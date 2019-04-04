NCAA: UCLA beats USC, LMU in beach, big MPSF matches on tap

Top-ranked and unbeaten UCLA won twice on the beach Wednesday, beating No. 2 USC and No. 13 Loyola Marymount, both by 4-1 scores. The recap from the matches at UCLA, Ed Chan’s photos, and Rob Espero’s interview with Megan McNamara follow.

There are five NCAA Division I-II men’s matches Thursday.

The MPSF has a key showdown when No. 4 Pepperdine plays host to No. 6 USC as the league plays its last two matches of the regular season.

Pepperdine is tied with UCLA at the top at 7-3, USC is a game back at 6-4, a game up in the loss column on No. 11 BYU (6-5), which plays at last-place Grand Canyon (2-8) to end its regular season.

Also UCLA plays host to Concordia before finishing up at USC on Saturday.

The MIVA slate shows two matches when No. 13 Purdue Fort Wayne goes to Ohio State and Ball State plays at McKendree.

The UCLA beach team, which won the NCAA title last season, is 23-0 after first beating LMU (17-8) and then USC (16-4).

“Any time you can walk away with any win with a rival, it’s a good win, and we came up big in some spots where the Trojans are especially tough,” UCLA coach Stein Metzger said. “I’m thinking about the 1 and 3 spots, those are two really great teams, so we feel really good about our performance today.”

UCLA’s Sarah Sponcil and teammate Lily Justine lost their match to LMU’s Savannah Slattery but came back to beat USC’s Sammy Slater and Terese Cannon.

UCLA 4, LMU 1

1. Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara (UCLA) def. Megan Nash/Bo Culo (LMU), 21-16, 21-14

2. Savannah Slattery/Reka Orsi Toth (LMU) def. Lily Justine/Sarah Sponcil (UCLA), 25-23, 11-21, 15-13

3. Zana Muno/Abby Van Winkle (UCLA) def. Sara Kovac/Jessie Prichard (LMU), 21-13, 21-18

4. Savvy Simo/Lea Monkhouse (UCLA) def. Ella Boehle/Emma Doud (LMU), 21-14, 21-12

5. Izzy Carey/Lindsey Sparks (UCLA) def. Veronica Nederend/Erin Martin (LMU), 21-10, 21-16

UCLA 4, USC 1

1. Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara (UCLA) def. Abril Bustamante/Tina Graudina (USC), 21-10, 21-19

2. Lily Justine/Sarah Sponcil (UCLA) def. Sammy Slater/Terese Cannon (USC), 21-18, 21-15

3. Zana Muno/Abby Van Winkle (UCLA) def. Haley Hallgren/Alexandra Poletto (USC), 23-21, 25-23

4. Savvy Simo/Lea Monkhouse (UCLA) def. Joy Dennis/Maja Kaiser (USC), 21-12, 21-14

5. Laurel Kujan/Hannah Martin (USC) def. Izzy Carey/Lindsey Sparks (UCLA), 22-24, 31-29, 15-13