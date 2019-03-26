The top 13 spots in the AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball Poll may have stayed the same this week, but there was a change at the top of the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll.

That’s because after USC — up two spots to No. 9 — swept previously unbeaten Long Beach State, Hawai’i has taken over at No. 1.

Hawai’i is the nation’s only unbeaten men’s team at 20-0 and got all 16 first-place votes. Long Beach State, 19-1, is No. 2, losing the top spot for the first time this season.

UC Santa Barbara, Pepperdine and UCLA stayed Nos. 3-4-5. Stanford jumped three notches to sixth and UC Irvine dropped a spot to No. 7.

As a result of that big upset, USC senior outside hitter Jack Wyett, who had 13 kills and hit .579, was named the AVCA player of the week.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

On the beach, unbeaten UCLA (15-0) stayed No. 1, with USC, Florida State, LSU and Pepperdine rounding out the top five.

Click here for the complete AVCA beach poll.

The AVCA national beach pair of the week is Florida State’s Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon. They went 3-0 at the No. 1 position.

Men’s POWs

Big West: Not surprisingly, Hawai’i took both awards. The offensive POW is senior setter Joe Worsley after the Rainbow Warriors beat McKendree, Princeton and BYU. He averaged 12.11 assists and 1.89 digs. The defensive honor went to junior middle Patrick Gasman, who averaged 1.56 blocks per set and 1.78 kills.

MPSF: Wyett was the offensive winner, while senior outside teammate Gianluca Grasso took the defensive award. Wyett also had an ace and a block in the big win over Long Beach. Grasso had five digs, three blocks, 10 kills, and an ace.

MIVA: Ball State junior outside Matt Szews took the offensive honor after getting 21 kills and hitting .327 in an upset of Lewis. McKendree freshman setter Ryan Serrano averaged 2.2 digs in a 2-1 week.

EIVA: The offensive POW is NJIT junior middle Luca Berger, who had 10 kills with no errors to hit .900 against Belmont Abbey. He also had two aces and four blocks. The defensive honor went to Penn State junior outside Henrik Falck-Lauten, who had just one error in 16 serve receptions in a sweep of Ohio State. He had 10 kills and hit .500.

Conference Carolinas: For the sixth time this season, it’s a Mandilaris, this time Angelos for the fourth time. The Barton College right side averaged 4.9 kills and hit .460 in a 3-0 week.

Beach POWs

Pac-12: USC’s Abril Bustamante and Tina Graudina went back-to-back. They had the clinching point in three duals for the Trojans and didn’t drop a set. They’re 17-1 this season.

CCSA: The honor went to Georgia State’s Maddie Gordon and Becky Tresham. They went 6-0 last week, including victories over USC, South Carolina and Stetson.

ASUN: Stetson’s Sammee Thomas and Darby Dunn are the league’s top pair after a 6-0 week, which included wins against Florida State, Arizona and FAU.

Big West: It was Hawai’i’s Morgan Martin and Pani Napoleon, who had a 5-0 week without losing a set.