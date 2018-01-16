NCAA men: Long Beach moves to No. 1, sweeps MPSF weekly honors

Long Beach State is No. 1 in the latest AVCA Division I-II men’s poll and accordingly, Big West players-of-the-week honors all went to 49ers.

In the MPSF, BYU freshman opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez got the nod. Winners were also announced in the MIVA, EIVA and Conference Carolinas.

AVCA poll: Four teams got votes as Long Beach State moved up a notch to No. 1 and got 22 of the 25 votes cast. UCLA moved up from third to No. 2, previous No. 1 Ohio State dropped to No. 3, and Hawai’i stayed fourth. BYU is up a spot to No. 5. Click here for the complete poll.

Big West: Long Beach won twice on the court and three times in the POW awards. Junior setter Josh Tuaniga is the player of the week for the first time after his team beat Lewis and Loyola and hit .417 along the way. He averaged 10.17 assists, had six kills, two aces, 13 digs and six blocks.

Teammate Nick Amado is the defensive POW. The middle averaged 1.67 blocks per set and hit .375 in those two matches.

And middle Simon Anderson was named the top freshman for the second time after hitting .800 in those two wins, averaging 2.17 kills and 1.17 blocks.

The next Big West match is Tuesday when UC San Diego plays host to UCLA. CSUN goes to Stanford on Wednesday.

MPSF: Fernandez and BYU beat Ball State and then knocked off former No. 1 Ohio State. Fernandez had 13 kills and hit .458 with 11 digs against Ball State. Against Ohio State, he had 19 kills, six blocks, five digs and two aces.

The next MPSF match is Tuesday when UCLA plays at the Big West’s UC San Diego. Stanford entertains CSUN on Wednesday.

MIVA: McKendree’s Brendan Schmidt won the offensive honor and Fort Wayne’s Michael Keegan the defensive award.

Schmidt, a senior middle, hit .652 and averaged 3.0 kills per set in wins over Limestone and Lincoln Memorial. He also added three aces in each match

Keegan helped the Mastodons to sweeps at Princeton and NJIT. The junior setter averaged 3.67 digs.

The next MIVA matches are Thursday when McKendree opens league play at Lindenwood

EIVA: Penn State sophomore setter Luke Braswell won the offensive honor, while Charleston junior outside Brandon Greenway took the defensive award.

Braswell averaged 9.86 assists in two wins. Greenway had 10 blocks and 17 digs in two wins.

The next EIVA match is Thursday when Penn State plays at UCLA.

Conference Carolinas: The honor went to Lees-McRae College freshman outside hitter Robert Bowling. Rowling had 17 kills and hit .481 in a win over Coker.

Conference Carolinas has a busy schedule Tuesday. Belmont is home for St. Andrews, Mount Olive goes to Queens and Erskine plays host to Coker.