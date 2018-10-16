NCAA: POW roundup, Denver vs. Omaha in big Summit tilt, Illinois St. wins

We’ve got the POWs and the complete list follows, but first a look at Monday’s NCAA recap and what’s on tap for Tuesday.

Tuesday: There’s a big one in the Summit League between the two teams tied for the lead as Denver (18-1, 7-0) goes to Omaha (12-7, 7-0). Denver is ranked No. 6 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC, while Omaha is not ranked. The rematch is in 10 days at Denver.

Southland leader Stephen F. Austin plays at Central Arkansas and there’s an intriguing non-conference match when Western Kentucky of Conference USA goes to Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley.

A list of all of Tuesday matches can be found at NCAA.com.

As always, VolleyballMag.com has the TV and streaming listings for every NCAA Division I match that is being shown.

Monday: The only match of the night saw Illinois State (16-5, 8-1) win a pivotal Missouri Valley Conference tilt with visiting Bradley (16-5, 6-3) 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 26-24. It left Illinois State a game back of 9-0 Northern Iowa.

Ali Line led the Redbirds with 14 kills, hitting .387 and had six digs and seven blocks, two solo. Kaylee Martin had 13 kills, nine digs and a block, and Lexi Varga had 12 kills, three digs and two blocks. Erica Haslag led Bradley with 14 kills and Hannah Thompson had 13, three assists and 14 digs.

POWs: With al 32 conferences reporting, this is your weekly POW roundup.

You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Player of the week: Florida State junior OH Payton Caffrey

Freshman: Syracuse OH Polina Shemanova

Worth noting: Both are long-distance impacts. Caffrey, a transfer from West Virginia, had 43 kills in two wins, while Shemanova, from St. Petersburg, Russia, had 55 kills in two matches, averaging 6.1 per set.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor junior MB Shelly Fanning

Defensive: Oklahoma sophomore L Keyton Kinley

Rookie: Kansas MB Rachel Langs

Worth noting: It was the second time this season to be honored for both Fanning and Langs.

The complete Big 12 release

Big Ten

Player: Michigan senior OH Carly Skjodt

Defensive: Wisconsin junior L Tiffany Clark

Setter: Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Co-Freshman: Minnesota L CC McGraw

Co-Freshman: Penn State RS Jonni Parker

Worth noting: Skjodt and SSS repeated.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Stanford junior OH Kathryn Plummer

Defensive: Stanford junior L Morgan Hentz

Freshman: USC S Raquel Lázaro

Worth noting: Hentz repeated, while Plummer won for the sixth time overall and third this season. She averaged 5.5 kills and hit .433 in two wins.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Texas A&M junior OH Hollann Hans

Co-Defensive: Florida junior MB Rachael Kramer

Co-Defensive: LSU sophomore L Raigen Cianciulli

Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley, also the overall POW

Freshman: Texas A&M MB London Austin-Roarl

Worth noting: Lilley averaged 13.5 assists. Hans won the defensive honor last week.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player of the week: Stony Brook senior MB McKyla Brooks

Setter: Hartford sophomore Megan Anderson

Defensive specialist: Stony Brook sophomore L Kiani Kerstetter

Rookie of the week: UMBC freshman OH Paige Krenik

Worth noting: Brooks averaged 4.17 kills and hit .362, while Kerstetter averaged 6.0 digs for the Seawolves.

The complete American East release

American Athletic

Offensive: Cincinnati junior OH Jordan Thompson

Defensive: UCF senior L Jordan Pingel

Worth noting: As if there were any doubts about who the two would be after Thompson had 44 kills against Wichita State and Pingel got her 2,000th dig.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Liberty senior OH Casey Goodwin

Defensive: FGCU junior MB Dani Serrano

Freshman: FGCU DS Dana Axner

Worth noting: Axner repeated and Goodwin won for the second time this season.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton senior OH Lauren Bruns

Defensive: VCU junior MB Jasmin Sneed

Co-Rookie: Dayton freshman OH Alli Papesh

C-Rookie: Saint Louis freshman OH Giovanna Charles

Worth noting: Bruns averaged 5.0 kills and hit .473 in three sweeps.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Offensive: Xavier senior LH Laura Grossman

Defensive: Marquette sophomore L Martha Konovodoff

Freshman: Villanova OH Clare Delaplane

Worth noting: Delaplane won for the third time after averaging 4.75 kills, including 18 kills against Creighton. Grossman averaged 4.25 kills and 4.0 digs.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: High Point senior MB Molly Livingston

Defensive: High Point sophomore L Abby Bottomley

Freshman: Presbyterian RS/S Erin Cooke

Worth noting: Livingston hit .500 in three wins.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Sacramento State senior OH Mikaela Nocetti

Defensive: Northern Colorado junior L Taylor Els

Worth noting: Nocetti averaged 6.5 kills per set in two sweeps.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: UC Irvine senior S Ali Koumelis

Defensive: UC Irvine senior OH Haley DeSales

Freshman: UC Irvine OH Abby Marjama

Worth noting: It was a sweep for UCI. Marjama won for the third time in four weeks.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Delaware junior OH Maria Bellinger

Co-Defensive: James Madison junior L Sarah Driscoll

Co-Defensive: Charleston senior L McKala Rhodes

Rookie: Towson freshman OH Emily Jarome

Worth noting: Bellinger was destined for this honor after getting 33 kills against Northeastern.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: UTSA sophomore MB Hannah Froeschi

Defensive: Rice junior L Lee Ann Cunningham

Setter: UTSA senior Amanda Gonzales

Freshman: UTSA OH Hannah Lopez

Worth noting: It was a good week to be a player named Hannah for UTSA.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: UIC freshman OH Kiera James

Defensive: Wright State freshman L Jenna Story

Worth noting: James averaged 5.44 kills in two wins, while Story averaged 6.33 digs..

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player: Princeton junior OH Devon Peterkin

Rookie: Yale freshman OH Ellis DeJardin

Worth noting: Peterkins had 26 kills adn hit .328 in two wins, while DeJardin had 29 kills.

The complete Ivy League release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Iona senior OH Claire Archibald

Libero: Iona junior L Jessica Paolucci

Rookie: Iona freshman MB Cassandra Patsos

Worth noting: A clean sweep for the Gaels, led by Archibald, who averaged 4.25 kills and 2.75 digs in two matches.

The complete MAAC release

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore OH Andrea Mitrovic

MAC West offensive: Western Michigan sophomore OH Rachel Bontrager

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green sophomore MB Katie Kidwell

MAC West defensive: Eastern Michigan senior L Alyssa LaFace

MAC East setter: Buffalo junior Scout McLerran

MAC West setter: Ball State junior Amber Seaman

Worth noting: Seaman repeated. Mitrovic had 45 kills in two wins.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman sophomore Jordan Jefferson

Co-Player: Morgan State sophomore Kalysia Bates

Defensive: Bethune-Cookman junior L Shayla Eugene

Setter: Coppin State freshman Brianna Lang

Rookie: Coppin State’s Miajavon Coleman

Worth noting: Jefferson and Eugene repeated.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: UNI junior OH Karlie Taylor

Defensive: Illinois State senior L Courtney Pence

Freshman: Bradley OH Hannah Thompson

Worth noting: Taylor for the second straight week, this time for having 61 kills and 42 digs in three wins.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: Colorado State junior MB Paulina Hougaard-Jensen

Defensive: Fresno State senior MB Haile Watson

Worth noting: Hougaard-Jensen had 27 kills in two sweeps, including 16 kills while hitting .727 against Utah State.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Sacred Heart freshman S Sarah Ciszek

Defensive: Bryant sophomore L Erika Ward

Rookie: Ciszek

Worth noting: Ciszek was the Rookie winner for the third time after averaging 9.57 assists and 3.86 kills while hitting .581. She also averaged 2.86 digs.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Co-Offensive: Morehead State sophomore OH Olivia Lohmeier

Co-Offensive: Tennessee Tech sophomore OH Ali Verzani

Defensive: Tennessee State freshman L Gina Rivera Ortiz

Setter: Morehead State sophomore Chandler Clark

Newcomer: Verzani

Worth noting: Verzani had 31 kills and hit .338 in two matches.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: Loyola junior OH Ann Ernst

Rookie: Loyola freshman L Katie Forsythe

Worth noting: This should look familiar, since the same two Greyhounds won last week.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: Chattanooga junior MB Dani Szczepanski

Defensive: Furman senior L Meg DeMaar

Worth noting: Szczepanski won for the second time this season after getting 26 kills, nine digs and six blocks in two matches.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Abilene Christian senior MB Lauren Walker

Defensive: Abilene Christian senior L Lillian Drever

Worth noting: Walker had 31 kills in two matches, while Drever averaged 5.38 digs.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

The complete SWAC release

Summit

Offensive: Omaha freshman S Sydney Case

Defensive: North Dakota freshman L Taliyah Flores

Worth noting: both won their respective honors for the third time this year.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Arkansas State senior OH Carlisa May

Defensive: Little Rock senior MB Veronica Marin

Setter: Troy freshman Amara Anderson

Freshman: Texas State S Emily DeWalt

Worth noting: May averaged 5.67 kills per set, while Martin and Anderson repeated.

The complete Sun Belt release

Western Athletic

Offensive: Grand Canyon freshman OH Kayla Matthews

Defensive: Grand Canyon freshman L Teagan DeFalco

Worth noting: Matthews averaged 4.25 kills and hit .315 in two wins, while DeFalco averaged 6.38 digs.

The complete WAC release

West Coast

Player of the week: Pepperdine senior S Blossom Sato

Worth noting: Sato had 37 assists in a sweep of LMU and had six kills, five digs and two blocks.

Also Nominated: Katie Barker, Portland; Heather Gneiting, BYU; Kaitlyn Lines, Pacific; Alex O’Sullivan, Saint Mary’s; Addie Picha, San Diego; Sarah Penner, Gonzaga.

The complete WCC release