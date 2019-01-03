UCLA sweeps Princeton as NCAA men’s volleyball season gets under way

The 2019 men’s NCAA men’s volleyball season is under way.

And that includes UCLA’s sweep of visiting Princeton on Wednesday night.

Action continues with three matches Thursday. Harvard is at UC Santa Barbara, Concordia plays CSUN at UCSB, and Grand Canyon plays defending NCAA-champion Long Beach State, also at USCB.

None of those matches are being broadcast, but quite a few matches on Friday’s busy schedule are and we have the links to TV and streams at the daily VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

UCLA sweeps Princeton: The Bruins of the MPSF (1-0), ranked No. 2 in the AVCA preseason poll, won 25-17, 26-24, 25-18.

Brandon Rattray, a junior opposite from San Diego who transferred from Hawai’i, led UCLA with 15 kills while hitting .348. He had nine digs — out-digging the entire Princeton team — and a block.

Dylan Missry had seven kills with one error in 11 attacks to hit .545 and had four digs and block. He had four service errors.

But UCLA had nine aces, including four by Daenan Gyimah, who had four kills and two blocks, and two apiece by Micah Ma’a and Matt Youngren. Ma’a also had four kills in four attacks to hit 1.000, had 30 assists, a block and five digs.

Princeton of the EIVA (0-2), which opened its season with a four-set loss at Pepperdine this past Sunday, got 11 kills from George Huhmann, who had one error in 15 swings and hit .667. Huhmann had three blocks — one solo, but none of Princeton’s two aces and four of his team’s 17 service errors.

His teammates hit a combined 15 of 48 with 10 errors. Dixon Parker added 10 kills, hit .067, and had an ace, six service errors and three blocks. Princeton had a total of eight digs.

Long Beach opens season: The last time out, the Beach beat UCLA in five to win the NCAA championship.

Long Beach of the Big West Conference, ranked No. 1 in the AVCA poll, plays 14th-ranked Grand Canyon of the MPSF at 8 p.m. Pacific at UCSB. It follows Harvard of the EIVA vs. the home team of the Big West at 3 p.m.

Long Beach State returns five starters from its title team, including setter Josh Tuaniga, do-everything outside TJ DeFalco, Kyle Ensing, Nick Amado, Simon Anderson, and libero Jordan Molina.