Maryland promotes Hughes, 10 D-I head-coach openings remain

With Maryland promoting assistant coach Adam Hughes on Wednesday, the only power-five-conference volleyball program without a head coach appears to be Cal.
For that matter, since our last coaching-carousel roundup, just a handful of Division I head-coaching openings remain.
In the past two weeks:
Brown hired American assistant coach Ahen Kim;
Eastern Illinois hired Wichita State assistant Julie Allen;
Fordham elevated assistant coach Ian Choi;
Fresno State hired Washington assistant Jonathan Winder;
Maryland Eastern Shore head coach Toby Rens went to Georgetown;
Memphis hired Green Bay coach Sean Burdette;
UNLV hired Iowa State assistant Dawn Sullivan;
North Alabama coach Stephanie Radecki went to Southern Miss;
Tennessee hired North Carolina assistant Eve Rackham;
Toledo hired Indiana assistant coach Jason Oliver;
Wright State hired Seton Hall assistant coach Allie Matters;
and Youngstown State hired Hiram College head coach Aline Scott.
Ten Division I openings remain:
UAB
Cal
The Citadel
Hartford
Lamar
Lehigh
Louisiana-Monroe
UMBC
Nicholls State
Siena
Matt McShane is still listed on the school’s website as Cal’s head coach, but he is on a leave of absence that started before the end of last season.