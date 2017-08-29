First NCAA volleyball awards announced: The conferences POWs

There were some great performances to begin the 2017 NCAA women’s college volleyball season and the best were rewarded this week by their conferences with players-of-the-week honors.

ACC

Player of the week: Miami senior outside hitter Olga Strantzali

Freshman: Virginia Tech outside hitter Kaity Smith

Worth noting: Strantzali had 20 or more kills three times and averaged 5.33 kills and hit .306. Smith had 30 kills against Idaho State, the most by a Tech freshman since 1992.

Big 12

Offensive: Kansas senior setter Ainise Havili

Defensive: Baylor senior middle Camryn Freiberg

Freshman: Kansas State middle Peyton Williams

Worth noting: Havili had a whopping 160 assists in three matches Freiberg averaged 2.0 blocks per set in three matches. Williams hit .727 in three matches with 16 kills and five blocks.

Big Ten

Co-Player of the week: Minnesota freshman opposite Stephanie Samedy

Co-Player of the week: Wisconsin freshman middle Dana Rettke

Defensive: Illinois junior middle Ali Bastianelli

Setter: Wisconsin freshman Sydney Hilley

Worth noting: Three of the four award winners are freshmen. Samedy averaged 4.43 kills, 3.86 digs and hit .325, while Rettke averaged 5.0 kills and 1.8 blocks while hitting .619.Bastianelli averaged 2.7 kills and 2.5 blocks while hitting .558. And Hilley averaged 13.17 assists and 2.33 digs while hitting .889.

Pac-12

Offensive: USC sophomore outside Khalia Lanier

Defensive: UCLA junior libero Zana Muno

Freshman: UCLA freshman outside Mac May

Worth noting: Lanier picked right up where she left off last season, averaging 4.36 kills, 2.45 digs while hitting .400. Munio tied for the fourth-most digs in a single match in UCLA history with 34 against Hawai’i, while May averaged 3.58 kills.

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Florida sophomore middle Rachael Kramer

Defensive: Florida senior outside Carli Snyder

Setter: Arkansas sophomore Rachel Rippee

Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar

Worth noting: Kramer, also the AVCA national player of the week, had a breakout weekend, including 20 kills against Nebraska while hitting .679. Snyder had 47 digs in two matches, while averaging .78 aces per set. Ceaser had 38 kills in four matches.

America East

Player of the week: Albany sophomore middle Akubata Okenwa

Defensive specialist: UMBC junior libero Kristin Watson

Setter: UMBC junior Claudia Lopez

Rookie: New Hampshire freshman setter Emma Patlovich

Worth noting: Okenwa averaged 3.5 kills and hit .316. Lopez averaged 12. 4 assists, while Watson averaged 5.17 digs. Patlovich had 25 digs in 14 sets

American Athletic

Offensive: Wichita State senior setter Emily Hiebert

Defensive: UConn junior libero Kennedy Arundel

Worth noting: This is the first AAC POW award for a Shocker, since Wichita State is new to the league. Hiebert averaged 10 assists, .67 aces and 3.11 digs. Arundel averaged 5.42 digs.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Lipscomb junior outside Carlyle Nusbaum

Defensive: FGCU junior libero Karissa Rhoades

Freshman: Jacksonville middle Hannah Marchand

Worth noting: Nusbaum had 50 kills and hit .400 in both her team’s victories. Rhoades averaged 4.78 digs, while Marchand had 12 blocks.

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Fordham sophomore right side Olivia Fairchild

Defensive: VCU sophomore middle Jasmin Sneed

Rookie: Fordham freshman outside McKenna Lahr

Worth noting: Fairchild, last year’s A10 rookie of the year, hit .427 and averaged 4.33 kills. Sneed had 14 blocks in three matches, while Lahr had 28 kills and 29 digs in three matches.

Big East

Player of the week: Marquette sophomore outside Allie Barber

Defensive: Creighton senior middle Marysa Wilkinson

Freshman: Providence libero McKenzie Lydon

Worth noting: Barber had 53 kills total against three ranked opponents. Wilkinson averaged 1.5 blocks and hit .397 for Bluejays as they beat Saint Mary’s, Pitt and Washington. Lydon averaged 4.67 digs.

Big South

Player of the week: Radford senior outside Maddie Palmer

Defensive: Campbell senior libero Kayla Schanback

Freshman: High Point libero Abby Bottomley

Worth noting: Palmer hit .378 in three matches. Schanback averaged 5.4 digs, while Bottomley averaged 4.55.

Big Sky

Offensive: Sacramento State junior middle Lana Brown

Defensive: North Dakota senior middle Faith Dooley

Worth noting: Brown had 56 kills and hit .490 in four matches. Dooley became UND’s all-time blocks leader and averaged 1.6 per set.

Big West

Player of the week: Cal Poly junior outside Adlee Van Winden

Defensive: UC Riverside freshman libero Nicole Rodriguez

Freshman: Hawai‘i middle Skyler Williams

Worth noting: Van Winden averaged 5.11 kills, 2.11 digs and .44 blocks, while hitting .353. Rodriguez had 58 digs in three matches, while Williams averaged 1.69 kills and 1.62 blocks.

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: College of Charleston sophomore outside Lauren Freed

Defensive: Towson junior libero Anna Holehouse

Rookie: Elon freshman setter Kodi Garcia

Worth noting: Freed averaged 4.36 kills and 3.79 digs, Holehouse had 79 digs in three matches and Garcia had 123 assists and 26 digs in three matches.

Conference USA

Offensive: North Texas senior middle Amanda Chamberlain

Defensive: Charlotte sophomore libero Yumi Garcia

Setter: Southern Miss junior Sarah Bell

Freshman: Rice freshman outside Nicole Lennon

Worth noting: Chamberlain had 50 kills and hit .575 with 17 blocks. Garcia averaged 5.83 digs, while Bell had 180 assists in four matches. Lennon led Rice with 61 kills.

Horizon League

Offensive: Green Bay senior middle Lydia DeWeese

Defensive: IUPUI senior libero Jessica Helms

Worth noting: DeWeese had 37 kills in three matches and hit .423, while Helms averaged 5.75 digs.

Ivy League

The Ivy League begins play on September 1.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Fairfield senior outside Skyler Day

Libero: Fairfield junior libero Taylor Rudeen

Rookie: Iona setter Jamie Smith

Worth noting: Day, the 2016 MAAC POY, averaged 5.36 kills and 2.86 digs. Rudeen averaged 5.55 digs per set.

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Kent State senior outside Kelsey Bittinger

MAC West offensive: Central Michigan senior middle Paige Carey.

MAC East defensive: Kent State senior libero Challen Geraghty

MAC West: Eastern Michigan senior middle Samantha Falco

Worth noting: Bittinger averaged 5.11 kills and hit .349 in three matches. Carey had 35 kills, 10 blocks and hit .338 in three matches. Geraghy, who dominated defense in the MAC in 2016, picked right up in 2017 by averaging 7.11 digs per set. Falco had 28 blocks and 21 kills in four matches.

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: North Carolina A&T senior outside Alyssa Pitt

Defensive: Florida A&M junior libero Valentina Carrasco

Setter: Maryland Eastern Shore sophomore Ivana Blazevic

Co-Rookies: Bethune-Cookman freshman outside Jordan Jefferson and Savannah State freshman libero Leiri Melendez

Worth noting: Pitt hit .385 and averaged 3.17 kills, Carrasco averaged 6.1 digs per set and Blazevic averaged 11.33 assists.

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Northern Iowa junior middle Piper Thomas

Defensive: Illinois State junior libero Courtney Pence

Freshman: Drake outside Emily Plock

Worth noting: Piper hit .482 with 47 kills in three matches. Pence had 85 digs in three matches, while Plock had 44 kills, 11 blocks and 16 digs while hitting .305 in four matches.

Mountain West

Offensive: San José State junior outside hitter Giulia Gávio

Defensive: Boise State senior libero Maddi Osburn

Worth noting: Gavio had 38 kills in two victories, while Osburn had 62 digs in three matches.

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Long Island junior outside Viktoria Fink

Defensive: LIU Brooklyn sophomore libero Natalia Rivera

Rookie: Bryant freshman libero Erika Ward

Worth noting: Fink averaged 4.14 kills, Rivera 4.93 digs and Ward 6.0 digs.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay

Defensive: Jacksonville State senior libero Hannah Kirk

Setter: Austin Peay junior setter Kristen Stucker

Newcomer: Tennessee Tech freshman opposite Taylor Houck

Worth noting: Slay averaged 4.31 kills, Kirk had 61 digs and Stucker had back-to-back 57-assist outings.

Patriot League

Player of the week: Bucknell sophomore outside Sophie Bullard

Rookie: Navy freshman outside Maddi Sgattoni

Worth noting: Bullard averaged 3.54 kills, 2.92 digs and hit .319. Scattoni averaged 3.0 kills, 29 digs and hit .275.

Southern Conference

Offensive: Chattanooga sophomore outside Ally Ford

Defensive: Chattanooga freshman libero Megan Kaufman

Worth noting: Ford averaged 4.85 kills in four matches, while Kaufman averaged 6.85 digs.

Southland Conference

Offensive: Central Arkansas junior right side Samantha Anderson

Defensive: Central Arkansas senior middle Megan Nash

Worth noting: Anderson averaged 3.22 kills and hit .310, while Nash averaged a block per set.

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Not available as we posted.

Summit

Offensive: Denver senior right side Kayla Principato

Defensive: North Dakota State senior outside Mikaela Purnell

Worth noting: Principato averaged 3.82 kills and hit .447 in three victories, while Purnell, the 2016 defensive POY, averaged 6.1 digs.

Sun Belt

Offensive: Arkansas State junior Carlissa May

Defensive: Little Rock junior middle Veronica Marin

Setter: Arkansas State junior Elie Watkins

Freshman: Appalachian State middle Kara Spicer

Worth noting: May averaged 4.5 kills, Marin had 18 blocks, Watkins averaged 11.10 sets and had 13 kills and Spicer had 56 kills in four matches.

West Coast

Player of the week: San Diego senior opposite Jayden Kennedy

Worth noting: Kennedy had 37 kills in three matches, including 17 against Hawai’i . She hit .301 total.

