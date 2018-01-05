NCAA men: UCLA, LBSU, USC, Hawai’i, CSUN get victories

UCLA swept NJIT, Long Beach State did the same to McKendree, Hawai’i beat visiting Stevens and Cal Northridge beat Saint Francis in NCAA men’s college volleyball on Thursday as the season gets underway for most teams.

Things pick up Friday.

The Wooden Classic Tournament at UCLA includes McKendree of the MIVA playing UC San Diego of the Big West and host UCLA taking on King of Conference Carolinas.

UC Santa Barbara of the Big West plays host to a gathering that includes the MPSF’s Stanford and Long Beach State, the Big West’s Cal Northridge and the EIVA’s Saint Francis, NJIT and Princeton.

Lewis of the MIVA is in Provo, Utah, to play the Big West’s UC Irvine, where host BYU of the MPSF takes on another MIVA school from Chicago, Loyola.

Fort Wayne of the MIVA plays host to Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas and Ball State of the MIVA plays Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas.

Also Friday, George Mason of the EIVA plays the CC’s Limestone.

UCLA’s 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of NJIT saw Christian Hessenauer get 12 kills while hitting .688 in the season opener for both teams. The teams had three aces each while NJIT had 18 serving errors and UCLA 15.

Long Beach State of the Big West won 25-16, 28-26, 25-22 in the season opener for both teams. Long Beach hit .333 as Kyle Ensing and TJ DeFalco had nine kills each. Jarod Wilcox had eight kills for McKendree of the MIVA.

Hawai’i won 25-21, 25-21, 25-9. Austin Matautia, led with 12 kills and hit .429 in the season opener for both teams. David Lehman had 16 kills for Stevens. Also at Hawai’i, USC got to 2-0 by beating Division II Juniata 25-19, 25-9, 25-21 as Jack Wyett had a match-high 14 kills while hitting .684.

CSUN beat Saint Francis 25-21, 29-31, 25-17, 25-20. Arvis Greene led with 15 kills in the season opener for both teams. Cole Thompson led SFU with 14 kills.

Also, Grand Canyon beat Barton in four in the season opener for both teams. Will Schwob had 18 kills and three blocks for the winners, while three players had 12 kills each for Barton.