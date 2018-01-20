NCAA men: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, CSUN upset

Second-ranked UCLA of the MPSF plays host to No. 3 Ohio State of the MIVA in men’s NCAA volleyball on Saturday, the showcase match of the early season.

There were 10 matches on the schedule Friday, including No. 5 BYU’s sweep of Barton and No. 6 UC Irvine’s sweep of NJIT.

There was one upset as Division III Concordia Irvine knocked off No. 7 CSUN.

First a look at Saturday’s schedule. Also at UCLA, No. 9 Penn State of the EIVA plays USC of the MPSF.

Other MPSF teams are in action: Top-ranked Long Beach State of the Big West plays Stanford. BYU entertains Barton of Conference Carolinas again, No. 12 Grand Canyon of the MPSF faces No. 6 UC Irvine of the Big West, No. 10 Pepperdine is home for UC Santa Barbara of the Big West, and UC San Diego takes on Concordia.

There is one MIVA match when Quincy goes to Lindenwood. Other MIVA teams on the slate includes No. 15 Ball State playing host to Harvard of the EIVA, No. 8 Loyola at home for No. 14 Saint Francis of the EIVA, Fort Wayne home for Sacred Heart of the EIVA and No. 11 Lewis playing host to Benedictine.

Also in the EIVA, Charleston is home for North Greenville of Conference Carolinas.

Also in Conference Carolinas, Belmont Abbey is at Lincoln Memorial, Limestone entertains Queens and Lees-McRae is home for Alderson Broaddus.

You can watch many of these matches. Go to VolleyballMag.com’s daily TV and streaming listings for click-and-watch links.

BYU wins, CSUN stunned: Concordia Irvine won at Northridge 25-20. 21-25, 25-18, 25-20 to improve to 2-0 and deal CSUN (5-1) its first loss.

“This was a historic win for our program,” an excited Concordia coach Shawn Patchell said. “It was a great team effort on the road tonight! We were resilient and showed poise in a tough venue. Our upperclassmen really lead us tonight. I’m proud of these boys.”

Raymond Barsemian led with 15 kills. He had two of his team’s nine aces against just nine errors, five digs and two blocks, one solo. Jonathan Predney had 14 kills.

Dimitar Kalchev had 16 kills to lead CSUN. Eric Chance had seven kills and eight blocks — four solo — to go with four digs.

“I thought this was a little bit of a trap game for us in the sense that we we played Wednesday night on the road at Stanford, had a travel day Thursday and it showed, the guys looked tired tonight,” CSUN coach Jeff Campbell said. “But you’ve got to give Concordia credit, they came in really focused and played really well. The looked fresher than we did, to me we weren’t mentally and physically 100 percent tonight.”

Storm Fa’agata-Tufuga had 12 kills and hit .529 as BYU blasted Barton 25-12, 25-15, 25-17.

“I liked our mentality coming into the match,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “Sometimes in these matches you can hold back, but we were aggressive at the service line. We’ve got to work on some things defensively, and we still need to get better with our passing.”

BYU (4-1) got seven kills from Gabi Garcia Fernande. The Cougars hit .500.

Barton (0-4) hit .016.

MIVA goes 5-for-5: Fort Wayne beat Harvard in four, Ball State had to go five to beat Sacred Heart, Lewis swept Saint Francis, and Quincy swept Park and Loyola did the same to Grand View.

Top performances included: Fort Wayne’s Pelegrin Vargas getting 18 kills for for the 5-0 Mastodons while hitting .469 to go with an ace and three blocks; 15 kills by Harvard’s Brad Gretsch; Matt Szews of Ball State’s 17 kills, nine digs, two aces and three blocks, one solo; Tyler Mitchem of Lewis had 11 kills, hit .769 and had four blocks; Quincy’s Shane McAdams had 14 kills while hitting .550 to go with an ace and four blocks, one solo; and Loyola’s Collin Mahan led the Ramblers with 11 kills while hitting .588 to go with three digs and two blocks.

Also: George Mason of the EIVA beat Mount Olive of ConfCarolinas as Hayden Wagner had 24 kills, hit .459, and had all three of his team’s aces, three digs and two blocks … UC Irvine’s sweep of NJIT of the EIVA saw Scott Stadick get nine kills while hitting .467 to go with seven blocks, two solo … UC San Diego’s sweep of UC Santa Cruz saw Tanner Syftestad get 14 kills, four aces, four digs and four blocks. Santa Cruz, ranked eighth in DIII, lost for the first time after winning six matches to open the season.