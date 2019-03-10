NCAA: Another upset for GCU men, UCLA, USC, FSU go 2-0 on beach

Grand Canyon knocked off No. 9 Loyola again in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball, while No. 3 UC Irvine rebounded by winning at No. 10 BYU on a Saturday where pretty much the rest of the matches held form.

On the beach, top-ranked UCLA, No. 2 USC and No. 4 Florida State were the big winners Saturday in the first day of the East Meets West Invitational on Manhattan Beach, while No. 3 Pepperdine lost its both matches.

While the men have Sunday off, the action on the beach continues with a monster day ahead for Florida State, which plays both UCLA and USC. Also in the East Meets West, the Trojans play No. 6 LSU, which also takes on Pepperdine.

MEN

Top-ranked Long Beach State of the Big West improved to 17-0 with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Saint Francis of the EIVA (11-8). The Beach hit .471 as TJ DeFalco led with 11 kills. He hit .381 and had two digs and three blocks. Louis Richard had nine kills and hit .467 and Nick Amado and Kyle Ensing had seven kills each. SFU hit .093 …

No. 2 Hawai’i of the Big West is 15-0 after its 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of No. 6 Pepperdine of the MPSF (13-5). Hawai’i, playing before a Honolulu home crowd of 6,074 in the Outrigger Resorts Invitational, got 16 kills from Stijn van Tilburn, who hit .600 with one error in 25 attacks. Rado Parapunov had 13 kills and hit .526 to go with three aces, three blocks and four digs, and Colton Cowell had 11 kills and hit .588. The Rainbow Warriors hit .523 overall. Pepperdine lost despite hitting .355. Than included nine kills from Kaleb Denmark and eight each by Michael Wexter and David Wieczorek …

Also at Hawai’i, No. 15 Ball State of the MIVA (10-10) salvaged its trip as it swept King of Conference Carolinas (10-8) 25-22, 25-19, 26-24. Matt Szews led the Cardinals with 20 kills as he hit .378 and had seven digs, four blocks and an ace. Joshua Kim had 15 kills and hit .545 for King …

UC Irvine of the Big West (14-5), which lost at BYU on Friday, bounced back with a 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 victory that gave the Cougars of the MPSF 9-6) their first home loss of the season. Joel Schneidmiller led UCI with 14 kills and hit .455 to go with an ace, three digs and four blocks. Aaron Koubi had 12 kills and Alexandre Nsakanda had 11 as he hit .474. Gabi Garcia Fernandez led BYU with 19 kills, eight digs and four blocks and Davide Gardini had 15 kills and hit .285 …

Fifth-ranked UCLA of the MPSF (16-4) rolled over visiting Penn State of the EIVA (8-10) 25-12, 25-19, 25-21. Daenan Gyimah led the Bruins with 11 kills in 15 errorless swings to hit .733 as his team hit .530. Gyimah had three blocks. Brandon Rattray added 10 kills and hit .467 and Sam Kobrine had nine kills and also hit .467. Penn State hit .117 …

No. 7 Lewis of the MIVA (15-4) won its eighth in a row with a 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 sweep at Princeton of the EIVA (10-9). Julian Moses led with 10 kills and Tyler Mitchem and TJ Murray had seven each. Mitchem hit .750 and had one of Lewis’ 10 aces and six blocks, one solo. Ryan Coenen had six kills and four of those aces. Parker Dixon had 10 kills for Princeton …

Eight-ranked Stanford of the MPSF (13-7) hit .387 and won 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 at UC San Diego of the Big West (6-13). Jordan Ewert led with 11 kills and hit .588. Collin Shannon had 11 kills for UCSD …

No. 9 Loyola of the MIVA (13-6) probably wishes it hadn’t made its Phoenix trip as it lost in five at unranked Grand Canyon of the MPSF (9-11) for the second straight day. David Kisiel had 17 kills and hit .438 in the 11-25, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 15-12 victory. He added six digs and three blocks. Will Schwob had 10 kills, three assists, five digs and four blocks, and setter Tanner Petchul had three kills in four errorless attacks, 33 assists, seven digs and three blocks. Alex Shmelev had five kills and eight blocks, one solo. Dane LeClair led Loyola with 13 kills, four digs and three blocks, and Will Tischler had 12 kills, six digs, two aces and two blocks …

Ryan Moss had 22 kills as No. 11 USC of the MPSF (11-7) got past visiting Ohio State of the MIVA (6-14) 25-18, 23-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-10. Moss, who hit .514, added an assist, two of his team’s five aces, five digs and two blocks, one solo. Jack Wyett had 14 kills and hit .375 to go with two aces and seven digs, and Gianluca Grasso had 13 kills and hit .345. He had nine digs and two blocks. USC hit .462. Jake Hanes led Ohio State with 15 kills, five of the Buckeyes’ 14 aces, and three digs …

No. 12 CSUN of the Big West (10-8) made short work of visiting Lindenwood of the MIVA (7-13) as Dimitar Kalchev led with 13 kills while hitting .385 and five of the Matadors’ 10 aces in the 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 victory …

Also Saturday, Quincy of the MIVA (5-15) swept Culver-Stockton … Charleston of the EIVA (7-13) had to go five to beat Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas (7-14) despite 23 kills by Don Thompson, who hit .568 to go with three assists, six digs and three blocks, one solo … And Lees-McRae (1-13) of Conference Carolinas lost in four to Lincoln Memorial (11-7).

BEACH

UCLA is 12-0 after beating LSU and No. 9 FIU 4-1 in both matches. Click here for the UCLA recaps and results.

USC is 8-1 — its only loss was to UCLA — as the Trojans beat FIU 3-2 as four of the five matches went three sets, and then swept TCU.

Click here for the FIU recap and results and here for the TCU recap and results.

Florida State is 11-2 after one of the best regular-season days in program history as the Seminoles knocked off Pepperdine 4-1 and then got past No. 5 Hawai’i 3-2.

Click here for the FSU recap and results.

Pepperdine dropped to 6-3 with losses to FSU and LSU. Click here for the recaps and results.