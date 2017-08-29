First NCAA volleyball awards announced: The conferences POWs

There were some great performances to begin the 2017 NCAA women’s college volleyball season and the best were rewarded this week by their conferences with players-of-the-week honors.
You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
ACC Player of the week: Miami senior outside hitter Olga Strantzali Freshman: Virginia Tech outside hitter Kaity Smith Worth noting: Strantzali had 20 or more kills three times and averaged 5.33 kills and hit .306. Smith had 30 kills against Idaho State, the most by a Tech freshman since 1992. The complete ACC release
Big 12 Offensive: Kansas senior setter Ainise Havili Defensive: Baylor senior middle Camryn Freiberg Freshman: Kansas State middle Peyton Williams Worth noting: Havili had a whopping 160 assists in three matches Freiberg averaged 2.0 blocks per set in three matches. Williams hit .727 in three matches with 16 kills and five blocks. The complete Big 12 release
Big Ten Co-Player of the week: Minnesota freshman opposite Stephanie Samedy Co-Player of the week: Wisconsin freshman middle Dana Rettke Defensive: Illinois junior middle Ali Bastianelli Setter: Wisconsin freshman Sydney Hilley Worth noting: Three of the four award winners are freshmen. Samedy averaged 4.43 kills, 3.86 digs and hit .325, while Rettke averaged 5.0 kills and 1.8 blocks while hitting .619.Bastianelli averaged 2.7 kills and 2.5 blocks while hitting .558. And Hilley averaged 13.17 assists and 2.33 digs while hitting .889. The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12 Offensive: USC sophomore outside Khalia Lanier Defensive: UCLA junior libero Zana Muno Freshman: UCLA freshman outside Mac May Worth noting: Lanier picked right up where she left off last season, averaging 4.36 kills, 2.45 digs while hitting .400. Munio tied for the fourth-most digs in a single match in UCLA history with 34 against Hawai’i, while May averaged 3.58 kills. The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference Offensive: Florida sophomore middle Rachael Kramer Defensive: Florida senior outside Carli Snyder Setter: Arkansas sophomore Rachel Rippee Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar Worth noting: Kramer, also the AVCA national player of the week, had a breakout weekend, including 20 kills against Nebraska while hitting .679. Snyder had 47 digs in two matches, while averaging .78 aces per set. Ceaser had 38 kills in four matches. The complete SEC release
America East Player of the week: Albany sophomore middle Akubata Okenwa Defensive specialist: UMBC junior libero Kristin Watson Setter: UMBC junior Claudia Lopez Rookie: New Hampshire freshman setter Emma Patlovich Worth noting: Okenwa averaged 3.5 kills and hit .316. Lopez averaged 12. 4 assists, while Watson averaged 5.17 digs. Patlovich had 25 digs in 14 sets The complete America East release
American Athletic Offensive: Wichita State senior setter Emily Hiebert Defensive: UConn junior libero Kennedy Arundel Worth noting: This is the first AAC POW award for a Shocker, since Wichita State is new to the league. Hiebert averaged 10 assists, .67 aces and 3.11 digs. Arundel averaged 5.42 digs. The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun Player of the week: Lipscomb junior outside Carlyle Nusbaum Defensive: FGCU junior libero Karissa Rhoades Freshman: Jacksonville middle Hannah Marchand Worth noting: Nusbaum had 50 kills and hit .400 in both her team’s victories. Rhoades averaged 4.78 digs, while Marchand had 12 blocks. The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10 Player of the week: Fordham sophomore right side Olivia Fairchild Defensive: VCU sophomore middle Jasmin Sneed Rookie: Fordham freshman outside McKenna Lahr Worth noting: Fairchild, last year’s A10 rookie of the year, hit .427 and averaged 4.33 kills. Sneed had 14 blocks in three matches, while Lahr had 28 kills and 29 digs in three matches. The complete A-10 release
Big East Player of the week: Marquette sophomore outside Allie Barber Defensive: Creighton senior middle Marysa Wilkinson Freshman: Providence libero McKenzie Lydon Worth noting: Barber had 53 kills total against three ranked opponents. Wilkinson averaged 1.5 blocks and hit .397 for Bluejays as they beat Saint Mary’s, Pitt and Washington. Lydon averaged 4.67 digs. The complete Big East release
Big South Player of the week: Radford senior outside Maddie Palmer Defensive: Campbell senior libero Kayla Schanback Freshman: High Point libero Abby Bottomley Worth noting: Palmer hit .378 in three matches. Schanback averaged 5.4 digs, while Bottomley averaged 4.55. The complete Big South release
Big Sky Offensive: Sacramento State junior middle Lana Brown Defensive: North Dakota senior middle Faith Dooley Worth noting: Brown had 56 kills and hit .490 in four matches. Dooley became UND’s all-time blocks leader and averaged 1.6 per set. The complete Big Sky release
Big West Player of the week: Cal Poly junior outside Adlee Van Winden Defensive: UC Riverside freshman libero Nicole Rodriguez Freshman: Hawai‘i middle Skyler Williams Worth noting: Van Winden averaged 5.11 kills, 2.11 digs and .44 blocks, while hitting .353. Rodriguez had 58 digs in three matches, while Williams averaged 1.69 kills and 1.62 blocks. The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association Offensive: College of Charleston sophomore outside Lauren Freed Defensive: Towson junior libero Anna Holehouse Rookie: Elon freshman setter Kodi Garcia Worth noting: Freed averaged 4.36 kills and 3.79 digs, Holehouse had 79 digs in three matches and Garcia had 123 assists and 26 digs in three matches. The complete Colonial release
Conference USA Offensive: North Texas senior middle Amanda Chamberlain Defensive: Charlotte sophomore libero Yumi Garcia Setter: Southern Miss junior Sarah Bell Freshman: Rice freshman outside Nicole Lennon Worth noting: Chamberlain had 50 kills and hit .575 with 17 blocks. Garcia averaged 5.83 digs, while Bell had 180 assists in four matches. Lennon led Rice with 61 kills. The complete C-USA release
Horizon League Offensive: Green Bay senior middle Lydia DeWeese Defensive: IUPUI senior libero Jessica Helms Worth noting: DeWeese had 37 kills in three matches and hit .423, while Helms averaged 5.75 digs. The complete Horizon release
Ivy League The Ivy League begins play on September 1.
Metro Atlantic Player of the week: Fairfield senior outside Skyler Day Libero: Fairfield junior libero Taylor Rudeen Rookie: Iona setter Jamie Smith Worth noting: Day, the 2016 MAAC POY, averaged 5.36 kills and 2.86 digs. Rudeen averaged 5.55 digs per set. The MAAC release was not available.
Mid-American MAC East offensive: Kent State senior outside Kelsey Bittinger MAC West offensive: Central Michigan senior middle Paige Carey. MAC East defensive: Kent State senior libero Challen Geraghty MAC West: Eastern Michigan senior middle Samantha Falco Worth noting: Bittinger averaged 5.11 kills and hit .349 in three matches. Carey had 35 kills, 10 blocks and hit .338 in three matches. Geraghy, who dominated defense in the MAC in 2016, picked right up in 2017 by averaging 7.11 digs per set. Falco had 28 blocks and 21 kills in four matches. The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern Co-Player of the week: North Carolina A&T senior outside Alyssa Pitt Defensive: Florida A&M junior libero Valentina Carrasco Setter: Maryland Eastern Shore sophomore Ivana Blazevic Co-Rookies: Bethune-Cookman freshman outside Jordan Jefferson and Savannah State freshman libero Leiri Melendez Worth noting: Pitt hit .385 and averaged 3.17 kills, Carrasco averaged 6.1 digs per set and Blazevic averaged 11.33 assists. The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley Player of the week: Northern Iowa junior middle Piper Thomas Defensive: Illinois State junior libero Courtney Pence Freshman: Drake outside Emily Plock Worth noting: Piper hit .482 with 47 kills in three matches. Pence had 85 digs in three matches, while Plock had 44 kills, 11 blocks and 16 digs while hitting .305 in four matches. The complete Valley release
Mountain West Offensive: San José State junior outside hitter Giulia Gávio Defensive: Boise State senior libero Maddi Osburn Worth noting: Gavio had 38 kills in two victories, while Osburn had 62 digs in three matches. The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference Player of the week: Long Island junior outside Viktoria Fink Defensive: LIU Brooklyn sophomore libero Natalia Rivera Rookie: Bryant freshman libero Erika Ward Worth noting: Fink averaged 4.14 kills, Rivera 4.93 digs and Ward 6.0 digs. The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley Offensive: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay Defensive: Jacksonville State senior libero Hannah Kirk Setter: Austin Peay junior setter Kristen Stucker Newcomer: Tennessee Tech freshman opposite Taylor Houck Worth noting: Slay averaged 4.31 kills, Kirk had 61 digs and Stucker had back-to-back 57-assist outings. The complete OVC release
Patriot League Player of the week: Bucknell sophomore outside Sophie Bullard Rookie: Navy freshman outside Maddi Sgattoni Worth noting: Bullard averaged 3.54 kills, 2.92 digs and hit .319. Scattoni averaged 3.0 kills, 29 digs and hit .275. The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference Offensive: Chattanooga sophomore outside Ally Ford Defensive: Chattanooga freshman libero Megan Kaufman Worth noting: Ford averaged 4.85 kills in four matches, while Kaufman averaged 6.85 digs. The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference Offensive: Central Arkansas junior right side Samantha Anderson Defensive: Central Arkansas senior middle Megan Nash Worth noting: Anderson averaged 3.22 kills and hit .310, while Nash averaged a block per set. The complete Southland release
Southwestern Athletic Conference Not available as we posted.
Summit Offensive: Denver senior right side Kayla Principato Defensive: North Dakota State senior outside Mikaela Purnell Worth noting: Principato averaged 3.82 kills and hit .447 in three victories, while Purnell, the 2016 defensive POY, averaged 6.1 digs. The complete Summit release
Sun Belt Offensive: Arkansas State junior Carlissa May Defensive: Little Rock junior middle Veronica Marin Setter: Arkansas State junior Elie Watkins Freshman: Appalachian State middle Kara Spicer Worth noting: May averaged 4.5 kills, Marin had 18 blocks, Watkins averaged 11.10 sets and had 13 kills and Spicer had 56 kills in four matches. The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast Player of the week: San Diego senior opposite Jayden Kennedy Worth noting: Kennedy had 37 kills in three matches, including 17 against Hawai’i . She hit .301 total. The complete WCC release
Western Athletic Player of the week: Chicago State junior outside Lauryn Dela Cruz Worth noting: Dela Cruz averaged 6.5 digs. .40 aces and 4.1 kills in three matches. Other nominees included CSU Bakersfield’s Briannah Mariner, Grand Canyon’s Claire Kovensky, Kansas City’s Alicia Harrington, Ariadnne Sierra of NM State, Ragni Steen Knudsen of UTRGV and Madison Dennison of Utah Valley. The complete WAC release