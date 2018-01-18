NCAA men: CSUN beats Stanford, big Thursday matches at UCLA, USC

There are some intriguing early season non-conference NCAA men’s volleyball matches on tap for this weekend, starting with No. 9 Penn State of the EIVA at No. 2 UCLA of the MPSF and No. 3 Ohio State of the MIVA facing No. 13 USC of the MPSF at UCLA on Thursday. The two visitors trade places on Saturday.

Also Thursday, McKendree goes to Lindenwood to open their respective MIVA seasons and NJIT of the EIVA goes to the MPSF’s Grand Canyon.

Meanwhile, Stanford dropped to 1-5 on Wednesday when the Cardinal was swept by No. 7 CSUN.

At Stanford, CSUN improved to 5-0 with its first sweep of Stanford since 2013. Ksawery Tomsia led with 12 kills and five aces in the 25-17, 25-22, 26-24 victory.

“It was a great win especially since we played without Arvis (Greene),” CSUN coach Jeff Campbell said. “Ksawery played really well for most of the match but it’s really a testament to how tough and gritty our team is playing right now. Anytime you can beat a Pac-12 school on the road is a great win.”

Tomsia added five digs and a block. Dimitar Kalchev had six kills and two aces to go with four blocks.

Stanford’s Jaylen Jasper led the Cardinal with 14 kills but hit .091 and had five service errors. His team had two aces and 18 errors, while CSUN had 11 of each.

JP Reilly added 10 kills and Kevin Rakestraw eight.