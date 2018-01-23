NCAA men: Long Beach, UCLA remain 1-2, conference POWs announced

Long Beach State and UCLA, both 7-0, remain No. 1 and No. 2 in the AVCA Division I-II men’s poll.

Ohio State is still No. 3, but is now tied for the spot with Hawai’i. BYU remained No. 5.

UC Santa Barbara moved in at No. 15 and Saint Francis dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA poll.

The five men’s conferences have their respective players of the week and except for George Mason sweeping the EIVA, the honors were widely distributed.

MPSF: Concordia junior setter Chandler Gibb is the offensive POW, while the defensive honor went to UCLA sophomore middle blocker Daenan Gyimah. Gibb guided the Eagles to their first road win and first win over a top-10 opponent while competing on the NCAA level. He had 45 assists and 10 digs against CSUN and 45 more assists and nine digs against UC San Diego.

Gyimah had 17 kills in 28 errorless swings in UCLA wins over Penn State and Ohio State.

He had seven blocks against Ohio State.

MIVA: Ball State senior middle Matt Walsh was the offensive POW and Fort Wayne freshman middle Tomas Gago took the defensive honor.

Walsh had 27 kills and hit .625 in wins over Sacred Heart and Harvard.

Fort Wayne beat the same teams as Gago averaged 2.0 blocks per set.

EIVA: George Mason sophomore outside Hayden Wagner and his teammate, graduate-student libero Johnny Gomez, took the league’s awards.

Wagner was the offensive POW after getting 24 kills and hitting .459 against Mount Olive. Gomez, the defensive winner, had 14 digs.

Big West: UC Santa Barbara junior outside Corey Chavers is the offensive POW, while UC Irvine teammates Scott Stadick and Joel Schneidmiller took the other honors. Stadick, a sophomore middle, was the defensive POW and Schneidmiller, an outside, was top freshman.

Chavers had 24 kills — nine in the fourth set — and hit .333 in a win over Pepperdine.

Stadick averaged 2.38 kills, hit .500 and also averaged 1.63 blocks in wins over NJIT and Grand Canyon. Schneidmiller had five kills in six errorless swings against Grand Canyon.

Conference Carolinas: King senior opposite Kiel Bell is the league POW for the second time in three weeks after getting 11 kills and hitting .304 in a win over Alderson Broaddus.