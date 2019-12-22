The best VolleyballMag.com photos from Stanford vs. Wisconsin

PITTSBURGH — Stanford went back-to-back and won its third NCAA volleyball Division I Championship in four years on Saturday when it swept Wisconsin 25-16, 25-17, 25-20.
VolleyballMag.com’s team of Ed Chan, Michael Gomez, and Julie Chan captured all the action. Click on any photo to view it full size.
More of our NCAA semifinals and title-match content can be found here:
– Domination: Stanford sweeps Wisconsin to win third NCAA title in four years
– Gates caps remarkable move to Stanford by ripping NCAA-winning kill
– Minnesota’s Hart, Samedy offer thoughts about playing Stanford, Wisconsin
– Wisconsin vs. Stanford NCAA volleyball final is “What we live for”
– Stanford hears echos from the past and present as it tries to go back-to-back
– “Badger ball,” a lot of trust, and Wisconsin moves into NCAA title match
– Rettke powers Wisconsin past Baylor and into NCAA title match
– Photo gallery from the Baylor, Wisconsin, Stanford, Minnesota practices
– Four NCAA teams left and each got big help along the way from key transfers
– More of what they said Wednesday from the NCAA Championship
-
-
Kathryn Plummer, Jenna Gray, and Kendall Kipp cut the net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Izzy Ashburn, Tiffany Clark, and M.E. Dodge celebrate/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Jenna Gray sets a high pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford’s Holly Campbell and Audriana Fitzmorris celebrate/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
Stanford fans show their support/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
M.E. Dodge and Tiffany Clark jump in jubilation/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford’s Sidney Wilson douses Kevin Hambly in celebratory confetti/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
M.E. Dodge sets a low Tiffany Clark dig/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke hits angle against the Stanford block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Announcer Mark Schuermann throws out a souvenir ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield welcomes his team after calling a timeout/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford fans voice their support/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
The Stanford team collapses in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Danielle Hart handles the overset for Wisconsin/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Sydney Hilley makes a pancake digg/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield discusses a call with R2 Daphne Nelson/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Meghan McClure reaches to tool the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Lauren Barnes lunges for a pass/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
Molly Haggerty hits as Madeleine Gates and Audriana Fitzmorris block/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
-
Holly Campbell reaches for the set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Sydney Hilley stretches for the pass as Holly Campbell defends/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford cuts down the net/Julie Chan
-
-
Dana Rettke hits against the Stanford block of Meghan McClure and Madeleine Gates/Julie Chan
-
-
Kathryn Plummer takes on the Badger block at PPG Paints arena/Julie Chan
-
-
Stanford’s Morgan Hentz goes afterborne after running down a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Jenna Gray goes up for the jump set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Jenna Gray dumps on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Tiffany Clark watches a Stanford attack go wide/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
M.E. Dodge lunges for a Jenna Gray serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford’s Holly Campbell and Jenna Gray block/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
Wisconsin backup setter Izzy Ashburn jump sets/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford’s Jenna Gray and Kathryn Plummer celebrate a point/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
The Stanford band performs/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Sydney Hilley hustles to get under a low pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Kevin Hambly approaches the court to chat with his team/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Tiffany Clark digs a Stanford line spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Jenna Gray sets n the run/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Danielle Hart defends the Audriana Fitzmorris tapdown/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford celebrates back-to-back championships/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Morgan Hentz lunges for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford poses after receiving their championship trophies/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
SMorgan Hentz takes a selfie/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Meghan McClure acknowledges has Stanford teammates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Grace Loberg passes as M.E. Dodge backs her up/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
Molly Haggerty takes on the Stanford block/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
Kevin Hambly throws confetti during the Stanford celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford coach Kevin Hambly calls for a challenge/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Kathryn Plummer hits out of the middle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Kevin Hambly relaxes during warmup/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford assistant Alisha Glass-Childress chats with Jenna Gray
-
-
Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer, Morgan Hentz, Jenna Gray, Madeleine Gates, Kate Formico, Meghan McClure celebrate as the final point hits the floor/Julie Chan
-
-
Kathryn Plummer winds up for a back row swing/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
Danielle Hart celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Madeleine Gates tips a slide set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
M.E. Dodge makes an off-balance pass/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
Meghan McClure prepares to hit a Jenna Gray set/Michael Gomez photography
-
-
Stanford slaps hands during pregame introductions/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer pounds a spike angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
-
-
Sydney Hilley reaches for the pancake dig/Michael Gomez photography