NCAA men: No. 1 Hawai’i now 72-0 in sets, FSU wins twice in beach

Hawai’i just doesn’t lose in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

Not matches and not even sets.

The top-ranked Rainbow Warriors improved to 24-0 Friday night with a sweep of No. 3 UC Santa Barbara and are now 7-0 in the Big West and a remarkable 72-0 in sets.

This report includes both the men and what’s happening in NCAA beach.

Second-ranked Long Beach State kept pace in the Big West by beating UC San Diego, while CSUN knocked off UC Irvine.

Lewis and Loyola got MIVA wins, Princeton had to go five to beat Harvard to hold its EIVA lead while Saint Francis upset No. 15 George Mason, and in a battle of the league leaders, there’s now a tie for first in the Conference Carolinas after King beat Barton.

There’s plenty more men’s volleyball Saturday.

In the Big West, UCSB is back at Hawai’i, Long Beach goes to UCSD, and CSUN is at UCI.

The MPSF wraps up its regular season when No. 5 UCLA goes to No. 6 USC, No. 4 Pepperdine is home for No. 14 Concordia and No. 9 Stanford is at Grand Canyon with all sorts of final-standings and tournament-seeds implications.

The MIVA slate has both ranked Chicago teams home again when No. 7 Lewis plays Lindenwood and No. 10 Loyola plays Quincy. No. 13 Purdue Fort Wayne is at McKendree and Ball State plays at Ohio State.

The EIVA action includes Princeton home for Sacred Heart and Mason at Penn State. Also, Harvard is at NJIT and Charleston goes to Saint Francis.

The Conference Carolinas leaders are back in action again as Barton goes to Lees-McRae and King is home for Mount Olive. Emmanuel plays at Belmont Abbey and Limestone goes out of the league at Queens.

Big West: Hawai’i beat UCSB (17-6, 4-3) 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 before 7,733 fans. Hawai’i, which hit a season-low .282, got 20 kills from Rado Parapunov. He hit .552, had four of the team’s nine aces, four digs and a block …

Long Beach State (22-1, 7-0) beat visiting UCSD (7-16, 0-7) 25-14, 25-22, 25-17. The Beach hit .450, led by Kyle Ensing and TJ DeFalco. Ensing had 11 kills and hit .556, and DeFalco had 10 kills and hit .444 …

CSUN (11-12, 1-6) broke through in the league win column with its 30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 22-20 victory over visiting UCI (14-10, 2-5). Dimitar Kalchev had 22 kills to lead CSUN, while Karl Apfelbach had 22 for the Anteaters while hitting .486 to go with an ace, four digs and six blocks, one solo.

MIVA: Lewis (21-5, 12-1) clinched the top seed in the league tournament with its 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 victory over Quincy (5-21, 0-13. Julian Moses led with 12 kills …

Loyola (18-7, 11-2) beat Lindenwood (9-17, 5-8) 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18. Collin Mahan and Will Tischler had 16 kills apiece.

EIVA: George Huhmann had 28 kills and hit .471 as Princeton (12-12, 10-1) beat Harvard (13-5, 5-6) 29-27, 17-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-13. Parker Dixon added 18 kills and hit .455. Eric Li had 17 kills for Harvard …

Penn State (13-21, 9-2) beat Charleston (9-17, 1-10) 25-21, 26-24, 26-24. Matthew McLaren and Henrik Lauten led with nine kills apiece …

Saint Francis (14-11, 8-3) stayed within striking distance by knocking off Mason (14-8, 7-4) 31-29, 25-23, 25-19 as Patrick Bryan had 16 kills … NJIT (8-13, 3-8) swept Sacred Heart (3-14, 1-10).

Conference Carolinas: King (17-9, 13-2) not only won 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 but ended Barton’s 14-match winning streak. Barton is 20-4, 13-2.

Sean Kohlhase and Joshua Kim had 15 kills apiece for King, while Vasilis Mandilaris had 17 kills and Angelos Mandilaris had 16 for Barton …

Also, Belmont Abbey, now four games back and tied with Mount Olive, swept Erskine, Mount Olive beat Lees-McRae in four and Limestone beat North Greenville in five.

Beach: Third-ranked Florida State won twice at home in the rain Friday, beating No. 16 FAU and No. 8 FIU.

FSU (19-5) plays No. 17 Georgia State on Saturday.

Click here for complete results.

Top-ranked and unbeaten UCLA goes to Stanford Saturday and plays Washington and No. 12 Cal before facing No. 2 USC and No. 19 Stanford on Sunday.

USC plays Cal and Stanford on Saturday and Washington on Sunday.

Fourth-ranked LSU is home for No. 11 South Carolina, No. 20 TCU, Texas A&M-Kingsville and Houston Baptist.