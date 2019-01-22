The Big West went 1-2-3 again in this week’s AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll and Joel Schneidmiller continued to rack up that league’s top recognition.

Long Beach State, one of just three unbeaten teams in the five conferences, remained No. 1, getting all 16 first-place votes.

The Beach, 6-0, won at UCLA in its only match last week.

Another Big West team, 3-0 Hawai’i, jumped a spot to No. 2. And the Rainbow Warriors haven’t played since January 12.

UC Irvine (6-1) dropped from second to third.

The MPSF’s BYU (4-0) stayed at No. 4.

Loyola of the MIVA moved up two spots to No. 5. The rest of the top 10 shows Pepperdine, UCLA, Stanford and Lewis.

In this week for the first time is George Mason of the EIVA at No. 14, which upset Ohio State last week. Ohio State dropped one spot to 12th. Grand Canyon dropped out.

Schneidmiller the Big West POW — again: The UC Irvine sophomore outside hitter is the league’s offensive player of the week for the third week in a row. Long Beach State senior outside hitter TJ DeFalco took the defensive honor and CSUN setter Taylor Ittner is the freshman of the week.

MPSF POWs: The offensive honor went to Stanford senior outside Jordan Ewert, while Pepperdine junior libero Noah Dyer took the defensive award.

MIVA POWs: The offensive player is Loyola senior outside Collin Mahan, while Ball State junior middle Lemuel Turner is the defensive honoree.

EIVA POWs: The honors went to George Mason’s Hayden Wagner and Charleston’s Adriel Roberts. Wagner, a junior outside, took the offensive honor, while Roberts, a junior middle, is the defensive winner.

Conference Carolinas POW: It’s Barton senior outside Vasilis Mandilaris for the second time in three weeks. The Greek had 40 kills in three matches, including wins over Grand Canyon and USC.