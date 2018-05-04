NCAA beach: Big wins for FSU, Hawai’i, USC stays alive

GULF SHORES, Ala. — New territory day.

Hawai’i beat Pepperdine and is in the Saturday winners-bracket match for the first time.

And USC was facing elimination Friday in just the second match of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship on the Redneck Riviera.

But Terese Cannon? She’d been here before. Flash back to the Sunday title match a year ago, when Cannon and partner Nicolette Martin became the deciding pair against Pepperdine. The match was tied 2-2 and with USC leading 14-13 in the third, and seemingly the entire college beach volleyball world encircling the court, Cannon hit the national-championship winner to the white sand and the celebration was on.

But that was then and this is now. Cannon is now a senior on a completely different USC team, one that was relegated to the losers bracket earlier Friday by losing to Florida State 3-1. What’s more, Cannon and her partner, freshman Sammy Slater, lost at No. 2 to FSU’s Katie Horton and Hailey Luke 21-13, 16-21, 15-8.

So fast forward a few hours and the other four pairs split, so eighth-seeded FIU — which lost 3-0 to UCLA in Friday’s morning’s first match — and USC came down to a third set between Cannon and Slater vs. Lina Bernier and Erika Zembyla. FIU won the first set 21-19, USC the second21-17. And then Cannon, the product of Pittsfield, N.Y., who overcame so much to get into the lineup last year, and Slater, an obviously uber-confident freshman from Ventura, Calif., three of the last four points and won 15-12.

“I was glad it came down to us,” Slater said. “That way we had control over our season and I knew we could pull it out.”

USC, which had won the previous two NCAA titles without losing a match, lived to fight another day.

Two other teams did not before the real stunner of the day, when fourth-seeded Florida State won its winners-bracket match over top-ranked and top-seeded UCLA.

In the losers bracket, USC escaped FIU (which ended its season 22-12) and LSU overpowered South Carolina (which finished 24-9). And in the last match of the day, Hawai’i went the distance to beat Pepperdine.

Saturday’s schedule

1 p.m. — Fifth-seeded USC (26-13) vs. No. 2 Pepperdine (25-4)

2 p.m. — Seventh-seeded LSU (27-13) vs. No. 1 UCLA (36-4)

3 p.m. — No. 3 Hawai’i (35-3) vs. fourth-seeded Florida State (32-6)

The Florida State-Hawai’i winner moves directly into Sunday’s 1 p.m. Central championship match, while the loser goes into Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. semifinal.

“Winnners-bracket final is something we haven’t done yet as a program,” Hawaii coach Jeff Hall said. “It’s a great opportunity and it’s been what our goal was. We’ve been saying every huddle, ‘Sunday, Sunday,’ and if we want to get to championship Sunday we’ve got to take care of business tomorrow.”

USC has an uphill battle, but was happy to stick around.

“It came down to our match before we even finished our second set,” Cannon said. “But we had the second set pretty much in hand and I think we just looked at each other and we were like, ‘This is it, let’s do this.’ We do this every day in practice.”

And in national-championship matches.

“You’ve been there before. As long as you play your game, everything’s going to turn out all right. Knowing that we calmed each down and said, ‘Just play volleyball.’ ”

LSU brings perhaps the most fans to the tournament and ensured there would be a strong purple-and-gold crowd again Saturday. LSU and South Carolina are both members of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) and had split their previous meetings this season.

South Carolina held a 2-1 lead but LSU had it all but wrapped up Nos. 3 and 4 when the No. 3 pair of Olivia Powers and Hunter Domanski beat Julia Mannisto and Carly Schneider 18-21, 21-18, 15-9.

LSU swept at No. 1 when Kristen Nuss and Claire Coppola beat Cadie Bates and Katie Smith 21-14, 21-18 to end South Carolina’s season 24-9.

In the selection of this tournament, LSU and USC got at-large bids. FIU and South Carolina got two of the three bids from the East.

“We came here for one goal,” LSU’s Nuss declared. “Our goal isn’t done yet. We didn’t come here just to get one win. We came here to win it all, so we still have work to do.”

Florida State was understandably giddy.

“It’s great to be in the winners bracket. That’s all it is, because I know we’re going to play that team again,” said a very hoarse FSU coach Brooke Niles. “They’re a grat team, they have great coaches and there’s a lot of pressure being the 1 seed coming into this tournament. We’re going to have to play them again, that’s my gut feeling.”

FSU had a 2-1 lead when its No. 2 pair went up four points in the third to clinch it and many fans ran from the No. 4 court to watch. But then UCLA called time, so they sprinted back to No. 4 to watch Molly McBain and Brooke Kuhlman close out their thrilling second set against UCLA’s Elise Zappia and Mac May in a 21-18, 28-26 final.

“The amount of cheering at the end of the match was something,” Kuhlman said. “I admit I took a sneak peak and was like, ‘Wow, there are a lot of people here.’ It was awesome.”

Friday was hot and sunny, in the low 80s, and the wind was not a factor. An attendance figure was not readily available, although by the time Pepperdine and Hawai’i squared off in the late match the crowd had thinned considerably.

Those on hand till the end saw a match decided at No. 5 when Hawai’i’s Hannah Zalopany and Paige Dreeuws beat Pepperdine’s Maddie Dilfer and Nikki Lyons 21-19, 18-21, 15-13.