NCAA: Our weekly report with the AVCA men’s and beach polls, POWs

It’s not like there were big shake ups, but there was movement in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll this week with a new team in, and a little bit of shuffling in the AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll.

We’ve also got the POWs, the players of the week for the men and pairs of the week for the women.

AVCA men: The top four teams — unbeaten Hawai’i (which got all 16 first-place votes), Long Beach State, UC Santa Barbara, and Pepperdine — stayed Nos. 1 through 4.

USC is No. 5, trading places with the team it beat last week, No. 6 UCLA. It’s the highest USC has been ranked since it was No. 3 in the sixth week of 2015.

Lewis stayed No. 7, Stanford is up a notch to eighth, UC Irvine is down a spot to No. 9 and Loyola stayed No. 10.

Grand Canyon moved in at No. 15, while George Mason dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

AVCA beach: The top 12 teams stayed the same this week, but No. 2 USC got three of the 27 first-place votes after dealing No. 1 UCLA its first defeat.

Florida State, LSU, and Pepperdine round out the top five.

Click here for the complete AVCA beach poll.

MPSF: The honors went to Pepperdine senior outside David Wieczorek on offense and USC senior libero Matt Douglas on defense. Wieczorek hit .659 in two home victories with 31 total kills, while Douglas averaged 2.5 digs per set.

Big West men: Rado Parapunov of Hawai’i is the league POW for the fifth time in six weeks. The junior opposite had 40 kills and hit .435 over seven sets. The defensive honor went to UC Irvine sophomore middle Patrick Sohacki, who averaged 1.6 blocks in two five-set matches with CSUN. And CSUN middle Daniel Wetter is the freshman of the week.

MIVA: The winners are Ohio State sophomore opposite Jake Hanes on offense and Loyola senior libero Avery Aylsworth on defense.

Hanes averaged 4.9 kills and hit .333 in two wins. Aylsworth averaged 3.14 digs in two victories.

EIVA: Princeton junior opposite George Huhmann got the offensive award for getting 40 kills in two matches while hitting .458, and George Mason sophomore setter Luis Velez took the defensive award for dishing out 67 assists, and getting 15 digs, three blocks and five kills in two matches.

Conference Carolinas: King’s Chandler Christy is a first-time winner. The senior setter averaged 10.63 assists, 2.25 digs and .75 blocks per set in two victories.

Pac-12: The Bruins may have lost a match, but junior Savvy Simo and sophomore Lea Monkhouse went 5-1 last week and took the league’s top pair honor.

Big West beach: UC Davis sophomore Paloma Bowman and freshman Josephine Ough are their program’s first POWs. They went 3-0 last week.

CCSA: The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association makes its announcement on Wednesday. Last week’s winners were LSU senior Olivia Beyer and junior teammate Maddie Ligon. They went 4-0 in a tournament at FIU.

ASUN: North Florida freshman Dana Roskic and sophomore Callie Workman went 4-0 last week to take the honor.