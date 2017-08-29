First NCAA volleyball awards announced: The conferences POWs

By Lee Feinswog -
0
Lipscomb junior outside Carlyle Nusbaun is the ASUN POW/Lipscomb photo

There were some great performances to begin the 2017 NCAA women’s college volleyball season and the best were rewarded this week by their conferences with players-of-the-week honors.

You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC
Player of the week: Miami senior outside hitter Olga Strantzali
Freshman: Virginia Tech outside hitter Kaity Smith
Worth noting: Strantzali had 20 or more kills three times and averaged 5.33 kills and hit .306. Smith had 30 kills against Idaho State, the most by a Tech freshman since 1992.
The complete ACC release
Big 12
Offensive: Kansas senior setter Ainise Havili
Defensive: Baylor senior middle Camryn Freiberg
Freshman: Kansas State middle Peyton Williams
Worth noting: Havili had a whopping 160 assists in three matches Freiberg averaged 2.0 blocks per set in three matches. Williams hit .727 in three matches with 16 kills and five blocks.
The complete Big 12 release
Big Ten
Co-Player of the week: Minnesota freshman opposite Stephanie Samedy
Co-Player of the week: Wisconsin freshman middle Dana Rettke
Defensive: Illinois junior middle Ali Bastianelli
Setter: Wisconsin freshman Sydney Hilley
Worth noting: Three of the four award winners are freshmen. Samedy averaged 4.43 kills, 3.86 digs and hit .325, while Rettke averaged 5.0 kills and 1.8 blocks while hitting .619.Bastianelli averaged 2.7 kills and 2.5 blocks while hitting .558. And Hilley averaged 13.17 assists and 2.33 digs while hitting .889.
The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12
Offensive: USC sophomore outside Khalia Lanier
Defensive: UCLA junior libero Zana Muno
Freshman: UCLA freshman outside Mac May
Worth noting: Lanier picked right up where she left off last season, averaging 4.36 kills, 2.45 digs while hitting .400. Munio tied for the fourth-most digs in a single match in UCLA history with 34 against Hawai’i, while May averaged 3.58 kills.
The complete Pac-12 release
Florida’s Rachael Kramer is the SEC offensive POW/ UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Florida sophomore middle Rachael Kramer
Defensive: Florida senior outside Carli Snyder
Setter: Arkansas sophomore Rachel Rippee
Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar
Worth noting: Kramer, also the AVCA national player of the week, had a breakout weekend, including 20 kills against Nebraska while hitting .679. Snyder had 47 digs in two matches, while averaging .78 aces per set. Ceaser had 38 kills in four matches.
The complete SEC release
America East
Player of the week: Albany sophomore middle Akubata Okenwa
Defensive specialist: UMBC junior libero Kristin Watson
Setter: UMBC junior Claudia Lopez
Rookie: New Hampshire freshman setter Emma Patlovich
Worth noting: Okenwa averaged 3.5 kills and hit .316. Lopez averaged 12. 4 assists, while Watson averaged 5.17 digs. Patlovich had 25 digs in 14 sets
The complete America East release
American Athletic
Offensive: Wichita State senior setter Emily Hiebert
Defensive: UConn junior libero Kennedy Arundel
Worth noting: This is the first AAC POW award for a Shocker, since Wichita State is new to the league. Hiebert averaged 10 assists, .67 aces and 3.11 digs. Arundel averaged 5.42 digs.
The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: Lipscomb junior outside Carlyle Nusbaum
Defensive: FGCU junior libero Karissa Rhoades
Freshman: Jacksonville middle Hannah Marchand
Worth noting: Nusbaum had 50 kills and hit .400 in both her team’s victories. Rhoades averaged 4.78 digs, while Marchand had 12 blocks.
The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10
Player of the week: Fordham sophomore right side Olivia Fairchild
Defensive: VCU sophomore middle Jasmin Sneed
Rookie: Fordham freshman outside McKenna Lahr
Worth noting: Fairchild, last year’s A10 rookie of the year, hit .427 and averaged 4.33 kills. Sneed had 14 blocks in three matches, while Lahr had 28 kills and 29 digs in three matches.
The complete A-10 release
Big East
Player of the week: Marquette sophomore outside Allie Barber
Defensive: Creighton senior middle Marysa Wilkinson
Freshman: Providence libero McKenzie Lydon
Worth noting: Barber had 53 kills total against three ranked opponents. Wilkinson averaged 1.5 blocks and hit .397 for Bluejays as they beat Saint Mary’s, Pitt and Washington. Lydon averaged 4.67 digs.
The complete Big East release
Big South
Player of the week: Radford senior outside Maddie Palmer
Defensive: Campbell senior libero Kayla Schanback
Freshman: High Point  libero Abby Bottomley
Worth noting: Palmer hit .378 in three matches. Schanback averaged 5.4 digs, while Bottomley averaged 4.55.
The complete Big South release
Lana Brown of Sacramento State
Big Sky
Offensive: Sacramento State junior middle Lana Brown
Defensive: North Dakota senior middle Faith Dooley
Worth noting: Brown had 56 kills and hit .490 in four matches. Dooley became UND’s all-time blocks leader and averaged 1.6 per set.
The complete Big Sky release
Big West
Player of the week: Cal Poly junior outside Adlee Van Winden
Defensive: UC Riverside freshman libero Nicole Rodriguez
Freshman: Hawai‘i middle Skyler Williams
Worth noting: Van Winden averaged 5.11 kills, 2.11 digs and .44 blocks, while hitting .353. Rodriguez had 58 digs in three matches, while Williams averaged 1.69 kills and 1.62 blocks.
The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: College of Charleston sophomore outside Lauren Freed
Defensive: Towson junior libero Anna Holehouse
Rookie: Elon freshman setter Kodi Garcia
Worth noting: Freed averaged 4.36 kills and 3.79 digs, Holehouse had 79 digs in three matches and Garcia had 123 assists and 26 digs in three matches.
The complete Colonial release
Conference USA
Offensive: North Texas senior middle Amanda Chamberlain
Defensive: Charlotte sophomore libero Yumi Garcia
Setter: Southern Miss junior Sarah Bell
Freshman: Rice freshman outside Nicole Lennon
Worth noting: Chamberlain had 50 kills and hit .575 with 17 blocks. Garcia averaged 5.83 digs, while Bell had 180 assists in four matches. Lennon led Rice with 61 kills.
The complete C-USA release
Horizon League
Offensive: Green Bay senior middle Lydia DeWeese
Defensive: IUPUI senior libero Jessica Helms
Worth noting: DeWeese had 37 kills in three matches and hit .423, while Helms averaged 5.75 digs.
The complete Horizon release
Ivy League
The Ivy League begins play on September 1.
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Fairfield senior outside Skyler Day
Libero: Fairfield junior libero Taylor Rudeen
Rookie: Iona setter Jamie Smith
Worth noting: Day, the 2016 MAAC POY, averaged 5.36 kills and 2.86 digs. Rudeen averaged 5.55 digs per set.
The MAAC release was not available.
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Kent State senior outside Kelsey Bittinger
MAC West offensive: Central Michigan senior middle Paige Carey.
MAC East defensive: Kent State senior libero Challen Geraghty
MAC West: Eastern Michigan senior middle Samantha Falco
Worth noting: Bittinger averaged 5.11 kills and hit .349 in three matches. Carey had 35 kills, 10 blocks and hit .338 in three matches. Geraghy, who dominated defense in the MAC in 2016, picked right up in 2017 by averaging 7.11 digs per set. Falco had 28 blocks and 21 kills in four matches.
The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern
Co-Player of the week: North Carolina A&T senior outside Alyssa Pitt
Defensive: Florida A&M junior libero Valentina Carrasco
Setter: Maryland Eastern Shore sophomore Ivana Blazevic
Co-Rookies:  Bethune-Cookman freshman outside Jordan Jefferson and Savannah State freshman libero Leiri Melendez
Worth noting: Pitt hit .385 and averaged 3.17 kills, Carrasco averaged 6.1 digs per set and Blazevic averaged 11.33 assists.
The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Northern Iowa junior middle Piper Thomas
Defensive: Illinois State junior libero Courtney Pence
Freshman: Drake outside Emily Plock
Worth noting: Piper hit .482 with 47 kills in three matches. Pence had 85 digs in three matches, while Plock had 44 kills, 11 blocks and 16 digs while hitting .305 in four matches.
The complete Valley release
Mountain West
Offensive: San José State junior outside hitter Giulia Gávio
Defensive: Boise State senior libero Maddi Osburn
Worth noting: Gavio had 38 kills in two victories, while Osburn had 62 digs in three matches.
The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference
Player of the week: Long Island junior outside Viktoria Fink
Defensive: LIU Brooklyn sophomore libero Natalia Rivera
Rookie: Bryant freshman libero Erika Ward
Worth noting: Fink averaged 4.14 kills, Rivera 4.93 digs and Ward 6.0 digs.
The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley
Offensive: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay
Defensive: Jacksonville State senior libero Hannah Kirk
Setter: Austin Peay junior setter Kristen Stucker
Newcomer: Tennessee Tech freshman opposite Taylor Houck
Worth noting: Slay averaged 4.31 kills, Kirk had 61 digs and Stucker had back-to-back 57-assist outings.
The complete OVC release
Patriot League
Player of the week: Bucknell sophomore outside Sophie Bullard
Rookie: Navy freshman outside Maddi Sgattoni
Worth noting: Bullard averaged 3.54 kills, 2.92 digs and hit .319. Scattoni averaged 3.0 kills, 29 digs and hit .275.
The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference
Offensive: Chattanooga sophomore outside Ally Ford
Defensive: Chattanooga freshman libero Megan Kaufman
Worth noting: Ford averaged 4.85 kills in four matches, while Kaufman averaged 6.85 digs.
The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference
Offensive: Central Arkansas junior right side Samantha Anderson
Defensive: Central Arkansas senior middle Megan Nash
Worth noting: Anderson averaged 3.22 kills and hit .310, while Nash averaged a block per set.
The complete Southland release
Southwestern Athletic Conference
Not available as we posted.
Summit
Offensive: Denver senior right side Kayla Principato
Defensive: North Dakota State senior outside Mikaela Purnell
Worth noting: Principato averaged 3.82 kills and hit .447 in three victories, while Purnell, the 2016 defensive POY, averaged 6.1 digs.
The complete Summit release
Little Rock’s Veronica Marin was named the Sun Belt Conference defensive POW/Nelson Chenault III photo
Sun Belt
Offensive: Arkansas State junior Carlissa May
Defensive: Little Rock junior middle Veronica Marin
Setter: Arkansas State junior Elie Watkins
Freshman: Appalachian State middle Kara Spicer
Worth noting: May averaged 4.5 kills, Marin had 18 blocks, Watkins averaged 11.10 sets and had 13 kills and Spicer had 56 kills in four matches.
The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast
Player of the week: San Diego senior opposite Jayden Kennedy
Worth noting: Kennedy had 37 kills in three matches, including 17 against Hawai’i . She hit .301 total.
The complete WCC release
Western Athletic
Player of the week: Chicago State junior outside Lauryn Dela Cruz
Worth noting: Dela Cruz averaged 6.5 digs. .40 aces and 4.1 kills in three matches. Other nominees included CSU Bakersfield’s Briannah Mariner, Grand Canyon’s Claire Kovensky, Kansas City’s Alicia Harrington, Ariadnne Sierra of NM State, Ragni Steen Knudsen of UTRGV and Madison Dennison of Utah Valley.
The complete WAC release

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY