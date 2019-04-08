NCAA beach: No. 2 USC breaks through against previously unbeaten No. 1 UCLA

So much for an unbeaten season.

Second-ranked USC, which had lost to No. 1 UCLA twice previously this spring, upset the Bruins 3-2 on Sunday in the Pac-12 North Invitational at No. 19 Stanford.

UCLA (26-1) then beat Stanford.

USC (20-4) which then defeated Washington, beat UCLA at Nos. 1, 2, and 3. UCLA had won 29 matches in a row, which included winning last year’s NCAA title.

Also Sunday, No. 3 Florida State beat Georgia State and No. 4 LSU completed a 4-0 weekend with victories over No. 20 TCU and Houston Baptist.

In the only USC-UCLA match of the dual to go three sets, USC’s Haley Hallgren and Alexandra Poletto sealed the victory by defeating Zana Muno and Abby Van Winkle 21-16, 10-21, 15-13, at the No. 3 position.

Stanford is 9-13. The Cardinal also lost to No. 12 Cal. Washington is 6-8 after also losing to Cal (16-5). For the weekend, the Bears got swept by USC, lost 4-1 to UCLA, and then beat Washington 4-1 and Stanford 3-2.

No. 2 USC 3, No. 1 UCLA 2

1. Abril Bustamante/Tina Graudina (USC) def. Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara (UCLA); 21-16, 21-11

2. Terese Cannon/Sammy Slater (USC) def. Lily Justine/Sarah Sponcil (UCLA); 21-17, 21-18

3. Haley Hallgren/Alexandra Poletto (USC) def. Zana Muno/Abby Van Winkle (UCLA); 21-16, 10-21, 15-13

4. Lea Monkhouse/Savvy Simo (UCLA) def. Joy Dennis/Maja Kaiser (USC); 21-16, 21-11

5. Izzy Carey/Lindsey Sparks (UCLA) def. Laurel Kujan/Hannah Martin (USC); 21-13, 21-14

Florida State is 20-5, while Georgia State dropped to 18-10.

LSU improved to 21-5. Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss had two victories and recorded their 81st career victory to become the two winningest players in program history.

Eighth-ranked FIU went 2-1 at Tallahassee, losing to Florida State on Friday but beating Georgia State and FAU.

Fifth-ranked Pepperdine, No. 6 Hawai’i, and No. 9 Long Beach State had the weekend off.

Tenth-ranked Stetson was in Macon, Ga., and won four matches, beating Jackson and North Florida twice each.