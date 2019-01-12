NCAA men’s volleyball: Long Beach, UCLA, UCI, Hawai’i, Pepperdine, Loyola, Lewis all win

Friday saw almost every ranked team in NCAA men’s volleyball win, including a handful of West Coast teams dominating in the East and Midwest.

The victors included top-ranked Long Beach State, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 UC Irvine, No. 4 Hawai’i, No. 5 Pepperdine (which beat No. 10 UC Santa Barbara) No. 8 Loyola, No. 9 Lewis, No. 13 Purdue Fort Wayne and No. 15 Grand Canyon.

Saturday’s schedule includes more interesting non-conference matchups.

BYU of the MPSF is home for the EIVA’s Ball State, while UCLA continues its MIVA swing by going to Lindenwood.

Stanford of the MPSF is home for Ohio State of the MIVA.

There are more matches in Hawai’i on Saturday as the home team plays host to USC after NJIT faces Concordia-Irvine.

UC San Diego faces Harvard and George Mason is home for UC Irvine.

Long Beach State of the Big West (5-0) continued its Conference Carolinas trip with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 at Barton College (0-2). TJ DeFalco led with 14 kills, hit .524, and had two assists, nine digs and two blocks. Louis Richard had 11 kills in 15 errorless swings and hit .733 to go with four digs and one of his team’s three aces, and Kyle Ensing had nine kills, an ace, two blocks and seven digs. Adrian Iglesias had 11 kills for Barton, which hit .123 …

UCLA of the MPSF (3-1) won at the EIVA’s McKendree (0-1) 25-20, 29-27, 25-21 as the Bruins hit .475. Brandon Rattray led with 13 kills, hitting .421. Gyimah Daenan had 11 kills with no errors in 12 attacks to hit .917 and Austin Matautia had 10 kills. McKendree got five kills apiece from Zach Schnittker and Brandon Dunn …

UC Irvine of the Big West (4-0) swept Princeton of the EIVA (0-5) in a match played at George Mason. Joel Schneidmiller hit .647 and had five of his team’s six aces, and Karl Apfelbach had 12 kills each. Apfelbach hit .526 and had an ace, three blocks and six digs. George Huhmann had 10 kills for Princeton and Greg Luck nine …

Hawai’i of the Big West (2-0) kept the MPSF’s Concordia-Irvine reeling with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 victory. Stijn van Tilburg led the Rainbow Warriors with nine kills and hit .571. Rado Parapunov had eight kills with no errors in 12 swings. Concordia (0-5) hit .085. Jordan Hoppe led with nine kills …

Pepperdine of the MPSF (4-0) beat visiting UCSB of the Big West (3-2) 25-17, 28-30, 25-18, 25-23. David Wieczorek led a balanced Waves attack with 15 kills. He hit .333 and had four digs, two blocks and an ace. Kaleb Denmark had 14 kills, hit .370, and had 10 digs, a block and an ace. And Michael Wexter had 13 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and an ace. Kevin Vaz had nine kills in 13 errorless swings and had three blocks and an ace. UCSB, losing to Pepperdine for the second time in three days, got 14 kills from Matt Ujkic, who had six digs, two blocks and an ace. Brandon Hicks had 10 kills in 17 errorless swings to hit .588. He added five blocks, two solo …

Loyola of the MIVA (2-1) hit .455 as the Ramblers blasted Mount Olive of the Conference Carolinas (0-2) 25-14, 25-13, 25-15. Will Tischler led with 14 kills and hit .500 to go with three aces and six digs. Luke Denton had 11 kills and hit .625. Mount Olive hit minus .093 …

In another MIVA-ConfCarolinas matchup, Lewis (2-1) beat King (0-1) 25-21, 25-17, 25-18. Tyler Mitchem led Lewis with 13 kills and hit .765 after making no errors in 17 attacks. He added a solo block. Connor Pallmann had eight kills in 10 errorless swings and Ryan Coenen and TJ Murray had seven kills each. Setter Matt Yoshimoto not only had two kills, but six of his team’s 10 aces and five digs. King, which hit .338, got seven kills from Suetonius Harris and six each from Julian Young, Sean Kohlhase and Joshua King, who hit .500 …

Purdue Fort Wayne of the MIVA (3-0) went to Lees-McRae of ConfCarolinas in Banner Elk, N.C., and came away with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 victory. The Mastodons only needed 26 kills, seven by Alex Dickmann. Lees-McRae hit minus .056 …

Grand Canyon of the MPSF (2-2) struggled against Benedictine Mesa, an NAIA team, coming away with a 25-11, 23-25, 19-25, 25-19, 17-15 victory. Will Schwob led with 17 kills, eight digs and four blocks. Christian Janke had 15 kills, 10 digs and four blocks. Benedictine Mesa (0-1) hit .101. Logan Adcock led with 15 kills …

Also Friday, USC of the MPSF (2-0) beat NJIT of the EIVA (0-4) in four in Hawai’i. Ryan Moss had 15 kills and hit .367 in the 25-17, 24-26, 25-23, 25-15 victory … UC San Diego of the Big West (1-2) won at Sacred Heart of the EIVA (0-1) 30-28, 25-16, 25-22. Wyatt Harrison led UCSD with 15 kills and hit .500, adding an ace, two digs and a block …

CSUN of the Big West (4-1) beat visiting UC Merced (0-1) 25-12, 20-25, 25-12, 25-17. Domanik Stratford had 10 kills and hit .500 for CSUN …

Charleston of the EIVA (1-1) beat Lindenwood of the MIVA (0-1) 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 21-25, 15-13. Max Senica led Charleston with 16 kills, eight digs, three blocks and two aces. Brandon Greenway had 13 kills, three aces, 12 digs and two blocks, and Maarten Bartels had 11 kills, three aces, 10 digs and two blocks. Charleston hit .188, while Lindenwood hit .180. Charley Hlavin had 14 kills for Lindenwood to go with an ace, five digs and four blocks. Diego Negron had 11 kills, 11 digs and two blocks …

George Mason of the EIVA (3-0) swept Erskine of Conference Carolinas (0-2) 25-17, 25-19, 25-20. Hayden Wagner led Mason with 16 kills, hit .323, and had an ace, three blocks and five digs. Langston Payne had seven kills and hit .455 to go with two blocks and two aces. Sam Greenslade had six kills, hit .385, and had four of Mason’s nine aces. Mason hit .346. Erskine’s Griffin Spence had 10 kills … In another EIVA-ConfCarolinas match, Saint Francis opened its season with a 25-22, 25-26, 25-21 sweep of Emmanuel (0-1). Michael Fisher had 11 kills and hit .444 for SFU. Patrick Bryan added nine kills. Emmanuel hit .056.