 649 kills. She also amassed 354 digs, 94 aces and 61 blocks.

TEXAS

Cari Spears, 6-3 Soph. OH, Prestonwood Christian (Plano)

Spears, a transfer from Flint Hill in Virginia, took Texas by storm in 2022. She led the Lions to a 40-1 record and the TAPPS 6A title. Spears had 23 kills, hitting .588, and had three solo stuff blocks in a sweep of Bishop Lynch in the title tilt, capping a season in which she amassed 544 kills, 225 digs, 65 blocks and 50 aces over 111 sets for one of the nation’s top teams. She was named to the All-State Tournament team, first team All-State, District MVP and Dallas Morning News Player of the Year. Spears got the nod over senior Nayaeli Gonzalez of Cornerstone Christian, who had an amazing year, because Prestonwood took home a state title. Cornerstone elected to finish its season by not playing in the TAPPS championships. Winning under state tournament pressure means a lot when asking which played had the greatest impact on her team and state. Spears averaged almost eight kills per set under the spotlights.

UTAH

Silina Damuni, 5-9 Sr. S, Timpview (Provo)

The Deseret News named the amazing OH Jordyn Harvey as its Ms. Volleyball for 2022 and we would have recognized her here but for one thing: Timpview, led by Damuni, stunned Harvey’s Bountiful team in the 5A semifinals and went on to defeat Mountain View for the state title. Damuni, a BYU recruit, had 52 assists, 17 digs, six kills and four blocks in that championship match, capping a year in which she amassed 1060 assists (11 per set). She also was first on the Thunderbirds in blocks with 75, first in aces with 55, second in digs with 298 and third in kills with 147. It’s no wonder she was voted 5A Player of the Year! Damuni also graduates as the only four-time first-team All-State player in 5A and as the state’s all-time career assists leader, with 3,467. “Silina was a game changer,” exclaimed Timpview head coach Charmay Lee. “Twenty-five years down the road, when people look in the record books, they’re gonna see Silina’s name in almost every statistical category in Utah. They will see the assist record because I don’t think that will EVER be broken.”

VERMONT

Jocelyn Ray, Sr. MB, Essex (Essex Junction)

Ray, the Hornets’ senior captain, had 11 kills to lead a sweep over Champlain Valley in the state finals and cap an undefeated season. Ray was named first team All-State. A great leader on and off the court, Ray was a top server and had more kills than anyone in the state.



VIRGINIA

Milan Rex, 5-11 Sr. OH, Alexandria City (Alexandria)

A natural setter who will play next year for UC Santa Barbara, Rex used her right arm to lead the Titans to a 32-2 mark in 2022 and the Class 6 state title over defending champion Charles C. Colgan, Rex had 26 kills and 25 digs in that five-set thriller, capping a year in which she recorded 582 kills, 315 digs and 65 aces over 90 sets. Rex was named Region POY and Virginia POY when the All-State teams were announced on Dec. 9.

WASHINGTON

Hailey Brockway, 5-11 Sr. OH, Graham-Kapowsin (Graham)

A four-year starter, Brockway led the Eagles to their first 4A state title in 2022. The Illinois State recruit had 20 kills, eight digs and two aces in the three-set sweep of Lake Stevens in the championship match, completing a senior season in which she amassed 511 kills, 213 digs and 39 aces over 86 sets played. Brockway was named first team All-State, 4A State POY and the Player of the Year by two area newspapers.

WEST VIRGINIA

Hannah Howard, 5-8 Sr. OH, Musselman (Inwood)

Howard had 12 kills and 13 digs as Musselman swept Morgantown for the West Virginia AAA title. Howard, the reigning West Virginia Gatorade POY, had an outstanding senior campaign for the 41-9-1 Applemen. She led the team in kills (478) and digs (474) and tied for the team lead in both aces (95) and passer rating (2.25). In her four years, Musselman won three state titles and Howard was named first team All-State four times. This past fall, Howard was named Captain of the All-State 4A first team. She also was conference POY and The Journal of Martinsburg’s Player of the Year.

WISCONSIN

Madison Quest, 6-3 Soph. OH, Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee)

This was a tight three-way race between Quest, Howard’s Grove senior OH Saige Damrow and Oconomowoc junior setter Lilly Wagner. Quest and Damrow played for state championship teams. Wagner’s team was state runner up. Damrow’s team won the Division 3 title for the fourth straight year. Quest’s team won in Division 1, the highest division. Damrow, a Wisconsin signee, is the best six-rotation player in the state and would have won, but for missing 20 percent of the season with an injury. Quest led her team to an undefeated conference slate in the one of the most competitive conferences in Wisconsin. She helped the Dashers win the state title for the first time since 2015. She was the team kills leader in 85 percent of DSHA’s matches, led the team in kills with 514 and recorded 303 digs, 49 blocks and 33 aces. Quest made the All-Tournament Team at the prestigious Asics Challenge, was first team All-Conference and a unanimous first team All-State pick.

WYOMING

Peyton Carruth, 5-9 Sr. OH, Kelly Walsh (Casper)

Carruth led the 34-1 Trojans to the 4A West Conference championship, 4A West Regional Championship and 4A State Championship in 2022. The 4A West POY had 396 kills, 271 digs, 71 aces and 30 blocks for the season, while passing a 2.3. She had 17 kills, 13 digs and two blocks in the championship match sweep of Cody. “She is one of those players that has a completely different level of play when the pressure is on,” noted coach Jeff Barkell. “Peyton completely took over games when her team needed her to, passing, hitting, and defensively.”

