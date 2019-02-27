NCAA beach: Hawai’i, UCLA, Stetson, LSU pairs get POW honors

The start of the NCAA beach volleyball season meant awards for the first week.

That included the Big West honoring a pair from Hawai’i, the Pac-12 honoring a team from UCLA and the ASUN feting a pair from Stetson.

Neither the West Coast Conference or Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) announced POWs, but LSU’s Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss were named the AVCA/collegebeachvb.com national POWs. They went 4-0 last week.

Hawai’i’s Ari Homayun and North Carolina-transfer Julia Scoles, who play No. 3, won the award from the Big West. They went 3-1 last week at Hawai’i’s Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic.

Lily Justine and Sarah Sponcil, who went 5-0 last week, took the Pac-12 honor for pair of the week.

Stetson’s Sunniva Helland-Hansen and Carly Perales opened the season 3-1 for the Hatters and were the ASUN POWs. They became the winningest pair in school history with their 48th career dual victory.