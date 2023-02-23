The NCAA beach season begins Thursday!

We interviewed quite a few coaches, and you can view them all in full on our YouTube channel.

But for VolleyballMag.com, we bring you the best of from our visits with Stetson’s Kristina Hernandez, Long Beach State’s Mike Campbell, Cal Poly’s Todd Rogers, Florida State’s Brooke Niles, TCU’s Hector Gutierrez, LSU’s Russell Brock and UCLA’s Stein Metzger.

The first big tournament is Thursday at Hawai’i, when the Sandbows put on the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic and play host to Saint Mary’s, Stephen F. Austin, Stanford and UCLA.

There’s also action at Northridge through the weekend, when CSUN is home for Grand Canyon, Concordia-Irvine, Vanguard, Westcliff, CSU Bakersfield and Hope International.

Friday’s action includes Long Beach State playing Grand Canyon and USC and Saturday the Beach plays Pepperdine and Cal. USC opens with GCU on Friday.

UTEP, Oregon, Colorado Mesa and Boise State are at Arizona. LSU is New Orleans for a gathering that includes Tulane, North Alabama, Nicholls and New Orleans. Stetson is the host for FGCU, Mercer, North Florida and FAU.

Look for our national preview by Travis Mewhirter that posts later Thursday.