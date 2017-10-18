UNI wins, 7 more ranked NCAA volleyball teams in action Wednesday

There are only 16 matches on the NCAA Division I women’s college-volleyball schedule Wednesday, but 11 of them involve power-five conference schools,

There are four matches in the Big 12, starting with No. 11 Kansas at No. 24 Baylor. No. 3 Texas is at Texas Tech, No. 22 Iowa State plays host to West Virginia, and Oklahoma is at TCU.

The battle of the Michigans is on in the Big Ten as Michigan goes to No. 10 Michigan State. No. 5 Minnesota goes to Ohio State and No. 9 Wisconsin plays at Maryland.

In the ACC, NC State — trying to stay tied with Pittsburgh atop the league — goes to North Carolina, which, at two games back, can ill afford any more conference losses.

The Pac-12 has Arizona at Oregon State, playing after winning at both Washington and Washington State for the first time since 1990

The SEC has two matches as surprising LSU plays host to Ole Miss and South Carolina goes to Auburn.

In matches Tuesday, No. 25 Northern Iowa swept visiting Drake 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 to stay a game back of the Missouri Valley Conference lead.

UNI (18-5 overall, 8-1 MVC) got 21 kills and 14 digs from Bri Weber as it beat Drake (18-5, 7-2) for the 41st time in a row. Weber is the first UNI player to get 21 kills in a sweep since the NCAA went to 25-point sets in 2008 and also hit .421. Karlie Taylor added 10 kills and 20 digs. Piper Thomas had 11 kills with no errors in 22 swings and hit .500.Drake, which lost its second MVC match in a row, got six kills apiece from Natalie Fry and Cathryn Cheek …

Long Beach State beat Cal State Fullerton and UC Santa Barbara beat UC Davis behind a big-time effort from Lindsey Ruddins.

Long Beach is 6-15, 3-5 in the Big West after winning 25-22, 25-19, 25-20. Megan Kruldhof led with 10 kills, five digs and two blocks. CSF is 4-18, 0-8.

UCSB won 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24 as Ruddins had 26 kills, hit. 359, and added 15 digs.

UCSB is 4-15, 3-4 in the Big West, while UC Davis is 11-10, 3-5. Mahalia White led UC Davis with 17 kills as she hit .353 …

High Point boosted its lead in the Big South with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-18 win over Gardner Webb.

High Point (16-6, 9-0) got 10 kills from Katie Tylman, who had no errors in 14 swings and hit .714. G-W (7-15, 1-8) hit minus-.054 …

Florida Gulf Coast of the Atlantic Sun won a non-conference match over Bethune-Cookman of the MEAC 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 to improve to 16-6 as Daniele Serrano had 14 kills. B-C is 8-9 …

Stephen F. Austin is 19-5 overall, 7-1 in the Southland after sweeping visiting Southeastern Louisiana (2-20, 0-8). Peyton Redmond had 12 kills and hit .400. Also in the SLC, Houston Baptist (16-6, 8-2) beat Northwestern (10-13, 5-3) State in five as Jessica Wooten had 19 kills and 22 digs. Reagan Rogers had 23 kills and 21 digs for Northwestern State …