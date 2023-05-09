VolleyballMag.com photographers Stephen Burns, Michael Gomez, Mark Rigney and Matt Smith converged this past week in Gulf Shores, Alabama, for the NCAA’s National Collegiate Beach Championship.

They shot thousands of photos from Friday through Sunday when USC defeated UCLA for the national title. These are their best shots. Click on any photo to view full size. And players and parents, if you use these on social media, please be sure to credit our guys: