NCAA: AVCA men’s, beach polls, POWs, S. Carolina pulls beach upset

If you’re looking for big changes, the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Poll is not the place to find them.

For that matter, you could almost say the same thing about the AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball Poll, although that might change next week after USC was upset by the other USC, South Carolina on Tuesday.

We’ve got the polls and the players of the week for men’s and beach volleyball in this NCAA report.

First the AVCA men: The same 15 teams remain, Long Beach State is still unbeaten and still No. 1, and Hawai’i is also undefeated and still No. 2.

UC Santa Barbara moved up a spot to No. 3, its highest ranking since 2015.

UCLA moved up a spot to fourth, and UC Irvine dropped two places to No. 5.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

And now the AVCA women: It’s the same top 20 and UCLA and USC remain 1-2. UCLA is still unbeaten and USC has one loss — to UCLA.

Florida State is up a spot to No. 3 and LSU is up two notches to No. 4. Pepperdine fell two spots to fifth.

Click here for the complete AVCA beach poll.

AVCA POWs: The AVCA national men’s player of the week is Long Beach State senior setter Josh Tuaniga. The AVCA national beach pair of the week is USC senior Abril Bustamante and sophomore partner Tina Graudina.

Men’s POWs: Not surprisingly, the Big West honor went to Long Beach’s Tuaniga. He not only set his team to a .655 hitting percentage against Stanford and .471 against Saint Francis, but Tuaniga added eight kills on nine attacks and had six digs and three blocks.

The MPSF honored Ryan Moss of USC on offense and Grand Canyon’s Cole Udall on defense.

The EIVA’s POWs are Princeton junior opposite George Huhmann on offense and NJIT’s Luca Berger on defense.

Conference Carolinas named Mount Olive sophomore right side Iyanu Adebisi as its player of the week.

And the MIVA POWs are sophomore middle Tyler Mitchem of Lewis on offense and junior middle Richie Diedrich of Purdue Fort Wayne on defense.

Beach POWs: Their teammates may have taken the national honor, but the Pac-12 pair of the week is USC’s Haley Hallgren and Alexandra Poletto.

The Big West top pair award went to Hawai’i’s Ari Homayun and Julia Scoles.

Stetson’s Rebecca Ingram and Quinci Birkerhe took the ASUN POW award.

The CCSA doesn’t announced until Wednesday. Last week’s honorees were Florida State’s Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick

South Carolina upsets USC: There was beach volleyball in Atlanta on Tuesday, including a big upset as No. 10 South Carolina upset USC at Georgia State 3-2. The Women of Troy bounced back to beat No. 18 Georgia State. The schedule also included Florida Gulf Coast playing both South Carolina and Georgia State.

The beach week ahead: The schedule shows a number of smaller tournaments around the country.

The biggest is the Waves’ Invite on Wednesday at Zuma Beach in Malibu, where No. 5 Pepperdine is home for No. 7 Cal Poly, No. 13 Loyola Marymount, and No. 20 TCU.

No. 9 Long Beach is home for Irvine Valley and Missouri State Thursday.

LMU is then the host in Santa Monica on Saturday for No. 7 Cal Poly, No. 9 Long Beach State, Concordia, Irvine Valley and Missouri State.

LSU opens its new home stadium with the program’s first on-campus match when Coastal Carolina visits on Friday.

South Carolina hosts the Gamecock Grand Slam, with duals against UAB, Georgia State, Stetson, and Eastern Kentucky.

Among others tournaments on the slate, Arizona State hosts No. 15 Arizona, North Florida, New Mexico, and Louisiana-Monroe; No. 6 Hawai’i hosts No. 11 Cal, Nebraska, and Boise State at Queens Beach on Saturday and Sunday; and No. 8 FIU hosts Florida Atlantic and USC in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

And UCLA entertains Pepperdine on Saturday.

Last week: It will be tough to top the East Meets West Invitational, where No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 USC, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Pepperdine, No. 6 Hawai’i, No. 8 FIU, and No. 20 TCU met on Manhattan Beach.

In the East Meets West format, all of the West teams play the East teams. For the West, UCLA (16-0) and USC (10-1) went 4-0, defeating FSU, LSU, FIU, and TCU. FSU (11-4) and LSU (8-4) both went 2-2 with wins over Pepperdine and Hawai’i.

Pepperdine (8-4) and Hawai’i (4-4) finished 2-2 on the weekend with wins over FIU and TCU.

FIU (5-4) and TCU (5-7) finished 0-4. FIU lost three of its matches by 3-2 scores, taking matches against USC, Hawai’i and Pepperdine to a deciding fifth match.

Cal Poly (3-3) hosted a pairs tournament at Pismo Beach Saturday with teams from CSUN and CSU Bakersfield participating. The Mustangs’ Tiadora Miric and Crissy Jones won the tournament as seven of eight Cal Poly pairs advanced to the gold bracket.

Long Beach State (5-3) defeated LMU (3-2), split with Stetson, and was swept by Florida State.

No. 10 South Carolina (5-5) swept both Coastal Carolina and UNCW.

No. 11 Cal (7-1) went 3-0 at Stanford, defeating Utah, UC Davis, and Stanford. Host No. 14 Stanford beat UC Davis and San Jose State but lost to Cal and Saint Mary’s.

No. 15 Arizona (6-2) swept both Concordia and Irvine Valley; at the Gulf Shores Classic — site of the NCAA Championships — Georgia State (8-4) defeated Tulane, Southern Miss, Houston Baptist, and Austin Peay.