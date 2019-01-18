NCAA men: No. 9 Stanford beats No. 2 UCI, busy Friday slate ahead

Stanford is 5-0 after the ninth-ranked Cardinal of the MPSF knocked off previously unbeaten No. 2 UC Irvine of the Big West on Thursday night. UCI (5-1) will play at Stanford again on Saturday.

The recap of that match and others follow, but first a look at Friday’s NCAA men’s volleyball schedule.

The matches of the day feature No. 4 BYU of the MPSF at Penn State of the EIVA and No. 5 Pepperdine of the MPSF at No. 7 Loyola.

There are three Big West teams on eastern swings.

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara is at No. 14 Ball State of the EIVA, No. 10 CSUN is at No. 13 Purdue Fort Wayne of the MIVA, and UC San Diego is at No. 8 Lewis.

The EIVA’s George Mason goes to No. 11 Ohio State of the MIVA.

The Grow The Game Challenge at Cumberland University in Tennessee starts with four matches Friday. Lindenwood of the MIVA plays Limestone of Conference Carolina, Grand Canyon of the MPSF faces Barton of ConfCarolinas, Cumberland plays Bluefield in a matchup of Division III teams, and USC of the MPSF plays independent Lincoln Memorial.

And in Conference Carolinas, King plays at Charleston of the EIVA, Erskine plays Cincinnati Christian, Lees-McRae plays Queens and North Greenville is home for Life University.

The one-two punch of Jordan Ewert and Jaylen Jasper led Stanford to its 27-25, 17-25, 25-22, 27-25 victory over UCI.

Ewert had 20 kills, one of his team’s five aces, and five digs. Jasper had 17 kills despite hitting .167. He added an assist, two aces, six digs and a career-high five blocks. Kyler Presho had 11 kills, hit .389, and had four digs and three blocks. Presho’s father, Mark, is an assistant for UC Irvine.

Setter Paul Bischoff had four kills in seven errorless swings, 52 assists, and seven digs.

Joel Schneidmiller continued his tremendous early season play with 18 kills for UCI. He had an assist, an ace, four digs and three blocks.

Aaron Koubi had 13 kills for the Anteaters, hitting .455, and had an assist, an ace, eight digs and two blocks. Karl Apfelbach had 12 kills, hit .379, and added an ace, five digs and four blocks. Austin Wilmot had six blocks, two solo, and Scott Stadick had nine blocks, one solo.

Another MPSF team, Concordia, improved to 2-6 with home sweeps of Benedictine (0-2) and Westcliff (1-2). In the 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 win over Benedictine, Luke Krzmarzick led with 10 kills, hitting .533. In the 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 win over Westcliff, Bailey Mundy and Logan Glave had six kills apiece.

And Sacred Heart of the EIVA (0-2) lost a close one at home to Division III power Stevens Institute of Technology, which won its season opener.

David Lehman had 19 kills and Jack Bittker had 16 kills for Stevens in its 25-21, 25-21, 25-27, 34-32 victory.

Lehman hit .412 and had six digs and two blocks. Bittker had two assists, one of his team’s four aces, five digs and three blocks.

Emerson Waumans led Sacred Heart with 18 kills but hit .091. He had two of his team’s four aces, three digs and three blocks, one solo. Rob Chatterton added nine kills, two assists, an ace, four digs and four blocks, two solo.