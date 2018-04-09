UCLA won its program-best 25th dual match in a row Sunday with a 4-1 win at No. 13 Stanford, capping a day in which the top-ranked Bruins earlier swept Pacific.

No. 3 Hawai’i went 2-0 to win its home tournament, while No. 5 Cal Poly, No. 10 LSU and No. 19 Tulane were also winners.

Bruins are 30-3: UCLA beat Pacific 5-0, losing just one set, before dropping Stanford to 13-8. Twins Megan and Nicole McNamara beat Morgan Hentz and Amelia Smith at No. 1, 21-11, 19-21, 15-8. Stanford’s lone win was at No. 3 when Kate Formico and Catherine Raquel beat Savvy Simo and Mac May 21-19, 15-21, 15-12.

Click here for the recap and summaries from the Stanford match. UCLA is off until April 19 when it plays No. 6 Long Beach State.

Sandbows cruise: Hawai’i is 28-3 after sweeping Utah and then Washington. Hawai’i has won 23 duals in a row. Interestingly, Hawai’i lost just two sets all day, both at No. 1, as Emily Maglio and Ka’iwi Schucht had to go three in both their victories, winning 21-17, 20-22, 16-14 over Utah’s Dani Barton and Adora Anae. Click here for Sunday’s recaps and summaries.

Cal Poly sweeps two: The Mustangs lost just one set as they rolled past Pacific and Saint Mary’s to improve to 22-4. Click here for the recaps and summaries.

LSU wins: The Tigers were scheduled for two matches Sunday at Tulane’s tournament, but rain Saturday left them with only one and they swept Central Arkansas. LSU had to go three to win at Nos. 3, 4 and 5. Click here for the recap and summary of LSU’s 12th win in a row.

Green Wave wins three: Tulane upset No. 12 Grand Canyon and then beat Central Arkansas 4-1 before beating New Orleans 4-1. Tulane is 18-11. Click here for the recaps and summaries. Grand Canyon finished with a 3-2 win over Houston Baptist.

For all of Sunday’s NCAA beach-volleyball results, go to collegebeachvb.com.