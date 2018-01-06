NCAA men: Stanford loses twice as Saint Francis goes 2-0

Stanford sustained two surprising losses to EIVA teams on Friday in NCAA men’s college volleyball.

The Cardinal of the MPSF, playing in UC Santa Barbara’s tournament, lost both to Saint Francis in the morning and Princeton in the evening.

Earlier, Princeton was swept by Long Beach State.

Also Friday, in a tournament at BYU, Loyola beat the home team in five and UC Irvine swept Lewis.

Saint Francis goes 2-0: The Red Flash, coming off a five-set loss to CSUN on Thursday, bounced back with two big victories, first knocking off Stanford at 10 a.m. 25-15, 20-25, 26-24, 29-27 and coming back at 8 p.m. and defeating UCSB 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23.

Against Stanford, SFU got 17 kills from Cole Thompson and nine each from Stephen Braswell and Brandon Buck.

“The biggest adjustment today was getting used to the speed,” Braswell said.

“Practicing four days in a row then jumping right into games can be challenging but I think we are handling it very well. As the season goes on and the more we adjust to each other, the better we will play together.”

Jordan Ewert and Kevin Rakestraw had 11 kills each for Stanford.

Against UCSB, Buck had 16 kills, Thompson had 15 and Braswell 15 while hitting .481.

USCB got 15 kills from Corey Chavers and 15 from Truman Jack.

“Today we played very well,” SFU coach Mike Rumbaugh said. “I think we looked a lot more relaxed and comfortable compared to the day before. We made sure we kept our composure and trusted each other when things didn’t go our way. I am very proud of the guys and the energy they brought to both games.”

Princeton spilts without Oboh: Even though it was on the West Coast, the Tigers finished at 1:37 a.m. Eastern in their 28-26, 17-25, 25-22, 22-25, 16-14 win over Stanford. Earlier, they lost to Long Beach State 25-16, 25-11, 25-14. They played both matches without injured All-EIVA senior middle Junior Oboh.

Against Long Beach, George Huhmann led with 10 kills.

Long Beach State is 2-0. TJ DeFalco led with 11 kills and hit .647.

In the Stanford match, Greg Luck had 21 kills and hit .452 and added 10 digs and five blocks. Huhman had 14 kills but hit .000. Parker Dixon added 13 kills.

Stanford got 20 kills from Jaylen Jasper and 14 from Jordan Ewert. Eric Beatty had 12 kills, two of his team’s seven aces, three blocks and nine digs.

Long Beach won again Friday, beating NJIT in four. Kyle Ensing had 13 kills and Bjarne Huus 12.

Also Friday, CSUN swept NJIT 25-20, 25-15, 26-24. Arvis Greene led with 10 kills.

In action Saturday at USCB, Long Beach plays Saint Francis, Stanford plays UCSB and Princeton plays CSUN.

UCI, Loyola win: UCI of the Big West beat the MIVA’s Lewis 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 in the season opener for both teams and on Saturday gets the other MIVA school from Chicago, Loyola. Against Lewis, Karl Apfelbach led with 11 kills. Lewis got 15 from Ryan Coenen, who hit .423.

Also in the season opener for both teams, the MIVA’s Loyola stunned BYU of the MPSF 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 as Dane Leclair had 15 kills, seven digs and seven blocks, Collin Mahan had 13 and Paul Narup 12 in 14 errorless swings to hit .857. He also had seven blocks.

BYU’s Gabe Garcia Fernandez led the Cougars wtih 23 kills. Storm Fa’agata-Tufug had 14 kills and three of his team’s seven aces. Brenden Sander had 24 kills. BYU plays Lewis on Saturday.

UCLA, USC, Hawai’i get wins: UCLA of the MPSF swept visiting King of Conference Carolinas 25-17, 25-16, 25-11. UCLA had 13 aces and hit .403. Micah Ma’a had four aces. Jake Arnitz led with eight kills. UCLA plays host to McKendree on Saturday after McKendree plays King.

USC of the MPSF beat Division III Stevens in Hawai’i 25-17, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18. Ryan Moss led with 21 kills and hit .409.

Hawai’i of the Big West beat DIII Juniata 25-10, 25-15, 25-13. Fifteen players got in for Hawai’i, led by Stijn van Tilburg’s eight kills.

USC and Hawai’i play Saturday.

Also: In other matches Friday involving MIVA teams, Fort Wayne swept Emmanuel, Ball State did the same to Lees-McRae ad UC San Diego had to go five to beat McKendree. The EIVA’s George Mason swept Limestone.