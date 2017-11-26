Penn St., Florida, Stanford, Kentucky get top 4 seeds, NCAA chair explains process

The Southeastern Conference has never won an NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball championship.

For that matter, just once, when Florida lost in the 2003 final to USC, has an SEC school ever gotten to the title match.

Could things change this year?

The NCAA selection committee must think so, because the league’s co-champions, Florida and Kentucky, were rewarded Sunday night with two of the coveted top four seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

The top four:

No. 1. Big Ten co-champion Penn State

No. 2. SEC co-champion Florida

No. 3. Pac-12 champion Stanford

No. 4. SEC co-champion Kentucky

The top four are so important, because if you win the first two rounds, you get to be a host for the regional, although last year Stanford did not host a regional and won it all.

Not in that top four are fifth-seeded Nebraska and No. 6 Texas, somewhat surprising to many observers. And as with any bracket, there were also questions about who got left out.

“That and the last teams in was probably 80 percent of the weekend,” said Lisa Peterson, the chair of the NCAA selection committee.

Peterson and NCAA officials stressed that neither attendance nor geography entered into the selection process or seeding.

“If you were to look at Nebraska’s team sheet and Kentucky’s team sheet, and you took the name off, I think people would feel a little better about why we made that choice,” Peterson said. “And what we tried to do was not look at the names.

“I know when you look at volleyball royalty Nebraska is in that conversation. But this is a new year and this what they’ve done lately and that’s how we got to where we got.”

The rest of the seeded teams, which will be playing the first two rounds at home, are:

No. 5 Nebraska

No. 6 Texas

No. 7 Minnesota

No. 8 Washington

No. 9 Creighton

No. 10 USC

No. 11 Utah

No. 12 Baylor

No. 13 BYU

No. 14 Iowa State

No. 15 UCLA

No. 16 Wichita State

The tournament begins Thursday with the goal of making it to the national semifinals, the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in Kansas City, Mo., December 14-16.

The 64-team NCAA bracket

“There are a lot of teams that had great seasons,” Penn State coach Russ Rose said. “We feel that we had a good body of work but we’re realistic about the needs to be ready to play the schedule as determined by the committee.”

That starts with MEAC-champion Howard. The winner gets the winner of ACC co-champion Pittsburgh vs. Atlantic 10-champion VCU.

Rose, wrapping up his 39th season, has a team that is 29-1, losing only to Nebraska at home on September 22. The Nittany Lions, who are hitting an NCAA-best .347 as a team, have won 19 in a row since, losing just nine sets in that time.

The Nittany Lions, who won it all from 2007-2010 and then again in 2013 and 2014, have as good a one-two punch as anyone in middle Haleigh Washington and outside Simone Lee, who average nearly seven kills and more than two blocks per set between them. Seven other Big Ten teams got in.

“We’re thrilled,” said Florida coach Mary Wise, one of just three women coaches to take a team to the final four (the others were current Michigan State coach Cathy George, who got Texas-Arlington to the 1989 semifinals, and Elaine Michaelis, who took BYU to the 1993 semifinals).

“We thought we made a strong case for it with our resume. But we were holding our breath like everyone else until we saw it on the screen.”

Florida was obviously rewarded for starting hot and staying there. The Gators, who opened the season by beating Texas and Nebraska, are 25-1, losing only at home to Kentucky.

That left the Gators 14-1 at the time; they’ve won 11 in a row since including a sweep at Kentucky. Wise’s team features perhaps the best middle combo in the country in senior Rhamat Alhassan and sophomore Rachael Kramer — who combined average 5.67 kills and 2,92 blocks per set — and as good an all-around player as there is in the country in senior outside Carli Snyder, who leads Florida in kills (3.49 per set) and is second in digs (3.36).

Florida plays SWAC-champion Alabama State, with the winner facing the winner of Miami (Fla.) vs. College of Charleston, an at-large from the Colonial League, one of the last four in.

Two other SEC teams made it, Missouri and LSU. LSU was listed along with the ACC’s NC State, High Point of the Big South and the Colonial’s College of Charleston as the last four in. The strength of Florida and Kentucky helped LSU.

“A hundred percent, yes,” Peterson said.

The last four out were the Big Ten’s Maryland and Iowa, Dayton of the Atlantic 10 and North Texas of Conference USA.

“This was debated round and round,” Peterson said. “Maryland had 20 chances to win in the top 100 and won six of them. When Ohio State fell (to Illinois on Saturday and became ineligible for postseason) that really hurt their RPI and they had 14 losses. Their 14 losses, Iowa’s 16 losses, those were hard to come back from …

Maryland was probably the biggest debate.”

Charleston was rewarded for a tough schedule, Peterson said.

“You get to a point where you’re really splitting hairs and you’re trying to find something that separates them,” she said. “You just try to do what you think is best.”

The bracket is such that if all the seeds hold form, there would be no same-conference matchups until the championship match.

“It was really, really challenging and there is a lot of parity across college volleyball right now and the discussions were very long and we kept going back and forth and back and forth and really took our time,” Peterson said. “We agonized over things. We did everything once, came back, re-did everything all over again, had to do some adjusting when Ohio State became ineligible, but it was a great process, we have a great group and they worked really hard.

“We stressed over this and put in a lot of work, but I think we came up with a bracket that’s going to produce a really fun tournament to watch.”

Stanford stunned the college-volleyball world last December when the Cardinal won it all behind an incredible performance from the VolleyballMag.com national player of the year, Inky Ajanaku, and four freshmen. Ajanaku has moved on, but the four are now sophomores, Kathryn Plummer, Jenna Gray, Morgan Hentz and Audriana Fitzmorris, and Stanford is 29-3 and primed for anther postseason run.

The Cardinal lost twice early to Penn State, playing without 6-foot-8 right side Merete Lutz in the first one. The only other loss came at Washington, after which Stanford has won five in a row to close the season.

“I’m really excited that we are No. 3 and the idea that we have the chance to host regionals,” Lutz said. “To be able to be home for the first two weekends is really cool. However, being a fifth-year senior, I know that anything can happen in the tournament and we are not even looking past the first match. So many teams can surprise you and anything can happen in the tournament, which is one of the things that makes it so exciting.”

Stanford plays WAC-champion CSU Bakersfield, with the winner playing the winner of Big Ten at-large Michigan and Mountain West-champion Colorado State. Stanford is one of nine Pac-12 teams in the field.

Kentucky is 26-3, losing only in September to two teams in the field, Creighton and Kansas. The Wildcats were on a 14-match winning streak — which included a four-set win at Florida on — before getting swept at home by the Gators on November 1. They’ve won seven in a row since. UK has one of the top few players in the nation at four positions in outside hitter Leah Edmond, middle Kaz Brown, freshman setter Madison Lilley and libero Ashley Dusek, who was injured and did not play in those early losses.

Kentucky gets Southern Conference-champion ETSU with the winner playing the winner of Conference USA-champion Western Kentucky and ACC at-large Notre Dame.

“It’s a sign of respect for the program and now it’s time to get going,” UK coach Craig Skinner said.

Nebraska may have started the season slow, but finished hard. The Huskers (26-4) lost their first two matches of the season, to Oregon and Florida at Florida. They won six in a row, lost to Northern Iowa, and then won nine more in a row before losing Wisconsin. Since then, Nebraska has won 13 in a row, losing just five sets in that time.

Nebraska won it all in 2006, took the crown again in 2015 and last season lost in the semifinals to Texas.

Coach John Cook admitted he was a little surprised not to be a top-four seed.

“A little bit. Any time you win the Big Ten Conference you should be considered a top-four seed. You guys can do the math, see how many ranked teams we beat, but it is what it is. Nothing surprises me anymore with the committee and the tournament, and it is what it is,” Cook said.

“It’s their party, we got invited to it, so we’ll go have fun.”

The Huskers play host to Stony Brook, which won the America East tournament. The winner faces the winner of Pac-12 at-large Washington State and ACC at-large Florida State.

All roads to the championship more or less go though Big 12-champion Texas, because the Longhorns have been to the national semifinals or beyond for 11 consecutive years.

Texas, which lost in the title match last season to Stanford, won it all in 2012. Few teams have the weapons Texas has, from outside hitter Micaya White, VolleyballMag.com’s national freshman of the year in 2016, to middle Chiaka Ogbogu, to right side Ebony Nwanebu to one of the favorites to be this year’s national freshman of the year, outside Lexi Sun.

Coach Jerritt Elliott thought the Longhorns would be in the top four.

“It was a little shocking for us. I think that we put our body of work in and with winning our last 18 matches in a row and going undefeated in our conference,” Elliott said. “The schedule that we had didn’t have as many wins in the top 25, but the committee has a tough task at hand and some years you get good draws and some years you get tough ones. This is a tough one for us and we’re just worried about Fairfield now, taking care of business and trying to advance.”

Fairfield won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The winner plays the winner of Pac-12 at-large Oregon State and ACC at-large NC State.

Fairfield has a tough task: Texas is 30-0 in first-round play.

The NCAA selection committee

East Region: Rick Cole, Director of Athletics, Iona College

South Region: Michelle Durban, Senior Associate Athletics Director/SWA, Samford University

Southeast Region: Debbie Garcia, Senior Associate Athletics Director/SWA, Texas at Arlington Midwest Region:, Karin Lee, Senior Associate Athletics Director/SWA, Ball State University

Southeast Region: T.J. Meagher, Associate Athletics Director, University of Houston

West Region:,Carrie Coll, Senior Associate Athletics Director/SWA, California State Fresno

East Region: Vanessa Fuchs, Senior Associate Athletics Director/SWA, Florida State University Midwest Region: Kelley Harley-Hutton, Director of Athletics. Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne

South Region: Jenny McGhee, Associate Commissioner, Southland Conference

West Region: Lisa Peterson (Chair), Deputy Athletics Director/SWA, University of Oregon