NCAA play begins Friday on windy Gulf Shores Beach

GULF SHORES, Ala. — USC may be the No. 5 seed, an at-large entry into the NCAA Beach Championship, but for the past three years, all roads to the title go through the Women of Troy.

That’s because even though is a new and different group, USC has won the last three national titles, the 2015 AVCA crown and then the first two NCAA Beach Championships. And along the way, USC rarely lost. This season, the Trojans lost 12 times, experiencing the first losing streaks in the history of the program.

The other at-large team in the eight-team field is LSU. While UAB might be the host team (the Blazers from Birmingham didn’t make the tournament) LSU is one of the “home teams,” since it’s just less than four’s hours drive from Baton Rouge. (For the record, Tallahassee, home of Florida State, is about the same distance and the Seminoles faithful come out in force.)

LSU didn’t the make the field the first year, but last season there were plenty of Tigers fans on hand the first day and a half as the Tigers lost to UCLA, upset Long Beach State and then got ousted by Hawai’i.

“Last year was great and obviously we didn’t know how it would look,” LSU coach Russell Brock said with a smile, “but I think purple and gold looks good on Gulf Shores. We’re glad to help provide that again.”

The NCAA would concur, because the Tiger faithful will likely make up much of the crowd as long as LSU is in it.

Top-seeded UCLA (35-3) opens play at 9 a.m. Central against first-time FIU (22-10). The wind tends to build here as the day goes on, so it might be pretty peaceful early. UCLA beat FIU twice this season.

It was really windy as teams practiced Thursday afternoon and historically this is a tournament where the gusts play a factor.

Then at 10 a.m., fourth-seeded Florida State (30-6) plays No. 5 USC (25-12). USC won their lone meeting this season.

The 11 a.m. match pits No. 2 Pepperdine (24-3) and retiring coach Nina Matthies against No. 7 LSU (26-12). Pepperdine beat LSU 3-2 both times they played.

And at noon, No.3 Hawai’i (35-3) plays No. 6 South Carolina (24-7). Hawai’i won their only meeting.

All those will be on ESPNU and so will the next four of the day, the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. losers-bracket elimination matches and the 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. winners-bracket duals.

What’s more, every court will have its own feed on ESPN3.com.

USC may have losses, but only to the best, which includes four times to top-ranked and top-seeded UCLA and three times to No. 2 Pepperdine. USC plays fourth-seeded Florida State (30-6) in Friday’s first round.

“This is a completely new team and every year is a completely new slate,” said junior Abril Bustamante, who teams with Latvian freshman Tina Graudina at No. 1. “It’s a new team and we’re working for the same goal.”

And that’s to ultimately drag veteran coach Anna Collier into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. Last year, the lead swimmers was an almost Who’s Who of college beach volleyball, a senior class that included Sara Hughes, Kelly Claes, Allie Wheeler, Nicolette Martin and Sophie Bukovec.

“We have done a really good job of preparing this year and we definitely have the talent and skills,” said Bustamante, a product of Redondo Beach, Calif.

Collier had strong praise for Bustamante, who played No. 4 in this tournament last year.

“I didn’t really have her playing at the 1s, 2 was solid,” Collier said. “But she wanted that 1 spot and she fought for it and she surprised me. And she’s doing a great job at that spot.”

She said that Alexandra Poletto, a Canadian graduate-student transfer from Colorado State who will play No. 4 with freshman Haley Hallgren, has been a nice surprise. And “the high elevation of Sammy Slater. She’s just elevated her game.” Slater, a freshman from Ventura, Calif., plays No. 2 with senior Terese Cannon, who had the kill that clinched last year’s 3-2 win over Pepperdine in the NCAA final.

“We’re prepared,” Collier said, “We’ve come with our A game and going to do the best we can a match at a time.”

LSU has a strong resume against the top teams. The Tigers lost twice to Pepperdine, 4-1 in February in a tournament in Phoenix and then 3-2 two months ago on Manhattan Beach on a cold, rainy day.

LSU has won 19 of its last 22 matches. All three losses were to Florida State, twice in the CCSA Tournament, the last on April 22, so LSU has had quite a break.

“That’s good, because it was finals week,” Brock said. “We knew that was always going to challenging. It was perfect timing.

“We just finished a grueling season, obviously a lot of matches, a lot of tough play, a lot of training, so to go through a stretch of seven days where you take five or six finals, practice three or four times, that’s probably a reasonable exchange rate before you head to play in the biggest event of the year. We weren’t going to learn anything new. It’s about being in the best position to be successful.”

Last year, this was all new to LSU. This season, the Tigers play just one freshman, Hunter Domanski, who teams with Olivia Powers at No. 3.

“That says a lot about how we’ve progressed as a program,” Brock said.