GULF SHORES, Alabama — There were eight first-round matches on a gorgeous sunny Wednesday as top-seeded USC beat UT Martin, No. 2 TCU beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, No. 3 UCLA beat Stetson, No. 4 LMU beat Hawai’i, No. 5 Florida State beat Cal Poly, No. 6 LSU beat Cal, No. 10 Georgia State upset No. 7 Grand Canyon, and No. 8 Florida Atlantic beat Stanford.

Friday, the tournament resumes with a double-elimination format. Action starts at 9 a.m. Central with USC (33-1) facing FAU (23-10), followed by FSU (29-9) vs. LMU (30-7), UCLA (32-7) vs. LSU (31-10), and Georgia State (27-11) vs. TCU (39-3).

Photographers Stephen Burns and Tim Britt were there for all the matches Wednesday and these are just some of their thousands of photos.

