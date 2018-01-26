Third-ranked Ohio State of the MIVA beat visiting Saint Francis of the EIVA on Thursday 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 in NCAA men’s volleyball.

The Buckeyes (4-2) hit .448 as freshman Jake Hanes had a career-high 19 kills. Nicolas Szerszen added 11 kills and Sanji Thomas had 39 assists and six digs.

SFU (4-5) got 12 kills from Stephen Braswell.

No. 7 Loyola of the MIVA beat visiting No. 15 UC Santa Barbara of the Big West 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17.

The Ramblers (5-2) got 10 kills each from Jeff Jendryk, Collin Mahan and Ricky Gevis.

Corey Chavers led UCSB (3-2) with 18 kills.

No. 11 Lewis of the MIVA beat visiting ninth-ranked Cal State Northridge of the Big West 25-21, 19-25, 25-12, 25-20.

Ryan Coenen had 12 kills for the Flyers, who hit .439. TJ Murray added 11 kills and Julian Moses 10. Lewis is 4-3.

CSUN (5-2) got 22 kills from Arvis Greene.

And previously winless NJIT of the EIVA beat visiting Lindenwood of the MIVA 26-24, 25-16, 26-24 to improve to 1-7. Lindenwood is 3-2.

Alvaro Gimeno led NJIT with 15 kills and hit .609.

Nine matches are on the Friday schedule, including No. 2 UCLA at No. 3 Hawai’i and No. 5 BYU at No. 6 UC Irvine. Click here for the complete NCAA scoreboard.