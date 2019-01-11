Twelfth-ranked CSUN stunned No. 2 UCLA — not only beating the visiting Bruins but sweeping them — on Wednesday night, giving notice that the NCAA men’s volleyball season is going to be wide open.

On Thursday, top-ranked Long Beach State beat Mount Olive of Conference Carolinas, No. 5 BYU swept visiting No. 7 Ohio State, No. 4 Hawai’i opened its season with a rout of visiting NJIT, and No. 11 Stanford swept visiting No. 14 Ball State.

Friday’s schedule is packed as the early non-conference matchups continue.

Start with the MPSF.

UCLA will try to bounce back as the Bruins take a rare trip to McKendree of the MIVA in Lebanon, Ill. No. 6 Pepperdine is home for No. 10 UC Santa Barbara of the Big West, USC plays NJIT of the EIVA at Hawai’i, No. 15 Grand Canyon plays host to Benedictine, and Concordia is at Hawai’i of the Big West.

Also in the Big West, No. 1 Long Beach State continues its two-match trip to the Conference Carolinas and plays at Barton in Wilson, N.C.; No. 3 UC Irvine faces Princeton of the EIVA at George Mason; UC San Diego goes to Sacred Heart of the EIVA in Fairfield, Conn., and CSUN is home for UC Merced.

Other MIVA teams in action include Lindenwood against Charleston of the MIVA, Purdue Fort Wayne plays Lees-McRae of Conference Carolina, and Loyola faces Mount Olive.

In the EIVA, Mason is home for Erskine and Saint Francis plays Emmanuel.

CSUN upsets UCLA: The Matadors won 25-22, 25-16, 25-23 for their first win over UCLA since 2014. It left CSUN 3-1, while the Bruins dropped to 2-1.

“UCLA is a great team and we knew coming into the match that it was going to be tough,” CSUN coach Jeff Campbell said. “I think we had a good game plan coming in and we executed that game plan.

“We did a great job from the service line; they served tough as well but I think we handled their serve a little better. That might have been the biggest difference, we were able to keep UCLA out of system a little more. This was really a team win, we played very well together.”

Ksawery Tomsia led with 12 kills and hit .429 for CSUN and had four digs, five blocks — one solo — and six of his team’s 17 service errors against four aces.

CSUN, which hit a whopping .417 as a team, got eight kills from Dimitar Kalchev, who hit .500 and had two aces and five digs. Maciej Ptaszynski added seven kills, an ace, three blocks and three digs. Daniel Wetter had four kills in five errorless swings and had four blocks.

UCLA, which hit .200, got eight kills from Brandon Rattray, who had two blocks. Dylan Missry and Daenan Gyimah had seven kills each. Micah Ma’a had three kills in four swings and one of his team’s two aces against 19 errors.

BYU beats Ohio State: The Cougars opened their season with a 25-20, 25-23, 27-25 victory as Gabi Garcia Fernandez had 15 kills while hitting .357, six digs, two aces and two blocks. BYU, which used just seven players, got 13 kills from Davide Gardini, who hit .417, and had an ace, four digs and a block.

“Starting off the season this way against a program like Ohio State was really good,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “There is a lot of energy and a great vibe right now coming off the women’s season and the fans have been phenomenal. I really feel like we’ve got a great volleyball community – we’ve kind of built that into this volleyball school.”

Ohio State (2-1) got 23 kills from Jake Hanes, who hit .405 and had four digs and two blocks. His team had just 14 more kills — seven by Martin Lallemand, who hit .538 after no errors in 13 swings — and had two aces and 22 errors.

Both teams hit .325 on 80 attempts.

Long Beach tops Mount Olive: The Beach improved to 4-0 with the 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 victory in Mount Olive, N.C. TJ DeFalco led with 12 kills and hit .545 after having no errors in 22 attacks. He added an assist, an ace, two digs and three blocks. Simon Anderson had seven kills and hit .636 after also having no errors in 11 swings. He had a dig and three blocks, one solo.

Mount Olive, playing its season opener, hit .095. Tobi Azeez led with eight kills, five digs and two solo blocks.

Stanford beats Ball State: The Cardinal (3-0) won 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 as Jaylen Jasper had 12 kills despite hitting .192. He added an assist, an ace, seven digs and two blocks. Jordan Ewert had eight kills, three assists, an ace, seven digs and two blocks, and Stephen Moye had six kills in 10 errorless swings. Paul Bischoff had five kills in five attacks, 28 assist, two of his team’s four aces, five digs and three blocks, one solo.

Ball State (2-2) got nine kills apiece from Matt Szews and David Siebum. Both had two blocks.

Hawai’i, USC win: The Rainbow Warriors opened their season with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-13 victory over NJIT that saw Colton Cowell led with 12 kills while having errors in 15 swings to hit .800. He added an assist, three digs and three blocks, one solo. Stijn van Tilburg had 11 kills, hitting .563.

NJIT (0-3) got 11 kills from Alvara Gimeno, who hit .526.

Also in Hawai’i, USC opened its season by sweeping Concordia 25-14, 25-18, 25-14.

Jack Wyett led USC with 15 kills. He hit .370 and added six digs. Gianluca Grasso had 10 kills and hit .353. He had five digs and for of his team’s six aces.

Concordia, which hit .105, dropped to 0-4. Both teams are in the MPSF but the match didn’t count in the league standings.