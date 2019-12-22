The best VolleyballMag.com photos from Stanford vs. Wisconsin

PITTSBURGH — Stanford went back-to-back and won its third NCAA volleyball Division I Championship in four years on Saturday when it swept Wisconsin 25-16, 25-17, 25-20.

VolleyballMag.com’s team of Ed Chan, Michael Gomez, and Julie Chan captured all the action. Click on any photo to view it full size.

More of our NCAA semifinals and title-match content can be found here:

– Domination: Stanford sweeps Wisconsin to win third NCAA title in four years

– Gates caps remarkable move to Stanford by ripping NCAA-winning kill

– Minnesota’s Hart, Samedy offer thoughts about playing Stanford, Wisconsin

– Wisconsin vs. Stanford NCAA volleyball final is “What we live for”

– Stanford hears echos from the past and present as it tries to go back-to-back

– “Badger ball,” a lot of trust, and Wisconsin moves into NCAA title match

– Rettke powers Wisconsin past Baylor and into NCAA title match

– Photo gallery from the Baylor, Wisconsin, Stanford, Minnesota practices

– Four NCAA teams left and each got big help along the way from key transfers

– More of what they said Wednesday from the NCAA Championship