Long Beach sweeps UCLA in 2018 title rematch, BYU, Ohio State, GCU win

In the match of the evening, defending NCAA champion and AVCA top-ranked Long Beach swept No. 6 UCLA Saturday night in a rematch of the 2018 final. Three other ranked teams won as No. 4 BYU and No. 11 Ohio State also swept their opponents Saturday. No. 15 Grand Canyon defeated Lindenwood in five sets. All of those recaps and more to follow, but first, a glance at Sunday’s schedule.

At the Grow the Game Challenge in Lebanon, Tennessee, Sunday’s schedule begins with the MIVA’s Quincy against Conference Carolina foe Limestone. No. 15 Grand Canyon of the MIVA follows against independent Lincoln Memorial. Quincy then returns to the court against Barton of the Conference Carolinas, capped by the MPSF’s USC against Lindenwood of the MIVA.

The Big West is off, but Penn State and Saint Francis face off in an EIVA contest.

The Big West’s Long Beach (6-0) made a statement during its 29-27, 25-22, 25-17 defeat of MPSF foe UCLA (5-2). The 49ers outhit the Bruins .429 to .210 and outblocked their competition 11 to 2.

UCLA jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set on a pair of aces by Micah Ma’a as UCLA amped up their service pressure, outserving the 49ers eight aces to three.

“As the match went on,” coach Alan Knipe said, “we got better and better at handling their service pressure, as we did late in the first set. We got aced six times, we don’t usually get aced six times in a match, we have an overpass, and we still find a way to hit .400 as a team and win the first set by great execution.

“It’s very cliché to say, but we weathered the storm, we actually started to see their serves real-time a little bit, we were a little bit too hyped up for it, and executed great late.”

USA national team member TJ DeFalco led all scorers with 16.5 points on 13 kills, an ace, and 2.5 blocks. 49er opposite Kyle Ensing finished with nine points on six kills, an ace, and two blocks. Long Beach has swept all six of their matches this year.

Brandon Rattray led the Bruins with 12 points on 10 kills and two aces.

The MPSF’s BYU (4-0), maintained its undefeated record by sweeping Saint Francis (3-1) of the EIVA 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. The fourth-ranked Cougars were led by Davide Gardini, who had 11 kills, four aces, three digs, and 1.5 blocks. Branden Oberender scored seven kills,and two blocks.

Michael Fisher led SFU with eight kills but hit only .069, adding a block.

Ohio State of the MIVA (3-3) swept Conference Carolinas’ Erskine (1-5) 25-12, 25-22, 25-17. The No. 11 Buckeyes’ offense generated 43 kills to the Flying Fleet’s 20, outblocking their opponents 9-3, and hit .434 to Erskine’s .015.

Three Buckeyes hit for double-digit kills as Martin Lallemand had 13, Jake Hanes 12, and Blake Leeson 11. Griffin Spence led Erskine with five kills, while Lancy Aldebol added four.

The Grow the Game Challenge hosted five matches Saturday in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The MIVA’s Grand Canyon (4-3) hung on to win a five-set match against conference foe Lindenwood (1-3) in the Clash of the Nashville Thai Massage Twisted Knot 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 15-13. The Lopes came back in dramatic fashion, making a 7-1 run after suffering a 10-5 deficit in the fifth set. Yesterday No. 15 GCU had a 2-0 lead against Barton College, but failed to close the match.

Freshman outside Christian Janke had his second 20-kill performance with eight digs, while Will Schwob added 11. Charley Hlavin led the Lions with 16 kills and five digs.

Speaking of the Conference Carolina’s Barton College (2-2), they followed up their upset win over Grand Canyon by defeating the MPSF’s USC (3-2) 26-24, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24. The Mandilaris brothers again figured in the win as both Angelo and Vasilis each scored 15 kills. The Bulldogs’ freshman outside Adrian Iglesias contributed 14 kills.

The Trojan’s Ryan Moss led his team with 19 kills, and Jack Wyett followed with 17.

The MCVL’s Fontbonne (2-0) opened its season with a pair of sweeps against DIII Bluefield (1-2) and the NAIA’s Cumberland (0-2).

The Griffins swept the Rams 25-15, 25-15, 25-21, hitting .352 as a team. Josh Farley had a career-high 13 kills, hitting .320.

Against the Phoenix, the Griffins won the Battle for the Cox Team House Keys as Farley and Brendon Schwartze both had a match-high 11 kills.

Also in Lebanon, independent Lincoln Memorial (4-1)defeated ConfCarolinas’ Limestone (0-2)in the Battle of the Sammy B’s Biscuit Bar, winning 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.

The Railsplitter’s junior Evan Cory had a match-high 19 kills and six blocks. Danny Hermida connected for 11 kills.

F. Salinger Cenzual led the Saints with 12 kills and four digs, hitting .348.

Conference Carolinas’ Emmanuel (3-1) swept DIII Brewton-Parker (0-1) at their home opener 25-8, 25-15, 25-10. The Lions were in complete control, hitting .509 to to the Baron’s -.123. Aleksa Lakic led all scorers with 11 kills, an ace, five digs, and a block.