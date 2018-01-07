BYU beat Lewis on Saturday to get its first win, while Stanford was swept by UC Santa Barbara and is 0-3 to start the 2018 NCAA men’s volleyball season.

UCLA won again and is 3-0 and in Hawai’i, the Rainbow Warriors also got to 3-0 as they dealt visiting USC its first loss of the season.

Long Beach won again and is 4-0.

And two-time defending-champion Ohio State opened its season with a sweep of North Greenville.

BYU, UCI win in Provo: The Cougars, ranked No. 3 in the AVCA preseason poll, dealt No. 6 Lewis a 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15 defeat.

The other team from Chicago, No. 13 Loyola, lost to No. 7 UC Irvine 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.

In BYU’s victory, Storm Fa’agata-Tufuga led with 13 kills while hitting .500. Lewis, 0-2 after opening with a loss to UCI, got 11 kills from Kyle Bugee.

“We made a few important adjustments between sets two and three and really tried to hammer home a few adjustments to their attackers,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “The guys made adjustments, got some more touches on their attackers and things went from there.”

Karl Apfelbach had 22 kills and 15 digs to lead UCI. Collin Mahan had 14 kills for Loyola, which had opened the season with an upset of BYU.

UCSB Tournament: The unranked home team is 2-1 after sweeping No. 8 Stanford 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 as Roy McFarland and Corey Chavers had nine kills apiece. Stanford, which hit .165, got eight kills each from Jordan Ewert and Jaylen Jasper, who hit .400.

“I thought that our guys did an excellent job of executing the game plan tonight,” UCSB coach Rick McLaughlin said. “We went over our scouting report and challenged our guys to get serious and put that plan into action, and I thought they responded really well.”

Also at UCSB, No. 2 Long Beach State is 4-0 after beating NJIT 25-17, 25-22, 25-13. TJ DeFalco led with 14 kills while hitting .765. He had one error in 17 swings to go with two aces.

NJIT (2-2) hit .000.

In the other match at UCSB, No. 11 CSUN swept Princeton, dropping the Tigers to 1-3. CSUN (3-0) got 14 kills from Arvis Greene, who is off to a tremendous start in 2018. Jess Hunt had 11 kills for Princeton.

UCLA sweeps McKendree: The fourth-ranked Bruins are 3-0 after getting past the MIVA’s McKendree 25-21, 25-22, 29-27. It was McKendree’s second loss of the day as it dropped to 0-4.

Jake Arnitz led UCLA with 13 kills as he hit .476 and had three aces.

Also at UCLA, King of Conference Carolinas beat McKendree 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24 and UC San Diego of the Big West downed King 25-19, 25-23, 26-28, 25-18.

Hawai’i beats USC: Fifth-ranked Hawai’i, now of the Big West, won 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 as No. 12 USC of th MPSF dropped to 3-1.

Stijn Van Tilburg led Hawaii with a match-high 14 kills while hitting .684.

Gianluca Grasso led USC with 13 kills. The Trojans played without 6-10 freshman middle blocker Sam Lewis, who injured his ankle in USC’s win over Stevens Institute on Friday.

Also in the tournament at Hawai’i, Stevens beat Juniata 25-27, 25-23, 25-18, 25-14.

Lopes are 2-0: No. 15 Grand Canyon won at George Mason 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23.

Cody Williams led the Lopes with 18 kills while hitting .484.

“This was a huge road win for the program. The previous trip to George Mason was not as pretty for the Lopes. Our guys showed some real heart down the stretch,” GCU coach Matt Werle said.

“Offensively, Cody was really good once again. He also had four aces on the night which is very impressive.”

Mason (1-1) got 16 kills from Christian Malias. The same teams play again Sunday.

Ohio State cruises: The top-ranked Buckeyes of the MIVA beat North Greenville of Conference Carolinas 25-13, 25-18, 25-21 in the season opener for both teams. Reese Devilbiss led with 11 kills and hit .500. Nicolas Szerzsen played in just two sets and had seven kills and eight digs.

Also Saturday, No. 14 Ball State swept Emmanuel and Fort Wayne did the same to Lees-McRae.