NCAA volleyball: AVCA men’s and beach polls, men’s POWs

The top six teams, including unbeaten Long Beach State as the unanimous No. 1, stayed the same in this week’s AVCA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Poll.

The AVCA also released its preseason Collegiate Beach Poll and defending-champion UCLA is No. 1.

The five men’s conferences also have their players of the week.

AVCA men: Long Beach State is 12-0 and continued to get every first-place vote. The Beach is followed by 8-0 Hawai’i, UC Irvine, UCLA, Pepperdine and UC Santa Barbara.

The first change is at No. 7, where Loyola jumped a notch, trading places with BYU. Stanford stayed at No. 9 and Lewis is still 10th.

No one dropped out of the 15-team ranking.

AVCA beach: UCLA got 27 of the 30 first-place votes for the 20-team poll. The No. 2 spot went to USC, followed by Florida State, which got a first-place vote, and Pepperdine, which got two. Hawai’i is No. 5.

Cal Poly, LSU, Long Beach State, South Carolina and FIU round out the top 10.

Click here for the complete AVCA beach poll.

Big West POWs: Three different schools were represented this week. The offensive honor went to Long Beach State senior outside TJ DeFalco, the defensive award to Hawai’i junior middle Patrick Gasman, and the freshman is UC Santa Barbara outside Brandon Hicks.

DeFalco hit .636 with 24 kills in two sweeps. Gasman averaged 3.17 blocks in three victories, while Hicks hit .353 and had five aces, 10 blocks and three digs in two wins.

MPSF POWs: Pepperdine senior outside David Wieczorek is the offensive honoree, while USC senior libero Matt Douglas took the defensive award.

Wieczorek had 26 kills and hit .571 in sweeps of BYU and Stanford. Douglas averaged 3.33 digs per set.

EIVA POWs: The offensive award went to George Mason junior opposite Hayden Wagner and the defensive honor to Mason sophomore middle Jack Reese.

Wagner won for the second straight week after getting 36 kills, seven blocks, four digs and an ace in two wins. Reese had 15 kills, 11 blocks and four digs.

MIVA POWs: Loyola’s Garrett Zolg is the offensive winner and Lewis’ Matt Yoshimoto the defensive honoree.

Zolg, a sophomore setter, averaged 12.68 assists in two wins. Yoshimoto, a senior setter, averaged 3.5 digs and .50 blocks.

Conference Carolinas POW: Belmont Abbey College junior outside hitter Liam Maxwell is the winner. In a 2-1 week, he had 60 kills and hit .295 to go with 18 digs and six blocks.