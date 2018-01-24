Maryland promotes Hughes, 10 D-I head-coach openings remain

With Maryland promoting assistant coach Adam Hughes on Wednesday, the only power-five-conference volleyball program without a head coach appears to be Cal.

For that matter, since our last coaching-carousel roundup, just a handful of Division I head-coaching openings remain.

In the past two weeks:

Brown hired American assistant coach Ahen Kim;

Eastern Illinois hired Wichita State assistant Julie Allen;

Fordham elevated assistant coach Ian Choi;

Fresno State hired Washington assistant Jonathan Winder;

Maryland Eastern Shore head coach Toby Rens went to Georgetown;

Memphis hired Green Bay coach Sean Burdette;

UNLV hired Iowa State assistant Dawn Sullivan;

North Alabama coach Stephanie Radecki went to Southern Miss;

Tennessee hired North Carolina assistant Eve Rackham;

Toledo hired Indiana assistant coach Jason Oliver;

Wright State hired Seton Hall assistant coach Allie Matters;

and Youngstown State hired Hiram College head coach Aline Scott.

Ten Division I openings remain:

UAB

Cal

The Citadel

Hartford

Lamar

Lehigh

Louisiana-Monroe

UMBC

Nicholls State

Siena

Matt McShane is still listed on the school’s website as Cal’s head coach, but he is on a leave of absence that started before the end of last season.