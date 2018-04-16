NCAA beach: CCSA, ASUN fields set, big wins for FSU, Cal

Most NCAA beach teams finished their respective regular seasons Sunday. That included No. 7 Florida State getting a big victory over No. 8 LSU that earned the Seminoles the top seed in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association tournament.

It also saw No. 3 Hawai’i sweep Boise State and Arizona State, No. 13 Cal Berkeley beat No. 4 USC but lost to No. 14 Stanford and No. 6 Long Beach State topped No. 16 Loyola Marymount and Utah.

Accordingly, the CCSA and ASUN set their respective tournament brackets.

It all leads toward an NCAA Championships where three teams come from the East, three from the West and two get at-larges, which means some strong teams will get left out of the eight-team field.

Regular-season matches this week include No. 6 Long Beach State of the Big West and independent No. 15 Grand Canyon at USC of the Pac-12 on Tuesday and No. 1 UCLA of the Pac-12 at Long Beach on Thursday.

CCSA: The tournament begins Friday at the Lakepoint Sporting Community in Emerson, Ga., and Florida State tops the field. No. 9 South Carolina got the second seed, 10th-ranked FIU is the third seed and LSU is the fourth.

The Seminoles won twice Sunday in Baton Rouge, beating LSU 3-2 and Jacksonville State 5-0. Click here for recaps and summaries. LSU bounced back with a win over Houston Baptist. Click here for the LSU recaps and summaries.

No. 11 Georgia State, which got the fifth-seed, went 2-0 Sunday at LSU, beating New Orleans and TCU. Click here for the GSU recaps and summaries.

ASUN: No. 17 Stetson is the top seed, while FGCU is the second seed on the other side of the double-elimination bracket. Click here for the ASUN bracket.

Pac-12: Cal’s win over USC was the program’s first over a top-five opponent. The match was in Seattle as part of the Pac-12 North Invitational.

The big winner of the day was Stanford, as the Cardinal not only beat Cal but then host Washington. Click here for the Stanford recap and summaries, and here for the Cal results.

Washington earlier swept Oregon.

Big West: Hawai’i’s SandBows are 32-3 and didn’t lose a set in beating Boise State and ASU. Click here for the recaps and summaries.

Long Beach State improved to 22-4 with its wins over LMU and Utah. Click here for recaps, summaries, photos and video from Long Beach.

For all the NCAA beach results from Sunday, go to collegebeachvb.com.