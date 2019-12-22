The best VolleyballMag.com photos from Stanford vs. Wisconsin

Sydney Hilley-wisconsin volleyball
Sydney Hilley stretches for the pass as Holly Campbell defends/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

PITTSBURGH — Stanford went back-to-back and won its third NCAA volleyball Division I Championship in four years on Saturday when it swept Wisconsin 25-16, 25-17, 25-20.

VolleyballMag.com’s team of Ed Chan, Michael Gomez, and Julie Chan captured all the action. Click on any photo to view it full size.

More of our NCAA semifinals and title-match content can be found here:

