Top-ranked TCU, No. 2 USC and No. 3 UCLA all went unbeaten this past weekend in NCAA beach volleyball and Loyola Marymount stayed undefeated.

The big gathering is next weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama, site of May’s NCAA Championship. The March to May field includes UCLA, FSU, LSU, Loyola Marymount, South Carolina, Georgia State, Tulane and UAB.

At Miami Beach next weekend will be TCU, USC, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Jacksonville and North Florida.

TCU (12-0), playing at home, lost just one match over two days. The Horned Frogs swept Texas A&M-Kingsville and No. 4 LSU on Friday and then Saturday swept Southern Miss before beating LSU again, this time 4-1. TCU has won 32 matches at home.

USC (10-0), the host for the Battle For Los Angeles, beat No. 16 Long Beach State 4-1 and swept Concorida Irvine on Saturday, and Sunday swept No, 7 Stanford and Cal Poly. USC, which won the last two NCAA titles, has won 46 consecutive duals, a streak now lasting a year and a week.

UCLA (13-1) registered for sweeps on its home sand, beating Cal Poly and No. 6 Grand Canyon on Saturday before doing the same to Long Beach State and Florida Atlantic on Sunday. Nine of UCLA’s 13 victories this young season have been by sweeps.

Fourth-ranked Florida State (12-1) had the weekend off.

LSU (11-2), tied for fourth with FSU in last week’s AVCA top 20, took those two losses to TCU but swept Southern Miss and Texas A&M-Kingsville. Here is the LSU recap.

Grand Canyon (8-4) had a tough weekend as the Lopes split four matches. They swept Cal Poly, got swept by UCLA, swept Concordia Irvine, but then lost 4-1 to No. 8 Loyola Marymount.

GCU is home next weekend for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UC Davis, Pepperdine and Arizona State.

Stanford (11-5) also went 2-2 as three of its duals were decided by one match. The Cardinal got past No. 13 FAU 3-2, but lost to LMU 3-2 before getting swept by USC and beating Cal Poly 3-2. Of note for Stanford, Charlie Eckstrom got her 67th victory to tie the program record set by Sunny Villapendo.

Stanford goes to Cal on Saturday.

LMU (8-0) had a 4-0 home weekend at its new on-campus facility, sweeping FAU, winning 3-2 over Stanford, beating GCU 4-1 and sweeping Concordia.

No. 9 Hawai’i (12-3) went 5-0 in its Heineken Queens Cup with sweeps of Texas, Nebraska and Oregon before coming away with 3-2 wins over Washington and No. 11 Cal. Click here for the Hawai’i recap.

Tenth-ranked Georgia State (8-3) had the weekend off.

Cal (10-3) had won nine matches in a row before playing Hawai’i, including four at the tournament. The Bears are home Saturday for Saint Mary’s and Stanford.

