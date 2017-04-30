Springfield beats New Paltz to win NCAA DIII men’s championship

Springfield College is once again the Pride of NCAA men’s Division III volleyball.

Playing on its home court in Blake Arena before an announced crowd of 2,000, Springfield beat SUNY New Paltz 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 to take the title away from the Hawks. A year ago, New Paltz beat Springfield in the championship match .

Playing in a Division III National Championship for the eighth-straight season, Springfield went 29-2, 27-1 against Division III opponents. New Paltz ended 27-9.

Springfield defeated New Paltz for the third time this season and has now captured 10 Division III national championships as a men’s volleyball program, including winning four NCAA Division III titles. The Pride also won in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Senior Luis Vega led Springfield for the third time in as many NCAA matches, this time with 17 kills. Vega, named the most outstanding player of the tournament, hit .220, had one of his team’s three aces and five of its errors, four digs and four blocks, one solo.

Sean Zuvich added 13 kills, hit .323 and had eight digs and four blocks. Ricardo Padilla Ayala added nine kills and nine digs, but had seven serving errors to go with two blocks, one solo.

Jake Roessler led New Paltz with 12 kills and hit .132 and Anthony Bonilla had 11 kills and hit .185. Their team hit .145 and while Steven Woessner had three of its four aces, New Paltz had 18 errors.