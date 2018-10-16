NCAA: POW roundup, Denver vs. Omaha in big Summit tilt, Illinois St. wins

We’ve got the POWs and the complete list follows, but first a look at Monday’s NCAA recap and what’s on tap for Tuesday.
Tuesday: There’s a big one in the Summit League between the two teams tied for the lead as Denver (18-1, 7-0) goes to Omaha (12-7, 7-0). Denver is ranked No. 6 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC, while Omaha is not ranked. The rematch is in 10 days at Denver.
Southland leader Stephen F. Austin plays at Central Arkansas and there’s an intriguing non-conference match when Western Kentucky of Conference USA goes to Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley.
A list of all of Tuesday matches can be found at NCAA.com.
Monday: The only match of the night saw Illinois State (16-5, 8-1) win a pivotal Missouri Valley Conference tilt with visiting Bradley (16-5, 6-3) 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 26-24. It left Illinois State a game back of 9-0 Northern Iowa.
Ali Line led the Redbirds with 14 kills, hitting .387 and had six digs and seven blocks, two solo. Kaylee Martin had 13 kills, nine digs and a block, and Lexi Varga had 12 kills, three digs and two blocks. Erica Haslag led Bradley with 14 kills and Hannah Thompson had 13, three assists and 14 digs.
POWs: With al 32 conferences reporting, this is your weekly POW roundup.
You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
ACC
Player of the week: Florida State junior OH Payton Caffrey
Freshman: Syracuse OH Polina Shemanova
Worth noting: Both are long-distance impacts. Caffrey, a transfer from West Virginia, had 43 kills in two wins, while Shemanova, from St. Petersburg, Russia, had 55 kills in two matches, averaging 6.1 per set.
The complete ACC release
Big 12
Offensive: Baylor junior MB Shelly Fanning
Defensive: Oklahoma sophomore L Keyton Kinley
Rookie: Kansas MB Rachel Langs
Worth noting: It was the second time this season to be honored for both Fanning and Langs.
The complete Big 12 release
Big Ten
Player: Michigan senior OH Carly Skjodt
Defensive: Wisconsin junior L Tiffany Clark
Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson
Co-Freshman: Minnesota L CC McGraw
Co-Freshman: Penn State RS Jonni Parker
Worth noting: Skjodt and SSS repeated.
The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12
Offensive: Stanford junior OH Kathryn Plummer
Defensive: Stanford junior L Morgan Hentz
Freshman: USC S Raquel Lázaro
Worth noting: Hentz repeated, while Plummer won for the sixth time overall and third this season. She averaged 5.5 kills and hit .433 in two wins.
The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Texas A&M junior OH Hollann Hans
Co-Defensive: Florida junior MB Rachael Kramer
Co-Defensive: LSU sophomore L Raigen Cianciulli
Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley, also the overall POW
Freshman: Texas A&M MB London Austin-Roarl
Worth noting: Lilley averaged 13.5 assists. Hans won the defensive honor last week.
The complete SEC release
America East
Player of the week: Stony Brook senior MB McKyla Brooks
Setter: Hartford sophomore Megan Anderson
Defensive specialist: Stony Brook sophomore L Kiani Kerstetter
Rookie of the week: UMBC freshman OH Paige Krenik
Worth noting: Brooks averaged 4.17 kills and hit .362, while Kerstetter averaged 6.0 digs for the Seawolves.
The complete American East release
American Athletic
Offensive: Cincinnati junior OH Jordan Thompson
Defensive: UCF senior L Jordan Pingel
Worth noting: As if there were any doubts about who the two would be after Thompson had 44 kills against Wichita State and Pingel got her 2,000th dig.
The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: Liberty senior OH Casey Goodwin
Defensive: FGCU junior MB Dani Serrano
Freshman: FGCU DS Dana Axner
Worth noting: Axner repeated and Goodwin won for the second time this season.
The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10
Player of the week: Dayton senior OH Lauren Bruns
Defensive: VCU junior MB Jasmin Sneed
Co-Rookie: Dayton freshman OH Alli Papesh
C-Rookie: Saint Louis freshman OH Giovanna Charles
Worth noting: Bruns averaged 5.0 kills and hit .473 in three sweeps.
The complete A-10 release
Big East
Offensive: Xavier senior LH Laura Grossman
Defensive: Marquette sophomore L Martha Konovodoff
Freshman: Villanova OH Clare Delaplane
Worth noting: Delaplane won for the third time after averaging 4.75 kills, including 18 kills against Creighton. Grossman averaged 4.25 kills and 4.0 digs.
The complete Big East release
Big South
Player of the week: High Point senior MB Molly Livingston
Defensive: High Point sophomore L Abby Bottomley
Freshman: Presbyterian RS/S Erin Cooke
Worth noting: Livingston hit .500 in three wins.
The complete Big South release
Big Sky
Offensive: Sacramento State senior OH Mikaela Nocetti
Defensive: Northern Colorado junior L Taylor Els
Worth noting: Nocetti averaged 6.5 kills per set in two sweeps.
The complete Big Sky release
Big West
Player of the week: UC Irvine senior S Ali Koumelis
Defensive: UC Irvine senior OH Haley DeSales
Freshman: UC Irvine OH Abby Marjama
Worth noting: It was a sweep for UCI. Marjama won for the third time in four weeks.
The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: Delaware junior OH Maria Bellinger
Co-Defensive: James Madison junior L Sarah Driscoll
Co-Defensive: Charleston senior L McKala Rhodes
Rookie: Towson freshman OH Emily Jarome
Worth noting: Bellinger was destined for this honor after getting 33 kills against Northeastern.
The complete Colonial release
Conference USA
Offensive: UTSA sophomore MB Hannah Froeschi
Defensive: Rice junior L Lee Ann Cunningham
Setter: UTSA senior Amanda Gonzales
Freshman: UTSA OH Hannah Lopez
Worth noting: It was a good week to be a player named Hannah for UTSA.
The complete C-USA release
Horizon League
Offensive: UIC freshman OH Kiera James
Defensive: Wright State freshman L Jenna Story
Worth noting: James averaged 5.44 kills in two wins, while Story averaged 6.33 digs..
The complete Horizon release
Ivy League
Player: Princeton junior OH Devon Peterkin
Rookie: Yale freshman OH Ellis DeJardin
Worth noting: Peterkins had 26 kills adn hit .328 in two wins, while DeJardin had 29 kills.
The complete Ivy League release
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Iona senior OH Claire Archibald
Libero: Iona junior L Jessica Paolucci
Rookie: Iona freshman MB Cassandra Patsos
Worth noting: A clean sweep for the Gaels, led by Archibald, who averaged 4.25 kills and 2.75 digs in two matches.
The complete MAAC release
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore OH Andrea Mitrovic
MAC West offensive: Western Michigan sophomore OH Rachel Bontrager
MAC East defensive: Bowling Green sophomore MB Katie Kidwell
MAC West defensive: Eastern Michigan senior L Alyssa LaFace
MAC East setter: Buffalo junior Scout McLerran
MAC West setter: Ball State junior Amber Seaman
Worth noting: Seaman repeated. Mitrovic had 45 kills in two wins.
The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern
Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman sophomore Jordan Jefferson
Co-Player: Morgan State sophomore Kalysia Bates
Defensive: Bethune-Cookman junior L Shayla Eugene
Setter: Coppin State freshman Brianna Lang
Rookie: Coppin State’s Miajavon Coleman
Worth noting: Jefferson and Eugene repeated.
The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: UNI junior OH Karlie Taylor
Defensive: Illinois State senior L Courtney Pence
Freshman: Bradley OH Hannah Thompson
Worth noting: Taylor for the second straight week, this time for having 61 kills and 42 digs in three wins.
The complete Valley release
Mountain West
Offensive: Colorado State junior MB Paulina Hougaard-Jensen
Defensive: Fresno State senior MB Haile Watson
Worth noting: Hougaard-Jensen had 27 kills in two sweeps, including 16 kills while hitting .727 against Utah State.
The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference
Player of the week: Sacred Heart freshman S Sarah Ciszek
Defensive: Bryant sophomore L Erika Ward
Rookie: Ciszek
Worth noting: Ciszek was the Rookie winner for the third time after averaging 9.57 assists and 3.86 kills while hitting .581. She also averaged 2.86 digs.
The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley
Co-Offensive: Morehead State sophomore OH Olivia Lohmeier
Co-Offensive: Tennessee Tech sophomore OH Ali Verzani
Defensive: Tennessee State freshman L Gina Rivera Ortiz
Setter: Morehead State sophomore Chandler Clark
Newcomer: Verzani
Worth noting: Verzani had 31 kills and hit .338 in two matches.
The complete OVC release
Patriot League
Player of the week: Loyola junior OH Ann Ernst
Rookie: Loyola freshman L Katie Forsythe
Worth noting: This should look familiar, since the same two Greyhounds won last week.
The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference
Offensive: Chattanooga junior MB Dani Szczepanski
Defensive: Furman senior L Meg DeMaar
Worth noting: Szczepanski won for the second time this season after getting 26 kills, nine digs and six blocks in two matches.
The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference
Offensive: Abilene Christian senior MB Lauren Walker
Defensive: Abilene Christian senior L Lillian Drever
Worth noting: Walker had 31 kills in two matches, while Drever averaged 5.38 digs.
The complete Southland release
Southwestern
The complete SWAC release
Summit
Offensive: Omaha freshman S Sydney Case
Defensive: North Dakota freshman L Taliyah Flores
Worth noting: both won their respective honors for the third time this year.
The complete Summit release
Sun Belt
Offensive: Arkansas State senior OH Carlisa May
Defensive: Little Rock senior MB Veronica Marin
Setter: Troy freshman Amara Anderson
Freshman: Texas State S Emily DeWalt
Worth noting: May averaged 5.67 kills per set, while Martin and Anderson repeated.
The complete Sun Belt release
Western Athletic
Offensive: Grand Canyon freshman OH Kayla Matthews
Defensive: Grand Canyon freshman L Teagan DeFalco
Worth noting: Matthews averaged 4.25 kills and hit .315 in two wins, while DeFalco averaged 6.38 digs.
The complete WAC release
West Coast
Player of the week: Pepperdine senior S Blossom Sato
Worth noting: Sato had 37 assists in a sweep of LMU and had six kills, five digs and two blocks.
Also Nominated: Katie Barker, Portland; Heather Gneiting, BYU; Kaitlyn Lines, Pacific; Alex O’Sullivan, Saint Mary’s; Addie Picha, San Diego; Sarah Penner, Gonzaga.
The complete WCC release